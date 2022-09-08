Belgrade resident Wendie Marie Jackman, 41, was already in a jail holding cell and decided to up the ante. On Aug. 15 at 10:45 p.m. she started banging on the cell’s glass window with a set of keys hard enough to crack the window. Since she was also trying to cut her arms with the keys, jail staff came into the cell to take the keys away from her at which time she spit on the staffer. She was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, for breaking the holding cell window, and for spitting on staff.

