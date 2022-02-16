A Three Forks resident arrested Feb. 10 for a domestic assault was none too pleased to be taken to jail.
Nathan Michael Stoltz, 35, admitted to an argument over finances but said nothing physical had happened. The victim said she had been thrown and pushed around the home in an incident that was only partially recorded on a security system.
The affidavit of probable cause notes that Stoltz yelled while he was transported to jail and purposely and repeatedly hit his head on and kicked at the prisoner cage in the patrol car. He also continuously interrupted the arresting officer as he explained and issued the three-day no contact order. He was held without bond.
---
Billings resident Amanda Violette Tate, 35, was arrested by a deputy sheriff in Bozerman Feb. 10 on a bench warrant. That warrant was originally issued Jan. 14 for violating the terms of her probation regarding two felony charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Her bond had been set at $5,000.
---
Belgrade resident Shaner Clayton Lidstrom, 47, was arrested Feb. 11 for resisting arrest and second-offense domestic assault. At 9:30 p.m. a sheriff's deputy checked out a call regarding a domestic assault, but Lidstrom said the argument was over the alleged victim filing his taxes without his permission. He insisted the argument was verbal only. According to the deputy, he added that he gets “angry and sometimes screams and punches things."
He said the victim spilled coffee on his work papers, and that he punched the victim's truck passenger side mirror.
She said he "grabbed her throat ... and said he was going to kill me." She added that Lidstrom said if she called the cops "he would beat the hell out of her or kill her or something like that." The victim refused medical help.
Lidstrom was not cooperative about being arrested, and it took two officers and three pairs of handcuffs to get him secured. He was jailed with no bond.
---
Gallatin Gateway resident Stephen Michael Katibah, 29, was eventually stopped for a broken taillight on his GMC Yukon and driving while suspended. That morphed into felony criminal endangerment charges.
The details of the Feb. 13 11:30 p.m. traffic stop:
Katibah is accused of ignoring the efforts of a Bozeman cop to pull him over in the vicinity of Durston and 19th in Bozeman, instead making an illegal left turn and driving at more than 50 mph through a residential neighborhood with a posted limit of 25 mph, and running a stop sign.
The affidavit of probable cause states that he then began to drive 60 mph and swerved around traffic; ran a red light; drove in the oncoming lane; turned into the Bozeman High School complex; drove on the sidewalk; and ultimately was stopped because he was stuck in a snow bank. He then refused commands to open his door. Officers broke the Yukon's driver's side window and tased him. He was jailed without bond.
---
Belgrade resident Frederick Maurice Donohoe, 63, was arrested in the Gallatin Canyon Feb. 12 for third-offense DUI. His GMC Yukon was found on its side in a west turnout near House Rock at mile marker 62, with Donohoe pinned underneath the vehicle.
The arresting Montana Highway Patrolman noted guardrail damage south of where his rig lay, broken tree branches next to the Yukon, and numerous empty beer cans in the Yukon's passenger compartment.
The trooper met up with Donohoe at his hospital room, noting that it would be implausible to expect him to do field sobriety tests; Donohoe refused to allow a blood alcohol test, but a court warrant so ordered. His Idaho driver's license had been suspended, and he had DUI convictions from December 2020 and October 2007. He was also cited for not wearing his seat belt.
---
It was midnight on Feb. 12 and Gallatin Gateway resident Antonio Huitron Mondragon, 35, was stopped for speeding in the canyon and clocked at 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. He admitted to earlier drinking two beers at Four Corners. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a .313 BAC on the breathalyzer. He was jailed on $4,025 bond.
---
A bench warrant was served Feb. 13 on Bozeman resident Gerald Tony Handhasker, 48. His original charges date back to the spring of 2021, when he blew off multiple court dates. He had an original charge of being an habitual offender operating a motor vehicle, and three counts of contempt of court.
---
Billings resident Katrina Louise Hoots, 32, ended up with a DUI arrest after her car was found in a snowbank on Moffit Gulch Road east of the Bear Canyon Campground. It started out as a crash investigation, but it turned out she was just stuck in a snowbank. According to the probable cause affidavit, she denied drinking, though there was an empty bottle of Fireball Whiskey outside her Honda. She flunked her field sobriety tests and blew a 0.370 BAC. She was cited for first-offense DUI, driving while suspended, and no insurance.
---
A bench warrant was served on Belgrade resident Richard Josephs Parsons, 23, for his failure to pay court fines and fees. He was originally charged with assault out of Park County on Sept 5, 2021, for shoving another inmate in the Park County jail. The warrant was issued Jan. 26.
This time he came to the attention of law enforcement Feb. 12 at 1:30 a.m. when local cops saw him at an area near the Bozeman Appleby's known for "high drug traffic." He was eventually stopped, found with meth and drug paraphernalia, arrested on felony charges of the same and also for the charge of driving with a suspended license. He also has pending charges for possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
---
Bozeman resident Sonny Dean Sorenson, 26, was picked up on a probation hold Feb. 11 and cited for the probation offenses of getting a DUI Feb. 11 and for drinking when not allowed to – the evidence being his 0.139 BAC. Bond was set at $25,000.
---
Belgrade resident Jared James Fields, 33, was a busy boy Feb. 13. With the Montana Highway Patrol in pursuit, he started out on Baxter Lane, driving with one headlight, then ran a red at Baxter and Jackrabbit lanes, continuing on Jackrabbit at more than 100 miles an hour in a no-passing lane with on-coming traffic. He fled to his trailer home and refused to come out. He made phone threats to shoot any officers who attempted to enter his home, but later exited peacefully and was arrested.
All in all, he was jailed for driving while suspended, reckless driving, criminal endangerment, failure to obey traffic signals, and eluding a peace officer.
---
Gallatin County jail resident Dolan Dean Everhart, 57, has added another chapter to a long Montana history of incarceration dating back to 2002 at the Montana State prison in Deer Lodge.
Right now, Missoula County wants him the most and has started extradition proceedings to get him back. A bench warrant out of Missoula outlined the fact that on March 7, 2018, he'd been given a suspended sentence for the conviction of possessing dangerous drugs. That charge dated back to a Nov. 27, 2017, arrest. On July 15, 2002, he was revoked from the previous deal and again given a three year suspended prison sentence. On Feb. 9, Missoula County formally requested to have him arrested and returned to have his probation revoked again and to be re-sentenced.
Court documents state he has been in and out of the Missoula County jail from 2005 to 2015, when he received his first probation revocation for felony drug possession and failure to report. He ended up back at Deer Lodge until 2016. By 2019, he absconded from supervision and ended up back – you guessed it – in Deer Lodge. From 2019 to 2021, he was supervised by Helena probation and in and out of their jail. He's been back in Missoula since February 2021 but didn't bother to stay in touch with his probation officer. He was arrested Feb. 2 in Bozeman "at a local drug house" and was found with meth and its paraphernalia on his person. He refused to give a urine sample.
---
Greycliff resident Mark A. Jackson, 59, was arrested Feb. 15 on a bench warrant out of Park County. His original charge was passing a bad check; the warrant was for failing to pay his fines and court costs. This case goes back to the spring of 2013, when Jackson passed three bum checks to the Town & Country and the Emigrant General Store for a total of $220. 54.
---
Bozeman resident Richard Allen Hancock, 59, was arrested Feb. 14 on a bench warrant out of Park County for theft. This was the latest in a series of bench warrants for Hancock, all related to the same theft charge (and eventual conviction) for lifting a $200 Dewalt battery from the Livingston Murdoch's on March 3, 2021. He had blown off a Sept. 20 court date and was identified for that theft from an August 2020 report of a suspicious vehicle. The arrest this week was for a Jan. 24, 2022, bench warrant for failure to comply with court orders.