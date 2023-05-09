It was May 4 and the Manhattan police called a sheriff's deputy to help them with a possible DUI on Manhattan South Road. Three Forks resident Ryan Lee Krebs, 39, would be arrested after 5 p.m. when he flunked his field sobriety tests but blew a 0.00 BAC. He admitted he had injected meth, according to police. He had a 2016 DUI conviction, and a DUI arrest in Bozeman on April 21, 2023. Two children under the age of four were with him when he was arrested on two counts of criminal child endangerment, and 2nd offense DUI.

n n n

Tags