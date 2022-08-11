A man who told the Bozeman police he was a Bozeman High tennis coach was arrested Aug. 9 for felony sexual abuse of children. Bozeman resident Kenneth Jordan Sheehan, 33, was eventually picked up at the Bozeman Ponds north of Fowler in a scenario that started July 20. A particular Bozeman cop had been assigned to the local special victims unit and had created an undercover persona on SnapChat. The report alleges that Sheehan responded to the cop’s profile, and days of small talk eventually segued into sexual conversation, although the cop had repeatedly said he was just 13. The arrest report contains a page of explicit language that can’t be printed in the Belgrade News. The 5 p.m. rendezvous at the Bozeman Ponds was to include condoms and Mountain Dew. When Sheehan was arrested and Mirandized, he at first refused to speak, then changed his mind. He said he just wanted to meet the cop’s alter ego. He was jailed without bond.

