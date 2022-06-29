Belgrade resident Zane David Smith, 23, is accused of stealing a parked Honda motorcycle from the Belgrade Albertsons. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the owner contacted the Belgrade police, after he and the store manager had watched the theft on store security tape. The Honda Crom was worth about $3,500, making its theft a felony. The owner said he was in the store for about 10 minutes; the security tape showed Smith pushing the cycle around the back of the store.
Between 1:20 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Smith was seen traveling north on Jackrabbit Lane and then on Cruiser Lane. He didn’t stop but continued south of Dry Creek Road. Smith turned onto Cameron; again he didn’t stop. He drove into oncoming traffic, ran a stop sign, drove 20 mph over the limit, and eventually lost control and crashed into a yard when he failed to make a turn onto Quaw Boulevard.
According to the complaint, he forcibly broke the Honda’s ignition switch. He repeatedly refused to confirm his identity. When booked into the jail, he had methamphetamine and a pipe on his person, and also was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. In a Monday video appearance in Justice Court, his bail was set at $5,000. On both charges, he could see a total of eight years in prison.
n n n
Big Sky resident James Wallace Langley, 42, broke into a Big Sky business on June 24 at 1:50 a.m., stole food and various electronics, and left a strange message on the whiteboard. He was known to the owner, who had just learned he had been convicted of trying to burn down the home of an ex-girlfriend. That was when she distanced herself from Langley, and installed security cameras in the business.
The report says this was the latest in “unexplained, strange circumstances” at both the business and her home.
On tape Langley appears highly intoxicated; probation authorized a search of his home and vehicle, finding beer in both. The business owner found some of the stolen items in her backyard, “showing the defendant buglarized her business and then came to her house to throw the items at her residence.” When first arrested, he denied the buglary until shown the security footage.
He then clammed up and asked for a lawyer. He was jailed on felony burglary and held on no bond.
The Department of Corrections had him picked up for the probation violation of being arrested for burglary and for having beer in his home and truck. They recommended a $50,000 bond. He was simultaneously arrested on a May 13, 2022, on a Yellowstone County bench warrant for felony theft with $15,000 bond.
n n n
It was June 22 and a semi-truck was stopped in the eastbound driving lane east of Bozeman. When questioned by the Montana Highway Patrol, Wyoming resident and driver Diego Alton Earley, 54, said he was just waiting for his rig to cool down and then he would move it off the road. He was driving for KB Trucking out of Wyoming, and the insurance on his truck had expired. He flunked field sobriety tests, and a search of his semi turned up hydrocodone pills, according to the report.
He was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and first-offense DUI-drugs, although he already had a 2007 DUI conviction in Nevada. He also was cited for “false log” since his driving log did not accurately report his current duty status.
n n n
At 2 a.m. on July 23 near Four Corners, a deputy responded to an assault call. Eventually, Shirley Mae Kaufman, 71, was arrested for two counts of assault. She admitted that she “lost it.”
n n n
A county deputy had been looking for Iris Mahalia Eames Clayton, 20, and at 11:30 a.m. June 23 finally found her in someone else’s truck on the Frontage Road. She was arrested due to an outstanding felony warrant. When she was jailed, a crack pipe was found hidden in a body cavity. When it came back positive for meth, she was arrested for first-offense criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Big Sky resident Riley Mason Peacock, 23, was the focus of an assault call at 7:24 a.m. June 23 in Big Sky. When it was all over, according to the report, Peacock had “exploded” on another man, throwing rocks at his house, keying his car, tackling and beating him up, ripping his clothes off, and following him to the sheriff’s substation in Big Sky. When there, Peacock backed up into the other man’s Jeep, then followed him back to his home, grabbed him by his mouth, and pulled him out his vehicle thusly, tearing his lip. Peacock started punching the man, then tackled him on his lawn.
At that point a neighbor came out to intervene, and Peacock drove down the block, circled back and tried to hit the neighbor, the report stated. He then started yelling profanities and racial slurs. The neighbor told the deputy he had seen Peacock punching and being whipped with a lanyard, and grinning and laughing when he tried to run over the other man. The neighbor said he had to jump behind his own vehicle to avoid being run down by Peacock. The arrest report notes corresponding damage to the first man’s Jeep door and Peacock’s Ford Ranger’s rear bumper. He was arrested for felony criminal endangerment, two counts of assault, and criminal mischief. His ID was from Texas.
n n n
Get the point?
Missoula resident Thyra Rose Redfox, 31, was arrested June 26 for pulling a knife on a bus passenger. According to probable cause documents, passenger Navarone Kephart said Redfox was sitting behind him and being loud while the rest of the bus was trying to sleep. He asked her to be quiet, and she stuck a knife at his throat. He wrestled the knife away, another passenger noticed and yelled “Knife!!,” and the driver pulled over at the Bozeman Walmart.
This was at 1:50 a.m. Redfox got off the bus, demanded a refund, which the driver refused to give, and then threatened to pull her knife on the driver. She was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed on no bond. In a Monday video court appearance, Her public defender told the court that she was on her way to Lame Deer for a family emergency and asked for no bail. The county attorney’s office said she had a criminal history going back to 2014. Her bail was set at $20,000.
n n n
No habla ingles, pero bebo cerveza:
When stopped by the MHP, Houston resident Jesus Bracamontes Magana, 42, was driving a rental car from Lewis and Clark County and had a Mexican driver’s license. He was clocked driving 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. It was June 25 at 10:16 p.m., just south of the Belgrade city limits. He eventually pulled over at the Jackrabbit Lane intersection with East Frank Road. He told the officer he didn’t speak or understand English. He smelled like he had been drinking, and there was an open can of beer in the door pocket. At first he said he had consumed only two beers, then eventually admitted to four. After a while, it became apparent that Magana “had been deceitful,” and did indeed speak English. He blew a 0.183 BAC, and was arrested for second-offense DUI, since he had a 2019 DUI conviction in Texas. He was jailed on $2,585 bond.
---
Four Corners resident Traci Marie Fesolowitz, 42, was arrested June 26 northwest of Four Corners for fourth-offense DUI. According to the arrest report, at 9 p.m. she was reported not negotiating a curve and hitting a flatbed trailer which had pulled off the west side of the road.
She flunked a piece of her field sobriety tests, which were terminated when “she became agitated and uncooperative.” The MHP trooper did not attempt a breath test “due to the defendant’s unwillingness to cooperate.” She also refused a blood draw, for which the MHP got a court order. Her “attitude was disrespectful and belligerent during the entire interaction.” She was also arrested for violating the open container law and jailed on no bond.
---
Pizza delivery in 30 minutes:
He used to work there and they still recognized him. Jesse Michael Shook, 24, was arrested for burglary at the Bozeman Domino’s Pizza on North Seventh. It was June 27, and a “burglary in progress” call came in at 3:32 a.m. The employee who called in the burglary fingered Shook as the culprit. The door had been pried open, but the safe was not yet breached. The Bozeman cop on the case recognized Shook from “other professional encounters” – i.e., video of a Jefferson County burglary case, in which the suspect was wearing the same clothes. When officers went to Shook’s address, he met them with a loaded handgun in his pants. Before he could be read his rights, he asked for an attorney. His vehicle was seized, and in it were burglary tools and the other clothes that appeared to be worn by the suspect in the security tape of the attempted Domino’s heist.
— ---
At 10 p.m., Bozeman resident Rachel Marie York was arrested June 27 for an assault in Belgrade. She was reported to be drunk, yelled at a couple of juveniles, and injured another adult by throwing a backpack at him.
---
Manhattan resident Antonio Montana Krogstad, 25, was the unfortunate driver in a crash of a pickup truck that ended up in the ditch along Dry Creek and Reese Creek roads. It was June 27 at 10:30 p.m. The MHP report said he smelled of alcohol and stated multiple times that he was drunk and wanted to be arrested. However, he refused to do his field sobriety tests or give a breath sample. He admitted to “drinking copious amounts of Twisted Tea,” and there were numerous opened and empty cans in the truck. He was arrested for second-offense DUI (previous conviction April 2018) and no insurance or registration.
---
Wrong place; wrong time:
Belgrade resident Charles Galen Lane, 43, was the recipient of a random MHP license plate check on June 27, while he was driving on Jackrabbit Lane. He was driving on a suspended license and had an active bench warrant out on him out of Park County, complete with a $30,000 bond, for failure to comply with the conditions of his release. He had five previous convictions for driving while suspended, dating back to 2012, and was arrested again, this time for second-offense driving while suspended. He also had five previous arrests for no insurance. He was arrested for second-offense no insurance. He blew a .034 BAC, not high enough for a DUI arrest. The Park County bench warrant was served.
---
Idaho Falls resident Samuel Wesley Earl, 24, was arrested June 29 on US 191 and Little Bear Road south of Gallatin Gateway. It was 3 a.m., and he was initially stopped for speeding in the canyon, clocked at driving 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. By the time the MHP was done with him, he’d been ticketed for no registration, no insurance, driving while suspended, and first-offense DUI. According to the arrest report, he had been straddling the fog line as he drove, initially denied drinking, flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a preliminary breath sample. According to the report, Earl had had his license suspended in Idaho for DUI and the vehicle’s registration suspended in Idaho for no insurance.
---
On June 23, Hunter Fraser was arrested on a bench warrant out of Cascade County. A Great Falls police officer arrested her at the Gallatin County jail, where she was being held on a separate charge.
---
A Bozeman transient, Eril Matthew Gritzinger, 37, was picked up on a local bench warrant resulting from a Montana Highway Patrol arrest for open container, marijuana possession and paraphernalia, and contempt of court for ignoring a court appearance. He was arrested June 24 at 7:20 p.m.
---
Lame Deer resident Dana Lynn Whiteman, 50, was arrested June 25 at 8 p.m. on a Yellowstone County Justice Court bench warrant for failing to appear on charges of no insurance and second-offense driving while suspended.
---
Three Forks resident Tiffany Janelle Johnson-Saks, 47, was picked up on a local bench warrant June 28. The original charge was criminal mischief. She had ignored a court date, and then probation got its hands on her. Her probation violations include refusing to give a mandated urinalysis and absconding supervision since Nov. 4, 2021. The warrant stated that the “defendant has shown a blatant disregard for the conditions of supervision.” She was held on $50,000 bond.
---
Harley Wayne Edelbach was arrested June 28 on a Ravalli County Justice Court bench warrant dating back to Aug. 16, 2021. He is charged with misdemeanor theft.