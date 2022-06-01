Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called.
Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
According to the arrest report, Davenport fled the scene when he noticed that the cops were being called, and he was later intercepted by deputies a few miles west of Manhattan on Interstate 90. The children told the Bozeman police officer that Davenport had been staring for so long at them for that they pretended to take photos of each other so they could actually get a picture of him. They told the officer that “he was looking at us, and he looked at his junk and he looked us again.” The officer’s report notes that the girls “had disturbed looks on their faces as they explained what they had seen.” They showed the officer the pictures they had taken of Davenport exposing himself.
At the jail, Davenport officers that he and his wife were planning to visit Yellowstone, and that they had been in the hot tub next to the pool with the children. He said he was not aware that he had exposed himself, and was afraid law enforcement would be called, so he and his wife spent the night in a motel in Gardiner, although they had already paid for the Bozeman room.
Davenport was arrested on three charges of felony indecent expose to a minor and was jailed on no bond. State parole was contacted, and they had him picked up for a parole violation.
n n n
Where’s Goldilocks? And who’s been sleeping in my bed?
The caretaker of a cabin southeast of Kelly Canyon called the sheriff to report a trespass. It was May 22, and there was a Cadillac with a smashed out rear windshield in the driveway and people who didn’t belong there in the cabin.
The caretaker thought “squatters had moved into the cabin,” the arrest report stated. The Cadillac was registered to Bozeman resident Alexander Joseph Strachan, 32, who happened to also have a bench warrant out on him regarding a drug arrest.
The cabin windows were covered with black garbage bags. Strachan eventually answered the door at 7:30 a.m. and said he had permission to be there from his “Aunt Susan,” although he didn’t know his aunt’s surname. A woman was discovered hiding under a bed.
Methamphethamine, drug paraphernalia and Extenze pills were found in the cabin. Strachan was arrested for burglary and possession of dangerous drugs. He was jailed without bond and also served with the bench warrant, which came with a $10,000 bond.
The female half of this caper, Belgrade resident Ashlee Nichole Pedersen, 31, said they were in his “Aunt Susan’s” cabin, but she also didn’t know the aunt’s surname. Pedersen was arrested for burglary and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed without bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Kevin Robert Cahill, 44, was arrested for strangulation on May 28. The alleged incident happened in Bozeman, and included a 911 hang-up call, before Cahill eventually was arrested by the Bozeman police. The woman he is accused of strangling had considerable injuries, which matched her version of the days-long incidents. Cahill’s version of the story matched hers, except he said nothing physical had happened. He adamantly protested that if he had hurt her, she would have had serious injuries. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
A student at Montana State University was expelled from the dorms and suspended from the university on May 29, after making online threats against a university employee. That action set in motion the discovery that Ryan Jeremy Leaver, 45, hadn’t declared a felony stalking conviction from Wisconsin on his MSU admittance application. Initially, he was being investigated for being disruptive to professors, according to the report from the university police department. Leaver’s response was an e-mail that stated, “you if you don’t stop trying to expel me. A true American over all these mixed race apes you’re allowing to stick around I will hunt every one of them down including you and kill evert (sic) last one of you.” Leaver was jailed without bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Wynton Ryan Magee, 31, was arrested May 29 for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. It all started at 8:14 a.m. with a “fight in progress” call by the Rib and Chop House off of North 19th Avenue in Bozeman. Magee, who was “known to local law enforcement,” was seen running across North 19th to the rest stop. A Bozeman cop followed him in his patrol car, as Magee ran across a field until he was cornered at a fence. During the chase, according to the report, he threw away a bag containing heroin and drug paraphernalia, and which he insisted belonged to the woman he had been fighting with, even though pill bottles in the bag had his name on them. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
It started out as a trespass May 27 at 9:17 p.m. on Sourdough Road in Bozeman, and then a deputy sheriff found himself in the midst of a family drama.
One member of the family, a 45-year-old woman, exited the property “at a high rate of speed” and drove from Sourdough via Highland Boulevard to East Main before she merged onto I-90 going west. According to the arrest report, she exceeded 110 mph, drove recklessly, and swerved all over the road. The report states that she exited north at 19th Avenue and drove westbound on the Frontage Road over 90 mph in the wrong lane. She ran a red light at the Valley Center Spur, causing numerous people who had the green light to stop to avoid a crash. She eventually was stopped on the Frontage Road near the airport by Belgrade police using spike strips. She continued driving into the Belgrade city limits, until a Montana Highway Patrol car pulled a PIT maneuver on her. She was tased and arrested for felony criminal endangerment and held on no bond.
The woman was then served with a bench warrant out of Lewis and Clark County for failing to show up for a trial on charges of driving while suspended, second-offense no insurance, refusing to show her driver’s license to the other party in an accident, and failure to give notice by the quickest means possible. The bench warrant dated to April 11.
n n n
Whose house is whose?
Belgrade resident Josh Robert Geib, 35, is accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home, injuring himself and bleeding all over the floor on May 29 at 1:30 a.m.
According to the report, the neighbors in question barricaded themselves in an upstairs room and called the Belgrade police. The report stated that Geib lived just a few houses away and had earlier “exhibited similar unusual actions” typical of someone on drugs. The police went to his address and saw him sitting in his house, but it took a while for him to come to the door. There was blood on his floor, and he said he wasn’t well, didn’t know what was going on and was confused. He said he hadn’t burgled a house, but that he might have gone to the wrong house when he was trying to get himself home. Surveillance footage from a neighbor showed Geib in the area of the residence at the time of the break-in.
When the Belgrade police were at Geib’s house, they noticed what appeared to be a methamphetamine pipe and numerous beer cans. A probation-authorized search of his address found nine bags of psychedelic mushrooms, a digital scale, $6,400 in cash, and evidence that he was grinding up the mushrooms to put into capsules. Additionally, both meth and heroin were found at his address.
He was arrested for felony burglary, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute and jailed without bond.
---
Forsyth resident Cleve Lee Brown, 30, was arrested May 30 for DUI. According to the arrest report, he was driving westbound on I-90 near the Jackson Creek turnoff when he lost control of his Iowa-registered Ford truck and collided with the center concrete barrier. He admitted he had been drinking, smelled like it, said “I’m intoxicated,” flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.227 BAC. He was jailed without bond.
---
Belgrade resident Gabriel Cortez Lopez, 23, was arrested May 28 on a bench warrant out of Park County. He been arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol for driving while suspended and had blown off a court appearance.
---
Butte resident David James Bugni, 38, was picked up on a probation hold for the offenses of being arrested for DUI and admitting that he drank three or four beers on May 23. He was jailed on $100,000 bond.
---
Livingston resident Winston Yates Jessop, 27, was arrested May 24 on a bench warrant out of Madison County dating back to Sept. 29, 2021. He was originally charged with second-offense DUI, second-offense driving while suspended, and no insurance. Bond set at $10,000.
Simultaneously, he was served with a bench warrant for a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks citation he was given in August 2021 when he was a North Dakota resident.
---
Bozeman resident Crystal Beth Moore, 37, was picked up May 27 on a probation hold for using methamphetamine. She was held on $25,000 bond.
---
Three Forks resident Michelle Renee Ferguson, 42, was arrested on a local bench warrant for blowing off a court hearing on a charge of criminal mischief. She has also racked up four additional charges of contempt of court for ignoring court orders.