Bozeman transient Jeremy Jerla, 37, was served with a Gallatin County bench warrant Feb. 24 on original charges of theft and “Affront or Alarm to Abuse, Humiliate, Harass or Degrade Another.” He had originally blown off a court appearance.
As a Park County resident, Jerla first made the police blotter in 2009 when a woman fell from his apartment’s third story window, suffering “significant injuries.” He claimed they had scuffled over her cigarette smoking, and she had accidently fallen; she asserted he had deliberately pushed her. He was charged with deliberate attempted homicide and held on $300,000 bail. That was eventually pleaded down to criminal endangerment and he was given a sentence of 10 years’ probation.
At the time of that arrest, he had been previously been charged with felony burglary after he was discovered in the Wingate Inn, wearing the uniform of an inn employee and lurking around the employee break room.
Stephen Anthony Burns, 29, of Medina, Ohio, was served with a bench warrant out of Livingston for failure to comply with court orders. He was initially arrested for careless driving, first-offense DUI, driving without a license, and not paying court fees and fines.
Big Sky resident Mason Douglas Suppes, 21, was arrested on a local bench warrant for the original charges of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, seat belt violation and two contempt of court charges.
Same’o, same’o:
A man “pacing and hollering” in the parking lot of the Jackpot Casino on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade got himself arrested Feb. 28 for ignoring a “no contact” order regarding an unnamed woman, issued by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Michael Dougherty, 39, a Green River, Wyo., resident, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. for ignoring a protection order. He was jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Josephine Deseri Ladd, 40, was arrested March 1 at 1 a.m. at Belgrade’s Montana Lil’s Casino on East Main for felony possession of dangerous drugs. She originally came to the attention of local cops for having an outstanding warrant in Bozeman. During a pat-down search, the officer found meth and Xanax. She was held in the county jail on $5,000 bond for the earlier warrant.
Slow your roll, dude:
Livingston resident Joseph Alexander Sweeney, 39, was initially arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol because he was going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Jackrabbit Lane. This transpired March 1 at 2:19 a.m. The report states that Sweeney was “reluctant to make eye contact” and said he had just come from a bar. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.236 preliminary BAC. Later at the jail he tested 0.219 BAC. He was charged with aggravated DUI and speeding in a restrictive area and held on no bond.
Again, more of the same:
Manhattan resident Chance Nathan Harmon, 28, was arrested Feb. 28 on a felony domestic dispute strangulation charge. At 2 p.m., a Manhattan cop was sent to a local home. Harmon apparently had been drinking all night before he allegedly fought with and strangled the victim, breaking her glasses and phone. He was jailed on no bond.
Ditto:
Belgrade resident Omar Loel Nava, 31, was arrested Feb. 28 for third-offense felony domestic assault, with an episode that started at 7 a.m. when the victim tried to retrieve her skis. Multiple 911 calls came in reporting a woman screaming. Nava told the deputy that the “Next time she does it and I beat her head in and I bury her , then something will happen.” He told the deputy he was just trying to get his own skis; multiple witnesses said they saw Nava punch the victim in the face. He was jailed on no bond.
I had a riot:
Andrew Michael Cavanaugh, 37, pleaded guilty two weeks ago to federal charges of parading, demonstrating and picketing in the national Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Now a Bozeman resident, Cavanaugh was the former founder and owner of Tactical Citizen, LLC in Belgrade. That firearms training business is now shuttered.
A signed plea agreement was delivered to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia Feb. 16. Cavanaugh entered his guilty plea the next day via video before Judge Amit P. Mehta. By pleading guilty, the government agreed to drop the charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
Cavanaugh was identified from social media posts taken during the riot at the Capitol. He was wearing a ballcap from his Belgrade business.
A sentencing hearing has been tentatively set for June 10 at noon. He faces a maximum of six months in prison and/or a fine of $5,000. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages the Capitol building sustained during the riot. The Capitol building and grounds suffered an estimated $1.5 million in damages during the riot. In cell phone video taken that day, Cavanaugh be seen walking in the direction of the Small House Rotunda on the first floor in the U.S. Capitol.
The person recording the video panned across the crowd of people, yelling loudly, “Where are the [expletive] traitors at? Drag them out by their [expletive] hair!” while Cavanaugh replies off-camera, “Yeah!”
Cavanaugh is the second known Montanan to enter a guilty plea for actions taken on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, and the sixth Montanan charged. A warrant was issued for Cavanaugh’s arrest on March 15, 2021. He was arrested in Bozeman the following day.
Cavanaugh apparently posted several Facebook Live videos on his Facebook account on Jan. 6. Court documents say those videos were deleted that same day.
A review of surveillance footage from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport appeared to show Cavanaugh leaving the jetway from a United Flight from Denver, Colo., arriving in Bozeman on Jan. 9.
Clarkston resident John Spano, 50, has a March 18 hearing date set before Bozeman District Court Judge John Brown regarding two counts of felony auto theft.
This case dates back to Oct. 9, 2021, the date on which Spano is accused of towing away the Chevy Nova belonging to the manager of the Belgrade Town Pump (206 W. Jefferson) as an “abandoned” vehicle. When deputies visited his property on Oct. 10, Spano told them he had permission from “a female” at the store to remove the Nova, according to court documents. When contacted, the manager denied giving anyone permission to take his car.
While on Spano’s property, deputies checked out a license plate on another vehicle; it did not match the vehicle it was on, and Spano racked up count 2 of felony auto theft.
While under arrest for felony car theft, Spano told the deputy he had a letter from his doctor saying he could not be jailed. The doctor in the ER said he could. Spano was arrested for two counts of felony auto theft for “purposely using, concealing ... two motor vehicles in a manner that deprived the owner of the property.”
Because it was a felony, the case was transferred from Justice Court upstairs to District Court Judge Brown.
Spano found himself back in the Belgrade News cop reports on Nov. 5, 2021, concerning his step-granddaughter’s boyfriend,16, who wasn’t going to school but was using meth and living with Spano. He had since been kicked out by Spano for stealing from him. The boy’s father was eventually arrested on a child endangerment charge. The two of them were found living under a tarp in a field near the Baxter Lane subdivision.
On Feb. 18, Spano was additionally cited for driving on a suspended license.
Cardwell resident Kashton Lee Bailey, 18, was served with a bench warrant out of Jefferson County on March 2. The original charges were no license and no insurance; ignoring court orders; and failure to pay fines and court costs.
Helena resident Cody Michael Six, 29, will eventually be arrested for DUI, but on March 1 it was on three other charges. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper saw Six’s truck stopped on the eastbound side of the road by the Manhattan exit and stopped to help. Six said he was giving his small child a bit of rest. The trooper noted the child wasn’t in a booster seat, that the truck was full of “mounds of trash and not a fitting environment for a child,” and that Six acted drunk. Six admitted to drinking the night before, flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a preliminary breath sample of 0.234. He also admitted he had no insurance on the truck, which also had an expired registration. He was cited for both infractions, and for criminal child endangerment.