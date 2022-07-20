Seaside, Calif., resident Min Khant, 44, turned wide on Bozeman’s North 7th Avenue ended up in the other lane and hit another vehicle. This was July 12 at 10:52 a.m.
According to the Bozeman police report, Khant was so impaired that he was sitting on the curb, and the officer standing 4 feet away could smell that he had been drinking.
Khant, who is Burmese, needed a translator. Officers tried to administer field sobriety tests, but Khant seemed so impaired that he had trouble standing and the tests were stopped. He refused to give a breath test, and was arrested for fourth-offense DUI. His three previous convictions were from Kansas – one in 2013 and two in 2015.
n n n
Three Forks resident John Patrick Scanlan. 43, was arrested July 14 at 2 a.m. for assault. He was found yelling at another person and told the deputy it was over unpaid bills. The other party said it was over allegedly dating other people. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
West is west; east is east ...
Belgrade resident Alexiz Daniel Gutierrez, 25, got his directions mixed up and was caught driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 on July 15. He was initially pulled over between Manhattan and Belgrade by the Manhattan police. Other drivers also called in Gutierrez’s directionally challenged driving. A county deputy took over the arrest; Gutierrrez said he was coming from Teaser’s in Three Forks and had been drinking. One caller reported that the impaired driver he was not only on the wrong side of the freeway, but was also swerving all over his lane. The report noted open beer cans on the passenger floorboards and in the center console. Gutierrez refused to perform field sobriety tests or give a breath sample. He already had a pending DUI arrest from March 13, 2022, and did not have a driver’s license. He was charged with criminal endangerment and jailed without bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Richard Joseph Parsons, 23, was eventually arrested for a whole lot of “He Said; He Said” at the homeless RV encampment south of Bozeman’s Winco.
On July 17 at 8:30 p.m., Bozeman police received an “assault with a weapon call.” A witness said he saw Parsons take a tire iron to the windshield of a Dodge Neon, and that the owner of the Neon had a stick and was trying to protect himself from Parsons. Parson had asked the Neon’s owner to give him a jump. There was a conversation about who owned or had stolen some solar panels that were currently in Parsons’ car, and the Neon’s owner got tired of talking and left mid-jump. Parson’s then put his cigarette out on the face of the man, who then pushed a car door into Parsons.
Parsons threw his tire iron at the man, and then grabbed the stick from him and started jabbing him with it. Due to the totality of witness statements, Parsons was arrested for assault with a weapon, but when jailed appeared to have a possible severe reaction to methamphetamine and was taken to the hospital.
On Monday, Parsons appeared via video before Judge Bryan West in Justice Court. He was charge with assault with a weapon, a felony. Bail was set at $30,000.
---
Bozeman transient James Anderson Bush, 51, was arrested July 17 for being an unregistered violent offender. A Bozeman cop had chased him down in January and reminded him that he had to register as an offender, but Bush had failed to keep up with his monthly check-ins. He was found walking on South 19th. When taken to jail for his non-registration, he was discovered with methamphetamine and a meth pipe, and also was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.
---
Belgrade resident Becka Kalene Thompson, 37, was arrested July 17 for assault.
---
Bozeman resident Kevin Raymond Wood, 65, was arrested July 18 for ignoring a restraining order. He was trespassed from a Bear Canyon address and lied to a deputy sheriff that an active restraining order against him had been lifted. A records check showed that this was his third offense, with his second-offense conviction in Dec. 18, 2017, and a pending third offense from July 2, 2021.
---
East Helena resident John Ray Kirklin, 37, was arrested June 3 on a local bench warrant. The warrant was also stamped with the dates June 6 and July 14. Kirklin had been arrested for third-offense DUI, no insurance, no seatbelt, driving while suspended, and a contempt of court charge for ignoring a court appearance.
---
Bozeman resident Mark Eaton, 60, was arrested July 14 on a Livingston Justice Court bench warrant for theft. He had neglected to pay his court costs; the warrant dated back to Aug. 19, 2021.
---
Belgrade resident Heather Lea Bickhart, 36, was arrested July 15 on a bench warrant out of Broadwater County for not showing up for a trial. Her original charges were careless driving, second-offense no insurance, and hit and run. The warrant added a contempt of court charge. Bickhart was additionally picked up on a probation hold for using meth and fentanyl while on probation. She was held on $50,000 bond.
---
Ayden Zakary Klompien was arrested July 15 on a bench warrant out of Park County District Court. He is having a deferred sentence revoked because he violated the conditions of his sentence. A $30,000 bond was set.
---
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timmothy (Spelling correct) Greenley, 21, was picked up on a probation hold for having a gun in his car, refusing to ID himself to Bozeman cops, needing to be tased by said cops, being out past his curfew, and hanging out near bars. He was held on $25,000 bond.
---
A Hill County Justice Court warrant was served on Thane Michael Gray, 30, July 15 for criminal mischief and cxontempt of court.
---
A Lake County Justice Court warrant was served July 18 on Livingston resident Michael S. Oset, 47, for criminal possession of drugs and drug paraphrenalia. He was simultaneously served with a bench warrant from the city of Livingston for driving wehile suspended and having no motorcycle endorsement. He was served with a third bench warrant, this one for using phony license plates. He never posted bond or appeared on any of the charges.