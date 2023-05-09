It was May 4 and the Manhattan police called a sheriff's deputy to help them with a possible DUI on Manhattan South Road. Three Forks resident Ryan Lee Krebs, 39, would be arrested after 5 p.m. when he flunked his field sobriety tests but blew a 0.00 BAC. He admitted he had injected meth, according to police. He had a 2016 DUI conviction, and a DUI arrest in Bozeman on April 21, 2023. Two children under the age of four were with him when he was arrested on two counts of criminal child endangerment, and 2nd offense DUI.
Transient Jeffrey Thomas Maki, 39, stole a truck in Bozeman on the night of May 3, and then found his way to Manhattan, where he roared up and down Manhattan's main streets at 60 to 75 mph. He would ignore the Manhattan police officer who tried to stop him, and drove through the yard of 610 W. Park to try to lose said Manhattan cop. He then turned from East Railroad Ave. onto North Broadway to drive the wrong direction onto the property of Manhattan Elementary School.
Maki tried to run away towards the high school, but was arrested, police said. He said he'd used a screwdriver to start the stolen truck, and had smoked and injected at least 20 fentanyl pills in the last 24 hours. He was initially arrested for felony theft, and felony criminal mischief for the damage to the truck. The Manhattan police plan additional charges. He was also arrested on a bench warrant from Livingston's City Court, dating back to Dec. 17, 2002.
Three Forks resident Nathan Alan Petrich, 45, is accused of stealing all the tires off a Belgrade truck -- but didn't look for nearby security cameras. According to probable cause paperwork, on May 3 a county deputy took a theft report from a man who had been on vacation, but came home to find his truck had had $2,500 worth of tires removed. His security video showed that at 1:35 a.m. on April 26 two men took 30 minutes to remove his tires; the security tape also identified their license plate. When jailed for felony theft, Petrich refused to speak to the deputy. Petrich had previous burglary convictions.
That was not the start of his day, though. At 11 p.m. on May 3, another deputy saw Petrich's truck, with a BOLO alert on it for the felony tire theft. Petrich was driving on the Frontage Road near the Logan Trident bridge, then drove through a maze of Logan streets, with his lights off to unsuccessfully try to lose the deputy. A search of his truck found a baggie of meth; he was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and jailed, police said.
Bozeman resident Steven Michael Frey, 51, turned onto Belgrade's Main Street in front of a local cop May 5 -- without his headlights on. It was 11:13 p.m. and Frey had two go-cups in his Dodge Ram truck. He said he'd just left the Rhino Casino. He would then flunk his field sobriety tests, but refuse to give a breath sample. He was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw, and arrested and jailed for 5th offense DUI.
The West Yellowstone police were asked to do a welfare check on an Oregon woman's husband, who had left their hotel room hours earlier but not returned. It was May 6 at 3:16 a.m. Russell Steven Kendall, 68, was located driving down State Highway 20. He would flunk his field sobriety tests, and blow a 0.177 BAC. He was arrested for 5th offense DUI, and 2nd offense driving while suspended.
It was a Montana Wednesday at the Black's Ford Fishing Access off of Norris Road and the Madison River. Hillsdale, New Jersey, resident Sarah J. Smith, 35, would be cited three times by the local game warden for:disorderly conduct for "using loud and profane language in a public fishing access site with parents and children present and behav(ing) in a belligerent manner;" for "control of animals" for having her dogs that displayed aggressive behavior both off leash and tethered to her camper via a long lead; and obstruction for refusing to give the game warden her name and address.
Four Corners resident Jacob Daniel Markowski, 23, would be arrested May 7 for 1st offense domestic assault. He initially called the sheriff because his girlfriend hit him, but when the deputy heard the background details, Markowski would be arrested. He recounted that after a stop at Stacy's Bar in Gallatin Gateway, they came home and he started screaming at and pushing the other party around the house, bloodying her nose. He would be crying and yelling when the deputy tried to talk with him. Eventually he was jailed.
Gallatin Gateway resident Lindsey Renee Main, 42, was initially stopped for a broken tail light, but would be arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. It was May 7 at midnight, and the deputy had been patrolling the Mill Street area when he stopped her and found meth in her Subaru. She was also arrested on a probation hold for using meth, and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman transient Michael Jordan Budak, 31, was arrested May 8 at a Belgrade address on an active warrant. While being processed, it was discovered that he also had violated a restraining order. He was arrested for that, and jailed on no bond.
Belgrade resident Isaiah Allen Parton, 27, was arrested May 8 for 4th offense domestic assault for allegedly beating up a family member. Another relative had called in the assault, but when the deputy showed up, both the witness and caller decided to not cooperate. According to the arrest report, Parton started the morning swearing and screaming, and throwing dishes out of the home. He also threw numerous rocks at the other parties, and broke a car's back windshield. Parton then ran away down Jackrabbit Lane, and was found by the deputy on the freeway overpass.
He insisted he was the actual victim, and everyone else had been beating up on him. He couldn't explain their injuries, and said the broken dishes were from days ago. A trip to the hospital showed he wasn't injured. He was arrested for the domestic assault.
Scott Alan Parsons, 56, would get arrested May 2 on two charges of domestic assault (both felonies), adding to the five previous convictions he has for the same charges.
It was 11 p.m. southwest of Four Corners and when the deputy got to the address, he found various household goods thrown all around the living room, and a bedroom with its window broken out. Parsons is accused of hitting and using a cigarette lighter on one person, and chasing another out the window and then breaking the window. He was arrested on two charges of domestic assault, and jailed without bond until he saw a judge.
Bozeman transient Justin Michael Dougherty, 40, was allegedly trespassing at the Town Pump on Baxter Lane. It was May 4 at 8 p.m. and when a Bozeman cop showed up, he ran away down 19th Avenue. Numerous cars tried to block him in as he ran; he was almost hit by a car and then tackled by the cop. He would be arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, and a probation hold. Charges are pending for criminal trespass, obstruction and resisting arrest.
The probation arrest cited his felony possession of meth, his felony tampering with evidence, and using meth within two days of getting out of jail on May 2.
Bozeman resident Kim Elizabeth Bodine, 47, was arrested May 6 for stalking, when she was pictured on the security camera of a former boyfriend who had an order of protection against her. She was jailed on no bond.
It was 1:45 a.m. and Bozeman resident Pablo Nava, 26, would be stopped in Bozeman for driving the wrong way on Mendenhall. It was May 6 and he flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.118 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI. That stacked on top of earlier arrests for no driver's license and open container.
Bozeman's Comfort Inn motel was the site of the arrest of transient Braxton Tate Hughes, 24, who would be arrested for felony strangulation on May 8. He claimed the other party had started it by hitting him with closed fists, and it was then he put her in a chokehold. She had injuries consistent with being strangled. He admitted he was jealous and followed her to the front desk, as she tried to get another room to get away from him. He was also arrested for a domestic assault.
Justin Michael Hayes was arrested on a local bench warrant May 7 for violating the conditions of his release. The warrant dated back to Aug. 3, 2022.
Livingston resident Anthony Lopez, 53, was arrested May 5 on a local bench warrant. He had failed to keep a court date on original charges of 3rd offense no insurance, and habitual offender. That dated back to Nov. 10, 2021.