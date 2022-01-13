On Jan. 7, there were enough cop car lights on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade to light up the whole evening sky – but the “angry-man-with-a-gun” situation at the Flying J Truck Stop ended peacefully, with no one shot.
The incident started at 7 p.m. when Ryan Lee Dunn, 37, who lives with his wife in a trailer at the truck stop’s back parking lot, told her he was willing to die in a suicide-by-cop scenario that night.
It all began Friday night when Dunn threatened the woman for letting someone drive their Jeep., according to arrest records. He pulled a knife and a Glock 10 mm on her and followed her when she fled the trailer and locked herself in the Jeep. Arrest records allege that Dunn took a hatchet to the Jeep, damaging the front and driver’s side door.
By 10 p.m., Dunn had been arrested without incident and charged with felony assault with a weapon. He later denied to police that he had damaged the Jeep, stating that the “hatchet marks” were made by other tools when he had worked on the vehicle.
By his estimation, Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said about 35 officers from Belgrade, Bozeman, Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded and set up a command center just down the road in the Ace Hardware parking lot. They all “held the perimeter” during the incident, according to Sgt. Jay Nelson, MHP information officer.
The Flying J itself was not locked down, but part of the parking lot was evacuated, Lensing added, and access to the rest “was controlled.”
Dunn allegedly assaulted his wife and pulled a knife on and pointed a Glock 10 mm at her before she fled the trailer. Lensing said Dunn did not take a hostage and was alone in the trailer during the standoff.
“It was a domestic incident,” said Lensing said. “A man with a gun had barricaded himself in a camper behind the Flying J. It was just a short few hours. He was armed, and arrested by the Belgrade police by 10 p.m. It went well, and we are appreciative to all the other agencies that helped us.”
Dunn’s ID lists him as a Bozeman resident. He was arraigned Monday in Justice Court and held on $5,000 bond.
That’s a lot of money:
Three Forks resident Carol Ann Feist, 56, was picked up Jan. 6 on a probation hold for allegedly stealing a whole-lot-of-money from a relative.
She is accused of wire fraud and unauthorized use of personal information to steal $134,000 from her mother-in-law to buy a house. The charges were filed out of Burleigh County, N.D.; Feist is under the supervision of the Jefferson County jail. Suggested bond was $100,000.
---
Was it a wide-angle lens?
On Jan. 7 Big Sky resident Mason D. Suppes, 21, was arrested for felony rape of an underage girl. Multiple incidents dating back to the fall were verified by texts and photos from his phone to the girl’s phone, including pictures of his various intimate body parts. According to the arrest report, he was simultaneously served with other undisclosed outstanding warrants and jailed without bond.
Suppes appeared by video from the jail
---
A Jan. 6 domestic assault in the Gallatin Gateway area ended up with Steven Ray Lindbom, 59, under arrest. A woman on the scene said he had broken a plate over her head and attempted to strangle her. Deputies on the scene found a trail of blood from the house outside through the snow. The complainant said Lindbom had smashed the plate over her head, and then cut himself on a piece of the broken dish, and bled all over the scene.
Lindbom denied hitting the other party with the plate and said it must have fallen off the counter. He also denied strangling her. He was arrested for first-offense domestic assault, and served with a three-day no contact order.
---
Belgrade resident Stephen Charles Nagel, Jr., 38, was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs Jan. 8 after leaving the Lucky Lil’s Casino on 19th Street in Bozeman. He was found with a syringe of methamphetamine on his person. He was also a suspect in a Violation of a Protective Order against a Belgrade woman.
That case dated back to Dec. 9, 2021. He is accused of violating a permanent protection order that has been in place since Aug. 11, 2020.
---
A Gallatin Gateway woman was arrested for first-offense DUI after she ran her car off the road on Montana State Highway 84 at mile marker 12. She admitted she was going to West Yellowstone and got turned around. She flunked her field sobriety tests and blew a .158 BAC. This happened Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. She was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol.
---
Jeremiah Worm was served with a bench warrant Jan. 5 charging him with violation of his conditions of release, dating back to May 14, 2021.
---
Belgrade resident Jennifer Rebekah Rile, 42, was picked up by probation for giving law enforcement forged documents that she had COVID, and for drinking alcohol even though she was on probation. Bond recommended at $75,000.
---
Belgrade resident Charles Lewis Milliron, 52, was picked up Jan. 10 on a probation hold for: 1. the probation violations of failing to complete sex offender treatment (according to his probation paperwork, Milliron had been in the sexual offender treatment program for over a decade without completing said program); 2. failure to give his probation officer a phone number where he can be reached, thus allowing him to avoid phone calls when his P.O. requires him to report; and 3. being terminated from group therapy for numerous attendance issues, including missing the last three group sessions without permission. His recommended bond was set at $100,000.
---
Three Forks resident Michelle Renee Ferguson, 41, was arrested on a bench warrant for contempt of court for failure to appear at a court hearing regarding criminal mischief charges.
---
{span}Jason Pearson, 43, a transient who used to live in Gallatin Gateway, was arrested for probation violations, including drinking in West Yellowstone and not letting law enforcement know his address. He also has refused to finish his community service. In 2019 Pearson was arrested for eluding police on Jackrabbit Lane, and for fourth-offense DUI. He was held on a recommended $35,000 bond.{/span}