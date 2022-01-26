Belgrade resident Jeffrey Francis Connolly, 32, was arrested Jan. 19 for taking a large hammer to the head of another man who was blowing snow off his own truck in a west Belgrade warehouse district.
The assault call came in at 10:16 a.m. Within an hour-and-a-half, Connolly had been located at the Bozeman Walmart. Since Connolly was not in the mood to be arrested, the deputy “escorted him to the ground and handcuffed him.”
Earlier, the victim had shown the deputy “the back left portion of the victim’s skull ... consistent with someone being struck with an object. The injury was swollen with dried blood,” according to the arrest report. The victim thought he had been struck with a small blue bat; Connolly’s vehicle contained a large hammer with a large blue handle. He refused to let the officer search his vehicle and was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and jailed without bond.
n n n
An 8:56 a.m. welfare check on a passed-out driver in his running car at Pump 13 at the Town Pump on Jackrabbit Lane segued into an eventual felony arrest. It all started when Town Pump employees called the Belgrade police about a customer they couldn’t wake up.
Belgrade resident August Albert Gruchalla, 34, also had trouble waking up for the cops. An ambulance was called, but Gruchalla refused to go to the hospital. He tested negative for alcohol, but his behavior was that of someone on drugs.
When Mirandized, Gruchalla refused to answer questions. According to court documents, meth and Xanax were found in his SUV. He was arrested Jan. 22 on two felony counts of illegal possession of meth and Xanax.
n n n
West Yellowstone resident Anthony Louis Pocha, 35, was arrested for a seventh DUI Jan. 23 at 1:37 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 in West Yellowstone. The arresting officer witnessed him losing control of his car, and then speeding 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to court records. He was arrested for second-offense driving with no insurance, speeding, and seventh-offense DUI. He blew a preliminary BAC sample of .0156. He had five previous Montana DUI convictions, and another one in Yellowstone National Park.
n n n
Bozeman resident Jacob Logan Pocha, 29, was noticed by the Montana Highway patrol at the Belgrade Town Pump on West Madison, as the arrested and suspended driver in a November 2021 incident of “driving the wrong way on the freeway.” Because of that, his license was suspended. He was eventually pulled over at the Flying J. Pocha “became argumentative” and refused to do the field sobriety or breathalyzer tests. Dispatch said he already had two DUI convictions, with another one pending from Nov. 6, 2021. He was arrested for third-offense DUI, second-offense driving while suspended, first-offense driving with no insurance, no registration, and a seatbelt violation.
n n n
Like shooting fish in a barrel:
After running license plates at the Belgrade Town Pump on Madison Avenue, the Montana Highway Patrol found another suspended driver driving.
Belgrade resident Peter Joseph House, 46, was arrested Jan 22 at noon after he made a California stop through a light and then made a sloppy turn into the Town and Country parking lot. He insisted he hadn’t anything to drink since the night before but flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a .209 BAC. He was charged with third-offense DUI, first-offense no insurance and driving while suspended.
He was simultaneously picked up on a Gallatin County bench warrant issued Dec. 17, 2021, for contempt of court for failure to appear for his arrests for second-offense DUI, and first-offense driving with no insurance.
n n n
Butte resident Cody Joseph Gray, 25, was picked up on four bench warrants out of Butte City Court both for the same offense of “Theft – Unauthorized Control Over Property – 2nd Offense.” The first warrant was issued Oct. 6, 2020; the second one Dec. 9, 2020; third, Oct. 11, 2021; and fourth, Oct. 11, 2021. Bail was set at $2,000.
n n n
Give me a call:
On Jan, 20, Bozeman hobo Michael John Kelsey, 27, stole a Jeep Wrangler from the East Main Town Pump in Belgrade. The owner had left it at the pump while she went inside, only to come back out to find her Jeep had disappeared. A witness said he saw a young man dressed in black with a scruffy beard speed off down the Frontage Road. Unluckily for Kelsey, the owner had left her cellphone in her rig, and she pinged the “Find My Phone” app, which located her phone at the Bozeman Murdock’s, where it was found. Her Jeep was found next door in the McDonald’s parking lot. The same day, in an unrelated police interview, Kelsey admitted taking the Jeep.
He had also stolen her Nikon binoculars and a full bag of dog food, and broken off her car key, rendering it unusable, according to court records. Since the Jeep was valued at $20,000, he was arrested for felony theft.
n n n
More of the same;
Pray resident Erik M. Gritzinger, 37, was driving south on Jackrabbit Lane on Jan. 20 at 5:44 p.m. with expired registration tags. No surprise, that got him pulled over by the Montana Highway Patrol. The arrest record also states that he was having a hard time driving in his lane and at a consistent speed. Turns out, Gritzinger was driving on a license that had been suspended for a year. He flunked some of his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.000. He was arrested for a drug-impaired DUI. His driver’s license had expired in January 2019 and then was suspended by the court for a year. His vehicle registration had expired in August 2021. He was arrested for all of the above.
n n n
Bozeman resident Cullen Patrick Buckley, 29, was arrested again for ignoring a court order, to wit, on 26 separate occasions between Jan. 13 and 20. According to court records, he called the woman who had a restraining order against him from the county jail. Since the jail had blocked that number, he went through a third party, a relative. This violated the conditions of his bail.
n n n
Manhattan resident Jeremy Lester Freeman, 44, first beat up a woman, then beat up himself after she called 911, so his alibi could be self-defense, according to authorities. The other person was obviously beat up but didn’t have injuries or blood on her knuckles. A small child said she witnessed Freeman kick the victim, and that “It happened 10 times a day.” Freeman insisted that the victim had hit herself to get him in trouble, and that the child always took the victim’s side. Freeman was arrested and held without bond.
n n n
A bench warrant was served Jan. 26 on Three Forks resident Colter Justin McCarty, 37, for two counts of contempt of court. His original charges included driving a vehicle while suspended/revoked, and third-offense failure to be insured. The original arrest was courtesy of the Montana Highway Patrol; McCarty had a $10,000 bond. McCarty was let out of county jail on Nov. 1, 2021, on his own recognizance. He subsequently failed to appear for a Dec. 15 court date.
n n n
The Helena police served a bench warrant Jan. 23 on Bozeman resident Lacey Blumhagen, 24. She had blown off a July 16, 2021, bench trial for theft and nine subsequent charges of contempt of court. Her bond had been $7,500.
She also has charges pending from a Montana Highway Patrol stop, including fourth-offense no insurance, and being a habitual offender operating a motor vehicle.
n n n
Emigrant resident Robert Spade Knight, 37, was picked up Jan. 17 in Park County on a Gallatin County bench warrant. His original charges were resisting arrest and two charges of contempt of court. His original bond was $10,000.