Cuffs

It all started with running a red light. That got the attention of a MHP trooper, who followed the Audi while it sped 84 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Cottonwood Road, and 70 mph on a 35 mph zone on Durston Road. Belgrade resident Steve Andrew Garcia, 35, was a passenger in the car, but the trooper saw him toss a baggie of cocaine out the window, and gave him his own arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and tampering with evidence, according to police.

He was also served with an old warrant from Broadwater County. Those charges dated back to July 14, 2021, and included 2nd offense DUI, no license, and exceeding the interstate night time speed limit of 80 mph.

Tags