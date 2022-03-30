Whitehall resident Joshua Peter Lyon, 33, was stopped near Bozeman’s Famous Dave’s for having no license plate light and going six miles over the speed limit. The car’s license had expired in 2018. The Bozeman cop found a methamphetamine pipe in Lyon’s possession, according to court documents. He was arrested March 24 for possession of dangerous drugs and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Jagger Harrison McDonald, 23, was stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper because he had a cracked rear taillight and had stayed at a stop sign “for a longer than expected interval.” According to the report, he had alcohol in the car, admitted he had had “quite a few beers” and then flunked his field sobriety tests. He blew a 0.172 breath sample and was jailed.
n n n
A call regarding a possible assault resulted in the arrest of Belgrade resident Alexander S. Godfrey, 35, for strangling his partner. This happened March 25 at 9:15 p.m. The report said Godfrey had been “drinking all day and been verbally abusive, and had held the victim down while he used a combination of ‘open-handed slaps and closed-fist punches’ to her head.”
Furthermore, He was “highly intoxicated and uncooperative” and said he was actually the one who had been hit. Due to the victim’s injuries and his lack of injuries, he was arrested for strangulation and jailed without bond.
n n n
On March 25, Gallatin Gateway resident Anna Teresa Alvarado, 22, was arrested for first-offense domestic assault for beating up a family member. She is accused of rather forcibly punching the victim in his most sensitive body part and then looking for a hammer to continue her assault on that specific body part. At that point, he held her in a headlock until the deputy arrived. She is also accused of severely scratching her family member during the headlock episode. She was jailed without bond.
n n n
A family hat trick:
Four Corners resident Melissa Lynn Gavert, 21, was arrested for beating up three members of her family, who eventually locked themselves in another room to keep her at bay. She was “very intoxicated” and started throwing things when she couldn’t get to them, according to the probable cause affidavit. All this took place March 27 at 2 a.m. She was arrested for domestic assault and jailed without bond.
n n n
Let it snow:
Manhattan resident Chad J. Spitzer, 58, got caught up in a cocaine caper.
According to court records, members of the local Missouri River task Force were contacted by a DEA agent in Texas, who alerted them to a cocaine shipment coming into Bozeman UPS the next day, March 25. Since a K-9 “sniff” alerted to cocaine, a search warrant allowed the package to be opened, and that revealed a 1.42-pound brick of cocaine, wrapped in plastic. The package was delivered by an undercover agent to an address in Manhattan.
Skyler Vawn King, 32, who had a Manhattan address and South Carolina identification, took possession of the package at the Manhattan address, then drove off and was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He admitted the package was his, although Spitzer’s name was on it. Meanwhile, Spitzer was still at the Manhattan address. He was identified by his Colorado ID and arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were jailed on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Asher Isaiah Goerdt, 19, was stopped at midnight on March 28 at Jackrabbit and Cameron Bridge roads because his taillight was out. And because he was going 65 mph in a 55 mph zone. And because he was weaving over the center yellow line. Courts records say he flunked his field sobriety tests. He was taken to the hospital for a blood-alcohol test and jailed on no bond for first-offense DUI.
n n n
It’s all happenin’ at the Dollar Store:
It started out March 28 as a cop call about “a suspicious male” at the Three Forks Dollar Store. When it all was over, Texas resident Matthew Joe Dow, 44, hadn’t signaled his traffic turn out of the Dollar Store lot, got stopped, and was arrested for first-offense DUI-drugs. It was 6:45 p.m. The report states that Dow was “sluggish and lethargic” and denied having had anything to drink that day, although he said he had taken an unknown pill earlier.
He flunked his field sobriety tests, but blew a 0.00 blood alcohol test, which won him the DUI-drug charge. He was jailed on $885 bond.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Zachary Ryan Jenkins, 29, was arrested March 29 after an incident with his motorcycle outside the Broken Spoke Bar in Big Sky. This transpired around 1:30 a.m. According to the probable cause report, the bartender at the Broken Spoke called law enforcement after Jenkins had returned to the bar after leaving it, pushing his bike and complaining of a leg injury. His only identification was a Pennsylvania driver’s license. He claimed to have been drinking at the bar for only 20 minutes before he left and “laid the bike down” on his leg. Due to the leg injury, he couldn’t complete the field sobriety tests, but did blow a 0.205 preliminary breath test. He refused further testing and refused to talk to the Highway Patrol troopers without a lawyer present. He was charged with first-offense DUI and operating a motorcycle without endorsement.
n n n
Isn’t anyone from Montana anymore?
On March 28, county dispatch reported a total of five 911 calls regarding a man and a little boy running down Interstate 90 looking for help. At 6:40 a.m. a pickup driver brought the two to a deputy, who had been looking for them. It was 35 degrees outside, and the little boy was shoeless and not dressed for the cold. The 34-year-old father had an Illinois driver’s license. He told the deputy that earlier that night, the two of them were sitting on the couch in their home and he saw men on the roof with rifles and lasers. He said he went next door for help and the neighbor made him leave. The report says the father “seemed confused and disoriented.” The father told his son that there were “guys with guns and demons trying to get them.” The boy told the deputy he hadn’t seen anyone after them and that the pair had been injured running through a barbed wire fence while trying to get to the interstate for help.
Three deputies took them home and offered to check the house to make sure it was safe. The father denied recent drug use but said he hadn’t slept in 48 hours because of work. He admitted he might have thought he had seen things that weren’t really there because of the lack of sleep. He agreed to get some sleep, and the deputies took the boy to his school in Belgrade. When deputies checked back at noon, the father was in his car. He smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking White Claw, according to the report. He also told a deputy from the earlier incident that he had snorted methamphetamine that night and had taken kratom (an herbal extract used to supposedly help with opiate withdrawal) and benzodiazepines, a sedative. He was arrested for felony child endangerment, for creating the risk of taking them onto the freeway at night, and for injuring his son by running him through a barbed wire fence. He was held without bail.
---
A 1:30 a.m. traffic stop March 29 on Baxter Lane resulted in Francine Sadie Whiteman, 56, a Bozeman resident, being charged with fourth-offense DUI. She also has a pending DUI from a Dec. 12, 2021, arrest; a third-offense charge for driving with a suspended driver’s license; and a felony warrant from Stillwater County. She was served with two bench warrants and also will be charged with violating the open container law, for driving without insurance, and for lacking a license plate light.
---
Anaconda resident Matthew John Rootham, 36, was picked up March 25 on a Lake County bench warrant originally filed Nov. 2, 2021. He had ignored a court date regarding his original charges of second-offense driving while suspended, and third-offense no insurance.
---
Great Falls resident James Benjamin Ochadleus, 38, was arrested March 23 on an August 2020 bench warrant out of Flathead County for blowing off a court appearance regarding charges of driving while suspended, expired registration, and not stopping for a school bus about to pick up a child.
---
Missoula resident Joshua Charles Hullinger was arrested March 22 on a bench warrant out of Stevensville City Court for a failure to attend a show cause hearing on the charge of disorderly conduct. The warrant dated back to Dec. 8, 2021. He subsequently picked up an additional bench warrant out the 21st Judicial District Court in Ravalli County to revoke his suspended sentence on Feb. 22, 2022, for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence in a previous matter.
---
A Jefferson County bench warrant was served March 27 on Billings resident Tristen Joel Littlewhiteman, 23. The warrant was issued Dec. 9, 2021, for the charge of third-offense no insurance and first-offense driving while suspended.
---
A Sweetgrass County bench warrant was served March 27 on Livingston resident Sanford Patrick Gardner, 33, for blowing off an August 2021 court date.
---
A local bench warrant was served March 27 on Bozeman resident Dustin Lance Jones, 30, for blowing off a court date regarding a disorderly conduct charge.
---
A Rosebud County bench warrant was served on Timothy Del Whistling Elk, Jr. 28, for felony criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and hit-and-run. All offenses occurred in Rosebud County. He was jailed on $25,000 bail.