A Bozeman man was arrested for felony fifth-offense DUI on July 24 at the back of Casey’s Gas Station at Four Corners.
Cody Shad Wanner, 34, was initially stopped because he changed lanes into one already occupied by a sheriff’s deputy. Wanner flunked his field sobriety tests, and twice refused to give a breath sample. He was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test and had his driver’s license confiscated. He was additionally ticketed for second-offense no insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
On July 25, a Manhattan man got ticketed twice within 18 days for driving without insurance on the same truck – and that’s just for starters.
Michael Richard Lester, 28, crashed his truck and abandoned it in the ditch and blocking the road at 4730 Highline Road north of Cameron Bridge Road. He had earlier been ticketed for no insurance on July 9. He also was charged with second-offense DUI and had been earlier suspended from driving in March 2019 for refusing during that stop to take a blood alcohol test. Finally, he was charged with making a false report to law enforcement – that is, claiming that he was in another car and drinking. Witnesses stated there was no alcohol in that vehicle and Lester had not been drinking when he was in it.
A Manhattan man was arrested July 26 for a first-offense domestic assault, and for the destruction of a phone.
According to the arresting deputy’s report, at 9 p.m. he answered a call regarding a domestic assault on Churchill Road in Manhattan. When he arrived, the defendant had left in his truck, and the victim and her daughter were still at the address. The victim stated she and the man had been arguing. When she tried to call law enforcement for help, he started punching her in the head, then eventually ripped the phone from the wall and started beating her with it. She then lost consciousness. The victim’s daughter also called dispatch and stated that “this had happened before.”
Further, the victim said they had been married for 24 years and, “I’m just going to be dead one day. Everybody’s going to come here and I’m going to be dead.”
The defendant eventually called the deputy with a different version of the story. He said he come home and found the woman on the floor having trouble breathing, causing him to fear “she would choke on her own vomit.” He told the deputy he started slapping her to wake her and that after she “woke up, she became belligerent and just out of control,” He insisted he had not punched her or beat her with the phone.
The defendant refused to meet with the deputy, saying, “I’m safe. I don’t have to tell you anything.” He was arrested July 26 and held without bail.
A Bozeman man was arrested July 22 for the rape of two underage Manhattan girls. According to a sheriff’s deputy report, the alleged assault took place July 20 at the Bozeman Beach (East Gallatin Park) in the middle of the night on July 21.
The 20-year-old defendant is accused of raping both a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl after picking them up from a Manhattan business late at night. The two girls told the deputy they had decided to walk around town at 1 a.m. The 14-year-old, who knew the man, texted him to come over and watch a movie with them. Instead, he drove them to the beach where they “hung out” in the bed of his truck. He tried to make out with one, then both of the girls, and wouldn’t let them leave. They said the man was athletic and they didn’t think they could outrun him. He eventually forced both of them to have sex with him, then dropped them back in Manhattan, according to the report. Later, he texted the girls that he shouldn’t have done what he did.
One count of felony rape was immediately filed, with more charges pending, according to the deputy’s report.
Cody A. Green, 30, of White Sulphur Springs, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Park County for his failure to appear on a June 9, 2021 charge of speeding on a state highway, exceeding the daytime limit of 70 mph.
A bench warrant was finally served on Bozeman resident Joshua Rodney Meech, 30, dating back to July 21, 2020.