It all started with running a red light. That got the attention of a MHP trooper, who followed the Audi while it sped 84 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Cottonwood Road, and 70 mph on a 35 mph zone on Durston Road. Belgrade resident Steve Andrew Garcia, 35, was a passenger in the car, but the trooper saw him toss a baggie of cocaine out the window, and gave him his own arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and tampering with evidence, according to police.
He was also served with an old warrant from Broadwater County. Those charges dated back to July 14, 2021, and included 2nd offense DUI, no license, and exceeding the interstate night time speed limit of 80 mph.
The Audi's driver, Bozeman resident Jacob Clinton Estep, 32, had white powder all over his pants, which tested positive for cocaine. He refused to do his field sobriety tests, randomly commented on how crowded Bar IX was and was charged with 3rd offense DUI, two counts of speeding, running a red light, open container, and not updating his address on his license.
Belgrade resident Connor Michael Leedholm, 27, appeared to be speeding on April 2 at 2:24 a.m. on Belgrade's Main Street. He continued to speed (across the double yellow line) across Jackrabbit Lane and Bollinger Road at speeds of 70 mph, with a posted speed of 35 mph. This continued on Weaver Road, past Spooner Road and a high risk stop was conducted just west of Dry Creek Road. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. Later it was discovered he had struck a traffic sign.
Leedholm was initially arrested for criminal endangerment. Pending charges include DUI, reckless driving, improper passIng, and fleeing from the police.
Bozeman resident Dawson Elliot Wheeler, 23, was seen whacking two neighbor's vehicles with a double-bladed axe on April 1 at 12:50 a.m. He also approached one of the vehicle's owners and threatened them with the axe. He then locked himself in his apartment. Through "significant tactical effort," he was eventually arrested by the Bozeman Police and County Sheriff's Joint Special Response team. He was first taken to the hospital, and then charged with assault with a weapon.
Bozeman transient Joseph Brandon Matthews, 31, was already in jail when he got his latest arrest. A corrections officer had let him out of his cell for a scheduled 'time out" when he punched her in the mouth. It was April 3 at 12:40 p.m. and he was charged with assault on a peace officer -- bodily injury, and held on no bail.
Philip Jason Gilhousen, 50, was the focus of two Bozeman cop calls within 14 minutes on April 1. At first, he wanted help kicking out his son-in-law. The cops said he had to go through a civil eviction process. They were called back within minutes, when Gilhousen "lost it" and threatened his wife, that she had to chose between him or her adult children. He punched a hole in the mudroom wall, which he later denied, saying the hole was "an accident." He was arrested and jailed on no bond for 3rd offense domestic assault, a felony. He was also cited with the probation violation of a domestic assault.
Bozeman resident Sage Liam Gannon, 26, had spent considerable time avoiding being served for a restraining order, in itself illegal. The respondent in that action found the cops and told them he'd violated the order numerous times. She told the cops his pattern is to walk past her job site, so they waited. At 3:20 p.m. they were able to arrest him for obstruction, and violation of a restraining order.
Bozeman resident Deleno Frank Falls Down, 42, was arrested by MSU campus police March 31 for criminal child endangerment-DUI, and no tail lights. At 11 p.m. the campus cops noticed Falls Down drive by with no lights and stopped his car. At the time he had a two-year-old and a five-year-old in the car. He said he couldn't perform his field sobriety tests, because his "cirrhosis of the liver" would impede his stability. He flunked his FST and refused to give a breath sample. He was transported to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw, and an arrest for 4th offense DUI is pending. He was jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Christopher Michael Phipps, 50, was arrested at a Gooch Hill adress for violation of a restraining order on April 1 at 7 p.m.
Bozeman resident Daniel Isaiah Cain, Jr., 43, was arrested March 30 for ignoring a restraining order. The person with the order told deputies that Cain continued to bother her and her family and was using multiple email addresses to do so. The deputy found that the email addresses allegedly from Cain were indeed registered to him.
When deputies went to his house, he said he didn't know what they were talking about and he hadn't emailed her. When told he was under arrest, he refused to leave his home.
After a probation search, Bozeman resident Clayton Arthur Coon, 33, was arrested March 31 for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bozeman transient Corrine Lavonne Wilson, 36, was arrested March 30 for failing to register as a sexual offender. It had been a year sinc she had updated her address, and she was jailed on no bond.
Bozeman transient Alicia Nicole Haaland, 39, was arrested march 30 after an alleged shoplifting episode at the Ace Hardware near the Gallatin Mall. She was jailed on no bond for a charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs (meth).
Marshall Dillon Langham, 19, was recognized by a Bozeman cop and arrested April 2 for an outstanding warrant. A jailhouse pat down found a baggie of meth was found on his person. He said it was "weed." That got him a felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs arrest.
Sypes Canyon resident Darrin Richard Strosnider, 58, was arrested for a domestic assault April 1. According to the other party, Strosnider became upset during a talk about their relationship and shoved her to the ground. He told the deputy a story of her threatening to assault him with her phone, and that he had simply put his hand up to keep her at bay. He was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault, and jailed without bond.
Manhattan resident Lindsey Marie Bedingfield, 44, was arrested March 28 on a bench warrant out of Beaverhead County on original charges of driving while suspended, no insurance, no seatbelt. She didn't show up for her court date; the warrant was dated Aug. 10, 2021.
Charlo resident Paul Joseph Groom, 46, was arrested April 3 on a City of Ronan bench warrant for 3rd offense no insurance, 3rd offense no license, and contempt of court.
Jacob Andrew Ogden, 26, was arrested March 29 by the MHP on a bench warrant out of Silver bow County for 4th offense no insurance; no registration; 1st offense DUI; unlawful possession of marijuana, its products or paraphernalia, and contempt of court.
Chad Edward Cole was arrested March 28 on a bench warrant out of Lewis and Clark County. That court had petitioned to revoke his suspended sentence from January 29, 2020 for failure to comply with the conditions of his sentence.
Jason Michael Cuchine, 42, was arrested April 2 on a bench warrant out of Silver Bow County. He had neglected to show up in court on original charges of 1st offense driving while suspended, 3rd offense no insurance, no seatbelt, no registration, and contempt of court.
Bozeman transient Matthew Jacob Singer, 45, was arrested March 31 on a local bench warrant for a hit-and-run accident, careless driving and contempt of court for not showing up for a court hearing.