Too much noise? Too many guns:
At 2:43 a.m. on May 18, a deputy responded to a call in Belgrade from a man who said his neighbor had threatened him with a gun. The deputy moved the caller away from the apartment building, and Patrick James Hall, 58, stuck his head out of an upstairs window. It was obvious he was the other side of the assault equation and he was moved to the deputy’s car. He told the deputy he was tired of all the noise his Hispanic neighbors made and that had reported them to the landlord. He denied pointing a gun at them, although a later search of his apartment turned up a long gun matching the description given to the deputy by the two neighbors. Hill was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed.
n n n
Reach out and touch someone:
The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office recently filed an amended complaint in Justice Court against Helena resident Brandon N. Prince, 34, Despite a court order forbidding him to have any contact with the woman in question, he called her – from jail – 150 times, making contact 70 times. That included a jail video call. The two of them had been together earlier when he was arrested on drug charges, and he ended up jailed in Bozeman. He was calling to beg her to take the rap for that drug charge. The calls were a violation of a “no contact” provision of his bond conditions. He racked up a charge of criminal contempt.
n n n
Magic Diamond Casino redux:
It was May 14 at 10:50 p.m., and Livingston resident Abriana Anastasia Marie Kukuk, 25, was about to be arrested because a Belgrade cop knew the driver of the car she was in was on probation – and had just left a casino in violation of probation conditions.
The driver of the car was picked up in the Belgrade Albertson’s parking lot. Kukuk was arrested on a bench warrant out of Livingston for violating her probation. A search of the car revealed morphine and syringes. She was held without bond on a new charge of possession of dangerous drugs, and held for the earlier warrant, which had a $50,000 bond.
n n n
Livingston resident Rebecca An Odom, 39, was arrested May 14 at 10:50 p.m. at the Belgrade Albertson’s after being observed leaving the Magic Diamond Casino on Jackrabbit Lane. Because she was on probation, she could neither drink nor be at places that served alcohol. A breath test said she had not been drinking, but morphine was found on her person. She was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and also held on a probation hold.
n n n
Officer, my hand slipped:
A resident of the Bozeman Warming Center was arrested May 15 for strangling a woman. According to the police report, transient Kyle Austin Kennedy, 22, had been arguing with a woman all afternoon. The pair continued arguing as they left the warming center and while he chased her through the parking lot to the Baymont Inn’s parking lot. Staff at the Inn tried to intervene but were yelled at by Kennedy to “mind their own business.” The Bozeman police were called, and in the ambulance the woman said this wasn’t the first time Kennedy had strangled her. Later in the ambulance, she still had trouble breathing and bore strangulation marks on her neck, according to the report.
When interviewed. Kennedy denied strangling the woman, but said he had instead held her by her face. He said his emotions “were out of control,” and that while holding her face, he “might” have applied pressure to her throat. At 3:21 p.m. he was arrested and jailed on no bond for felony strangulation.
n n n
Warming Center redux:
A transient with Oregon identification at the Bozeman Warming Center was arrested May 14 for obstructing justice, threatening a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, and resisting arrest.
Noah Daniels Phillips, 37, called the phone of a drug suspect, pretending to be an employee of HRDC and demanding information on the drug investigation. The call was intercepted by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was involved in the drug investigation.
During the call, according to the report, Phillips started singing a song about murdering a cop, then eventually gave the phone to a real HRDC employee. When located at the warming center, he refused to give his name or birth date, to be fingerprinted, and he actively resisted being arrested.
n n n
Big Sky resident Arthur Lee Silkwood, 30, was stopped May 13 on Norris Road after another driver reported him repeatedly crossing the centerline. Silkwood told the Montana Highway Patrol trooper that he was coming from Big Sky, even though he was traveling the wrong direction for that. He insisted he’d had nothing to drink that night. According to the report, his speech was slurred and slow, he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, and there was an ice cold open container in the car that Silkwood claimed had been there since earlier in the week.
Silkwood blew a 0.124 on the breathalyzer and was jailed for second-offense driving while suspended, first-offense DUI, and violating the open container law. He carried California ID.
n n n
The ol’ switcheroo:
Billings resident Mark Wiliam Ardis, 31, was reported by Walmart as a possible drunk driver on May 15. By the time his Honda Pilot was found by a Gallatin deputy, he had switched drivers with his passenger and was hiding in the back seat. For that, he was arrested for obstruction and for possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also jailed without bond for a state Department of Corrections probation hold.
n n n
Don’t bring a knife ... to a knife fight?
Bozeman resident Jason Warren Oglesbee, 50, got a lot of attention May 16 when he pulled a knife and threatened to slit his own throat in the lobby near the main ER entrance at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital at 4:10 p.m.
Oglesdbee was “yelling and screaming and quite agitated” over the presence of a handful of Bozeman cops. He had also pulled a hospital bed into the alcove to use as a barrier.
A records check showed Oglesbee was wanted for “child neglect ... and non support.”
A hospital employee said she had noticed Oglesbee enter the lobby with a knife at his throat. A security guard said he approached him when he “heard him being loud and disorderly with staff.” He had refused to identify himself, but “listed a litany of complaints about his life.”
According to the report, Oglesbee did a “dance” with various security guards, his knife and the ER furniture, until he disengaged from the security guards and started threatening people down the hall. Oglesbee then returned to the lobby and threw his knife at the unarmed guard. He requested the presence of someone with a gun, which policy believed meant he was trying to provoke someone to kill him.
He walked toward other patients brandishing his knife, then slumped to the ground, just before Bozeman officers arrived.
He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and jailed without bond.
---
Ratted out by passengers:
It was May 16, southeast of Four Corners, at 7:30 p.m. A passenger in a Ford F-250 texted 911 that the driver, Cody Lee McLean, 39, was “drunk ... screaming and yelling ... and going to crash.” According to the caller, there were four children in the truck, McLean would not let them out, and they had already been stuck in mud. They were eventually found at the Town Pump on South Cottonwood Road. McLean smelled like beer, flunked his field sobriety tests, and admitted to consuming three beers in the prior 45 minutes. He would blow a 0.176 BAC, followed by a second test at 0.152 BAC. Another adult picked up the children at the Town Pump. A records search showed McLean had at least four earlier convictions for DUI. He was arrested for felony DUI and held without bond.
---
Helena resident German Geovanny Suazo, 38, was picked up May 13 on a Bozeman Justice Court bench warrant from March. His original charges were first-offense DUI, speeding in a special zone, and contempt of court for ignoring a court date.
---
Bozeman resident Brandon Daniel Naranche, 42, was arrested May 13 on a bench warrant out of Butte for declining to show for a bench trial. That warrant was dated April 8, 2022. Bail was set at $5,000. He was also hit with another bench warrant from Butte for contempt of court for ignoring an appearance on a theft charge. That warrant was issued Jan. 5, 2022; bail set at $2,500.
---
Mark William Ardis, 31, was picked up on a probation hold for the violations of illegal drug use (possessing paraphernalia used for meth and fentanyl) obstruction, possession of dangerous drugs, and traveling in Gallatin County without probation permission, since he is classified as a high-risk offender. He had various addresses in Ronan, Pablo and Billings.
---
Livingston resident Rebecca Ann Odom, 39, was picked up on a probation hold for felony possession of and use of morphine. Bond set at $20,000.
---
Bozeman resident Edwin Gary Knight, 55, was served with a local bench warrant on May 17 for ignoring a court date and getting multiple contempt of court citations for ignoring a Montana Highway Patrol ticket.
---
Manhattan resident Christian Renan Ulloa Calix, 25, was served May 17 with a bench warrant for ignoring a sentencing hearing 13 months ago for a first-offense DUI. He also had amassed contempt of court citations.
---
Big Timber resident Ricky Tyler Fitzgerald, 32, was arrested on a Ravalli County bench warrant for failing to show up in court. His original charges included driving while suspended, no insurance and a seatbelt violation. An additional Ravalli County bench warrant listed arrests for failure to give notice of an accident, careless driving, and failure to notify owner after accident resulting in damage to property along a highway.