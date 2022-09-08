Belgrade resident Wendie Marie Jackman, 41, was already in a jail holding cell and decided to up the ante. On Aug. 15 at 10:45 p.m. she started banging on the cell’s glass window with a set of keys hard enough to crack the window. Since she was also trying to cut her arms with the keys, jail staff came into the cell to take the keys away from her at which time she spit on the staffer. She was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, for breaking the holding cell window, and for spitting on staff.
n n n
Yes, it looked suspicious:
Bozeman resident Mitchell Dewan Francis, 58, kept running out of gas in front of the same address. On Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a “suspicious person” call west of Springhill and Penwell Bridge roads. According to the probable cause report, the complainant said Francis had “run out of gas” in front of the same address twice. He then admitted he was driving on a suspended license due to a DUI. He was arrested for 2nd offense driving while suspended and jailed on $285 bond.
n n n
Manhattan resident Salome Arias Alvarez, 20, was arrested Aug. 31 at 11:23 a.m. 1st offense assault for “verbally and physically fighting” with someone else. “I have a little bit of a temper,” she admitted to the deputy. She was jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Matthew Russell Keefe, 49, was arrested for 5th offense DUI after almost side-swiping a MHP trooper at the I-90 exit ramp and 19th Avenue. It was September 1 at midnight, and Keefe’s Tacoma Toyota truck came off the freeway and headed south on 19th, before he was pulled over. He did not do well with his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath test. He was taken to the hospital for a court-ordered blood draw, and also charged with reckless endangerment of emergency personnel.
n n n
A Bozeman transient was at the heart of a Belgrade check kiting scheme at Belgrade First Security Bank. It was Sept. 1 and the Belgrade police were called to the bank at 2:35 p.m. Ryan Ostby Lane, 44, had tried to pass a check for $3,759.20 written to the Montana Veterinary Hospital. The holder of the account said the amount was correct, but written to another business. Lane tried to say he was a “subcontractor” for the business. The bank noticed that the signature looked correct, but was in a different handwriting than the rest of the check. The bank refused to give the check back to Lane.
By 6 p.m., the Belgrade police had gotten another complaint — same man, same scheme, but this time at the Sky Federal Credit Union on North Weaver. That time he successfully cashed a check for $4,915.70. The manager told the officer that several branches throughout the state had been the victims of the same man cashing phony checks. By Sept. 6 he had been arrested for felony theft for pulling the same fraud in Bozeman. Lane was arrested for felony theft.
n n n
Bozeman resident John Edward Lopez, 41, was seen by Bozeman cops Sept. 4 at noon going through the parking lot of the former Hastings book store, leaving his car behind the north side of the building, and attempting to sidle off. He looked and smelled drunk, according to the report, and refused to do field sobriety tests and to give a breath sample. His history showed five DUI convictions, and a pending DUI arrest from Aug. 31, 2022. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for his possible seventh DUI.
n n n
Belgrade resident Kenneth Aultman Cobert, 27, allegedly didn’t use a turn signal Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. on West Oak Street, He flunked field sobriety tests, and had trouble staying awake during the procedure. He refused to give a breath sample, and had a supposed meth pipe on his person.
n n n
Bozeman resident Victor Allen Newman, 39, pulled out of the Norris Road Town Pump on Sept. 5, and a MHP trooper noticed he didn’t have working license plate lights. When stopped, he admitted he was a revoked driver. He also had a cracked windshield, wasn’t using his seat belt, and had full cans of Twisted Tea in his back seat. Additionally, he was on felony probation for a DUI. A breath test scored him at 0.196. He was then picked up on a probation hold for both driving while suspended, felony DUI, using cocaine and no seatbelts.
n n n
Houston, Texas, resident Charles Henderson, 29, turned out to be the driver in a Ryder truck that was called into law enforcement because it was swerving all over the highway, and two people in the truck were seen to be fighting — as it was going down the road. It was Sept. 3 at 2 :15 p.m. Another driver called the truck in to Jefferson County dispatch; the truck was finally seen by Gallatin County law enforcement near the Manhattan exit, still weaving across traffic lanes.
The two people in the truck told different stories of the alleged “rolling domestic,” from delivering furniture in Butte to hanging out in Butte, and coming back to Bozeman to get more furniture for Butte. Both people in the truck said they hadn’t been anywhere but Butte and Bozeman that day, but a traffic camera caught them in Post Falls, Idaho, that morning. Cuddles the drug dog alerted to drugs, and fentanyl was found on Henderson’s person. Before his arrest, he hid in a couple of motels, and punched out a window in one hotel and a window screen in another. He also jumped out a hotel window and led law enforcement on a foot chase to another hotel. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two counts of criminal mischief, driving while suspended, and possessing drug paraphernalia, and jailed without bond.
n n n
Colorado resident Zane Jeffrey Cunningham, 26, was arrested Sept. 2 at the Three Forks Market. Multiple reports came in regarding the same issue, with one of them coming from the defendant, apparently trying to cover up his alleged actions. One report was of a woman on the ground in the market’s trailer park; the other, from Cunningham, who said he slammed the woman in question to the ground to keep her from driving drunk with two kids at 10:30 p.m. His story did not match the versions told by other witnesses, including threatening to “snap her neck” and strangling her. He was arrested and jailed without bond for felony assault.
n n n
Bozeman resident Zachary William Lyng, 30, was charged with assault with a weapon for cornering another man in a car and beating him with a closed fist wrapped in a watch, during a child visitation handoff. This transpired northwest of Four Corners. He was arrested and held on no bond.
---
Bozeman resident Rock Forrest Bryan, 58, was reported as a drunk driver Sept. 5 near Churchill Road at 6:07 p.m., and again later on Norris Road. A deputy finally located him on Huffine and pulled him over near the intersection with the Bozeman Albertson’s. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and repeatedly refused to give a breath sample. He was arrested for 6th offense DUI and jailed on no bond. He was later picked up on a probation hold for driving on a lapsed driver’s license, and for actually being arrested for a 7th DUI. His probation officer noted “this is the defendant’s 7th DUI which raises significant concern to the safety of the community.”
---
It was Sept. 5 and West Yellowstone resident Daken Nathaniel Anderson, 25, was sitting in his truck, north of West Yellowstone, at 4:30 a.m. and flashing his headlights. He said his truck had broken down as he was on his way home. He did poorly on field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.145 BAC. He was driving on a non-valid Utah license, and his truck’s registration had expired in 2020. He also had no insurance on the truck, and already had a citation for driving with no insurance.
---
Bozeman resident Tyson Kale Lunn, 34, was pulled over Sept. 7 at 1:46 a.m. on Huffine near Sidewinders because he was driving with no lights. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample or a blood sample. He also had open alcohol containers in his car. He was jailed for 1st offense DUI and held on $885 bond.
Warrants
Bozeman resident Jason Steiner, 41, was picked up on a probation hold for consistently lying to his probation officer, traveling without permission, and being terminated from sex offender treatment for violations. Held on $100,000 bond.
---
Sean Marie His bad Horse, 19, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Big Horn County for failing to appear on charges of 2nd offense no insurance, and 1st offense driving while suspended. The warrant dated back to June 16, 2021. The original charges dated back to March 2021.