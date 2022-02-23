Bozeman resident Arthur Raymond Sanchez, 40, was arrested Feb. 16 at 3:20 p.m. for criminal trespass at a home northwest of Four Corners. Sanchez allegedly entered a home because a woman at the address “was super attractive and calling me,” so he went inside the house and locked the door. He said a man in the house saw him and said “get the out of here.” The deputy asked what the woman looked like, and Sanchez replied, “Like they do around here – white with big breasts.” He said he knew the woman wanted him to come in “because the blinds were moving ... and I heard her unlock the door.”
The complaining homeowner said he had captured the episode on security tape and he had never seen the man before. Sanchez was arrested and jailed.
n n n
Belgrade resident Coty James Edson, 20, was arrested Feb. 17 on a local bench warrant for multiple probation violations. He had been released from jail on Nov. 23, 2021, and was on probation for driving without a license. The bench warrant was issued Dec. 20, 2021.
He was arrested for: 1. Failing to report his address after his jail release of Nov. 23 and being considered an absconder; 2. Failing to inform probation of his employment status; 3. Bonding out of jail and failing to report to probation and being considered an absconder; 4. Using meth. Bond was set at $50,000.
n n n
Three Forks resident Mark Christopher Owensby II, 38, was arrested Feb. 16 for his third-offense domestic assault charge. This all started at 6:50 a.m. with a report of screaming and sounds of a door being kicked in. A deputy sheriff found Owensby walking down the street; Owensby said nothing other than that an argument had transpired. When the deputy took Owensby back to the address in question, he found an injured, crying victim and a house “in disarray.” According to the victim, Owensby punched her in the face, threatened to throw a dumbbell at her, threw her into a wall, and kicked in the door to the room where she locked herself and three small children. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Wesley Michael Dooley, 55, was arrested for first-offense domestic assault on Feb. 19 at 3:40 p.m. His story was that the victim had hit him first, so he hit her back. The victim told another story: that he had hit her multiple times while she was driving him home, since he was drunk. She had collaborating injuries; the one abrasion he had on his face (and said the victim had given him) had actually been sustained earlier in the day while he was four-wheeling, another witness said. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Big Sky resident Kaitlyn Grace Bostrom, 21, managed to get a whopping total of eight traffic citations after she crashed her car into three parked vehicles on Sunburst Drive in Big Sky on Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. According to the Montana Highway patrol trooper on the scene, she was “extremely emotional” and blew a breath sample of 0.190 BAC. She apparently had no insurance, wasn’t using her seat belt, had a registration that expired Feb. 7, had lived in Big Sky for three years but had not bothered to get a Montana driver’s license, and had multiple open alcoholic beverage containers in the car. She was cited for first-offense DUI in addition to the above charges. She also presented her expired Wyoming driver’s license.
The trooper’s report noted that she was “extremely emotional and uncooperative throughout the entire interaction ... and attempted to avoid incarceration by pretending to be injured and refusing to be medically cleared.”
n n n
Bozeman resident Juan Manuel Aguilar, 30, was eventually arrested for felony intimidation for his actions on Feb. 19. He had been stopped at 1 a.m. for a DUI, and eventually used the entire canon of words the Belgrade News doesn’t put into print. He ran the gamut from the F word to the N word and numerous words in between, even managing the hat trick of three bad words in one sentence: “I FSon you M.” He threatened to behead the arresting officer and made references to drug cartels, “his people” and the patron Saint of Mexican drug trafficking, and referenced the California legal code for homicide.
Aguilar later said he might have “blacked out” because he was mad, and that he says stupid things when he’s drunk. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Bridger Alexander Buls, 22, had a hit-and-run with his silver Saab Feb. 20, and that was just the beginning of his problems. The Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to a hit-and-run, driving west on Amsterdam Road. Buls is accused of hitting the passenger side of a red Ford Expedition when he took a corner too fast. When found, he was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant. He admitted to fleeing the scene because he had neither insurance nor a driver’s license. He flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath or a blood sample. He was charged with a first-offense DUI, second-offense no insurance, hit-and-run, no license, and failure to notify of an accident.
Buls was subsequently served with a bench warrant from September 2021 on an original charge of “possessing intoxicating substances while under 21” and contempt of court for failing to follow the orders of the court.
n n n
Bozeman resident Cameron Joseph Klepper, 26, was picked up on a probation hold for the offenses of possessing weapons (bow and arrows) and a 12-pack of ‘Ranch Water,” and failing to provide a urine sample. He was held on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Joseph Lee Allen, Jr. was picked up on a probation hold for his Feb. 17 arrest for a domestic assault.
n n n
Belgrade resident James Cleveland Goodson, 28, was arrested for violating a protection order when he texted the victim and visited her home and knocked on her door multiple times in the night. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
On Feb. 20, the West Yellowstone police arrested Billings resident Tyler Thomas Miner, 32, for fourth-offense DUI and for driving while suspended. The offense did not occur in Tom Miner Basin, but rather on the 400 block of Gibbon Avenue, where Miner had lost control and plowed into a snowbank, “coming down the hill,” although the street is flat and level. The report states that Miner “had difficulty keeping his eyes open and appeared to be falling asleep while swaying and being unsteady on his feet.” He had six prior DUI convictions in California, and a suspended driver’s license from that state. He couldn’t give a breath sample “because he didn’t have enough air and began to display body tremors while trying to blow,” according to the report. This happened at 1:50 a.m.
---
Miles City resident Anton Brink Kristenson,20, was picked up on a probation hold for being terminated from the Gallatin County Re-Entry Program. Bond was set at $10,000.
--
Bozeman resident Madelene Jean Korbelik, 28, was observed swerving across the yellow line on Amsterdam Road and the I-90 interchange. She said she’d had nothing to drink and blew a 0.00 on her breathalyzer test but she flunked her field sobriety tests. She was arrested Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. for first-offense DUI (drugs). She was jailed on $885 bond.
---
Big Sky resident Mauricio Villarreal Rangel, 26, was arrested Feb. 21 on a bench warrant for driving without insurance or a driver’s license and blowing off an Aug. 27, 2021 court date.
---
Box Elder resident Desirea Lee Writingbird, 41, was arrested Feb. 20 on a bench warrant out of Chouteau County on contempt of court charges relating to her original charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.
---
Belgrade resident Jacob Earl Stein, 23, was arrested Feb. 21 on a bench warrant for failing to keep a court date related to his arrest for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.