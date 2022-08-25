Manhattan resident Dakota Richard Berry, 27, told his girlfriend he wanted to kill himself Aug. 19. Instead, he got half a dozen tickets from the MHP — and seriously injured two people in a Subaru he crashed into.
According to the arrest report, the MHP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Nixon Gulch and Lund roads at 9:15 p.m.
Berry had been driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road, crashed head-on into the Subaru and then fled the scene, leaving behind his ID and an open bottle of vodka. The two women in the Subaru had to transported to Bozeman by ambulance. Berry’s girlfriend then arrived on scene, saying she had fled the vehicle prior to his crash, because he was driving recklessly, and had said he planned to drive off a cliff to kill himself.
Berry disappeared for three days. He denied being drunk at the time of the crash. He was eventually found at his mother’s house and arrested on Aug. 22. He was charged with reckless driving, driving while suspended, failure to report a crash by the quickest means, hit and run, no insurance, and open container.
He was simultaneously served with a bench warrant on original charges of no seatbelt, driving while suspended, and contempt of court for ignoring a court hearing. He was jailed.
n n n
West Yellowstone resident Christopher Marshall Mountjoy, 49, started out arguing with the tow truck driver at Mountain west Towing in Belgrade. He was eventually arrested for criminal endangerment for firing off his Glock, where there were multiple homes on Amsterdam Road, and for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
On Aug. 21 at 5:11 p.m. a deputy was sent to the tow yard, where a worker said Mountjoy had come to pay for and pick up his truck, but had gotten his Glock and loaded a round into the chamber. Mountjoy then climbed into the cab of the tow truck, continuing to mumble incoherently. He admitted he’d shot at the stop sign at the intersection of Amsterdam and Royal roads. He had Clonazepam on his person, a Class IV controlled substance. He was arrested on the drug and the endangerment charges and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Iowa resident Jerry Alec Black Bear, 21, was stopped Aug. 21 at 1 a.m. for speeding on Bozeman’s Main Street. He was clocked at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. He also smelled like he’d been drinking, admitted he’d been drinking, and flunked his field sobriety tests. He blew a preliminary breath test of 0.128 BAC. He was jailed on $885 bond.
n n n
Huntington Beach resident Jaydah Belle Robinett, 23, was stopped at 1:30 a.m. on Main Street by the same MHP trooper who had earlier arrested Black Bear. She was clocked at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, which was only the beginning. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew a preliminary breath test of 0.122. She was driving on both California suspended license plates and a California suspended drivier’s license. She also had an active suspension for no insurance, and her car wasn’t registered. She made a comment that could peg her as a flight risk, i.e. “I will flee the country before I pay this bull.” She was jailed for 2nd offense DUI, and all of the above infractions, on a total bond of about $2,500.
n n n
Townsend resident Steven Robert Strickland, 60, was stopped Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. near the Manhattan I-90 exit for driving while he was revoked, and for driving without a court-mandated Interlock devise, due to a felony DUI conviction.
n n n
Big Sky resident Trevor George Evanger, 25, was stopped Aug. 22 at 9:30 p.m. for speeding on Huffine Lane, clocked at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. He admitted he had no motorcycle endorsement for his 2021 Kawasaki, and that he had had “not many” alcoholic drinks recently. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.160 BAC. He was charged with 1st offense DUI, and jailed.
n n n
Bozeman resident Jacob Logan Pocha, 30, was initially stopped Aug. 22 for driving with an expired license tag. It was 1:50 p.m. on East Valley Center Road. He said his last drink was days ago, and he still smelled of alcohol because “I’m a drunk.” He flunked field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. He already had five DUI convictions, and was arrested for 6th offense DUI. Because of that, he was required to drive with an “Interlock” device on his vehicle, which he didn’t have. He also wasn’t insured. He then said he neither couldn’t see nor hear the MHP trooper, and eventually laid down in the road instead of going into the hospital for a blood draw. He was also charged with being a habitual offender, no interlock, no insurance, and expired registration. He was jailed.
n n n
Three Forks resident John Franklin Hart, 33, was seen driving down Three Fork’s Main Street, and visiting a residence known to local law enforcement for drug activity. Since he was on probation, and was also a “revoked habitual traffic offender,” he was pulled over by a county deputy. Because a search of his Jeep turned up 71 unused syringes, 27 grams of meth, plastic baggies and a scale, he was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
On Aug. 23 Big Sky resident Robert Caleb Dvorak, 27, was speeding on Lone Mountain Trail, and repeatedly crossed the centerline in front of a MHP trooper. When pulled over, he admitted to drinking “two White Claws” at the Broken Spoke, and more at an earlier softball game. He flunked field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.152 BAC. He was jailed for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
West Yellowstone resident Ian Romanus Storm, 31, was arrested Aug. 22 at 8:30 p.m. for taking an ax to a 2005 Audi Quattro. He was charged with felony criminal mischief because he “purposely and knowingly caused damage to a vehicle that is not registered to him without consent.” He carried New York ID.
Warrants
Bozeman resident Alexander Joseph Strachan, 32, was arrested Aug. 17 and had the conditions of his pre-release on earlier charges revoked. He was held on $25,000 bond.
Strachan had been arrested May 22 for the “Goldilocks” caper of breaking into and helping himself to a cabin in Kelly Canyon. He had been busted by a caretaker for the cabin who reported that a Cadillac with smashed out rear windshield was in the driveway, and all the windows were covered over with black garbage bags. Strachan was charged with burglary and possession of dangerous drugs. At that time he was also served with a bench warrant on another drug charge, which included a $10,000 bond.
---
Livingston resident Heather Bickhart, 36, was picked up Aug. 17 on a probation hold for using meth. In the week since she had posted bail, she had used meth while residing in a sober living facility. Held on $25,000 bond.
---
Manhattan resident Michael Brandon Brearey, 37, was picked up Aug. 18 on a probation hold for violating a restraining order, being in the Broken Arrow bar, and possessing weapons, i.e. a 17 Gerber Machete and a golf club.
---
Harrison resident Candy Jean Vanblaricom, 53, was picked up on a probation hold for using meth and not reporting to her probation officer. Held on $10,000 bond.
---
Belgrade resident Jacob Vance Curtis, 37, was arrested on a bench warrant Aug. 15 and had his pre-trial release revoked. Bond $25,000. Earlier, he had been arrested Feb. 26 for drunkenly assaulting two of his neighbors. He was accused of repeatedly punching both of them, and trying to strangle the female neighbor. He had been jailed without bond on two counts of assault.
---
Belgrade resident Isaac Huidekoper, 43, was picked up Aug. 21 on a probation hold for possessing drug paraphernalia, using meth, and ignoring a restraining order. Jailed on $75,000 bond.
---
Curtis Cullen Karpiak was arrested Aug. 19 by the Belgrade police on a bench warrant out of Yellowstore County. He had failed to show up in court to be sentenced for a felony DUI.