A man who told the Bozeman police he was a Bozeman High tennis coach was arrested Aug. 9 for felony sexual abuse of children. Bozeman resident Kenneth Jordan Sheehan, 33, was eventually picked up at the Bozeman Ponds north of Fowler in a scenario that started July 20. A particular Bozeman cop had been assigned to the local special victims unit and had created an undercover persona on SnapChat. The report alleges that Sheehan responded to the cop’s profile, and days of small talk eventually segued into sexual conversation, although the cop had repeatedly said he was just 13. The arrest report contains a page of explicit language that can’t be printed in the Belgrade News. The 5 p.m. rendezvous at the Bozeman Ponds was to include condoms and Mountain Dew. When Sheehan was arrested and Mirandized, he at first refused to speak, then changed his mind. He said he just wanted to meet the cop’s alter ego. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Craig Sherman Hall, 62, was arrested Aug. 9 for threatening another man and wielding an aluminum bat “to crush his skull in.” It was 5:15 p.m. southeast of Four Corners, and he accused the other man of stealing his garage door remote. Hall told the deputy the bat was “a prop” and just for show. He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon, and jailed without bond.
n n n
A Big Sky transient from Columbia was arrested Aug. 3 for attacking a former roommate. At 9:40 a.m. Jersson Jahir Arias Sarmiento, 27, was seen on Ousel Falls Road at a Big Sky bus stop going after the other man with what appeared to be a knife, but turned out to be garden shears. At first Samiento admitted to the attack, then changed his story and said he’d kept the garden shears in his pants during the fight. He insisted he carried garden shears with him because “he uses them for bonsai trees and cutting flowers.” He was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed without bond.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Gary Charles Core, 62, was stopped near Gateway for going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. When the MHP trooper noticed the six pack of beer on the passenger floorboards (with two cans missing) he then took a breath sample of 0.045 BAC. Core was arrested for speeding and 1st offense DUI.
n n n
It was Aug. 3 at 11:44 p.m. and county deputy was on his way to a “reckless driver on Amsterdam Road” complaint. He came across Belgrade resident Samual Ryan Katz, 45, driving less than 10 mph on Amsterdam Road. Katz admitted he’d had something to drink that night, “unsatisfactorily performed field sobriety tests” and blew a 0.225 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI and jailed on $1,000 bond.
n n n
On Aug. 5 Bozeman resident Austin James Stock, 25, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 and ran into a semi truck. All this happened at 1 a.m., about halfway between the 19th St. exit and Belgrade. “Evidence and debris at the crash site showed the vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes,” according to the MHP report. Both the SUV and the driver smelled as if he’d been drinking. Stock refused a voluntary blood alcohol test, and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary test, after a judge granted a search warrant for said test. He was initially arrested for two counts of felony criminal endangerment, and no seatbelt.
n n n
Modesto, Calif. resident Nathan Ryan McNulty, 51, had a single vehicle rollover crash in his ‘95 Dodge Ram just a few miles outside of West Yellowstone on US Highway 20. It was 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. According to witnesses, the first thing he did (after crashing into a guardrail and flipping his truck) was to gather various items from the truck and dump them near a pond away from the crash. The truck was neither registered nor licensed. It was being driven on license plates from the previous owner, plates which expired six months earlier. He admitted to smoking and then dumping THC “dabs,” denied having a meth pipe, and flunked his field sobriety tests. He blew a 0.00 on a BAC test and agreed to a blood test. He had prior DUI convictions in February 2005 and September 2013. He was arrested for 3rd offense DUI and jailed.
WarrantsBelgrade resident Isaac Huidekoper, 43, was picked up on a probation hold Aug. 5 for failing to report to his P.O.; being in possession of a large knife, airsoft gun resembling a Glock and .22 ammo; for using meth and drinking Crystal Head Vodka. Jailed on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Ashley Lynn Watson, 36, a resident of the Helena God’s Love shelter, was arrested on a Lewis and Clark County bench warrant on Aug. 3 for failure to abide with conditions of her pre-release. She was held on no bond on an original charge of domestic assault.
n n n
Bozeman resident Amber Michele Coleman, 43, was picked up on a probation hold for possessing weapons when she was barred from doing so. She was photographed holding an AR-15, and a search or her address turned up a machete, re-curve bow, 100 rounds of ammunition and a gun holster. Jailed on $50,000 bond.
n n n
On Aug. 4 Tyson Gruber was picked up on a local bench warrant. He was jailed on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Landa Marie Bailey, 39, was arrested Aug. 4 on a local bench warrant for two different traffic stops by the Montana Highway Patrol. The June 16 stop was for speeding and 3rd offense no insurance. The June 30 stop was for 4th offense no insurance.
n n n
Billings resident Nicholas Lee Thompson, 44, was picked up Aug. 4 on a local bench warrant for a Jan. 10 MHP citation for no insurance and no driver’s license.
n n n
Francine Sadie Whiteman was arrested Aug. 5 on a bench warrant out of Stillwater County for ignoring a trial hearing.
n n n
Teona Marie Baker was arrested Aug. 6 on a bench warrant out of Cascade County. She was originally charged with both felony theft and felony burglary. Jailed on $10,000 bond.
---
Helena resident Skyler C. Judkins, 33, was arrested Aug. 9 on a bench warrant out of Broadwater County for not appearing at a change of plea hearing. Original charges included 4th offense no insurance, 1st offense driving while revoked, and no registration. The warrant dated back to March 15. Bond set at $2,500.
---
A Richland County bench warrant was served Aug. 9 on Phillip Steven Christophel. According to the warrant, he had been given 24 hours to get himself back to Sidney after he was released from the hospital in Denver, and he had failed to do so. He had been picked up by the Montana Highway Patrol.