Pole Gulch Road out in the Horseshoe Hills again makes the cop report. (Two weeks earlier, another resident waved another gun at another resident and was arrested).
This time, on July 27, it started out as a hit-and-run report, then the reporting driver eventually was arrested for assault with a weapon.
At 7 p.m., the report of a traffic crime took at deputy sheriff just east of the intersection of Pole Gulch and Homestead roads. Dispatch told the deputy the reporting party said he had been struck by a white Chevy truck and that he was chasing the truck and yelling at the driver. Dispatch commented that it sounded like he had stopped the truck and was making the situation worse.
Michael William Bradford, 33, of Three Forks, told the deputy he was driving on Clarkston Road when the other driver hit his vehicle. He then followed the other driver for miles at a high rate of speed. The other driver eventually stopped and tried to turn around but was blocked by Bradford. Bradford then drew a handgun on the other driver, according to charging documents.
It turned out the two are neighbors.
The other driver said he didn’t stop because he didn’t know who was chasing him, that he didn’t know his truck had struck the other vehicle, and that he kept driving to keep the other driver away from his own home, wife, and children.
Bradford is accused of pointing the gun directly at his neighbor and ordering him out of his truck. He was arrested for assault with a weapon.
Corey Dwayne Gustafson, 32, was arrested for burglary at a closed Kenyon-Noble store in Bozeman and for theft for having property belonging to a Livingston sporting goods store.
Bozeman police found Gustafson in the garden center of the Kenyon-Noble on West Oak Street in Bozeman at 6 a.m. on July 29. According to court records, he admitted he had broken in “and stolen a bunch of tools” – so many, in fact, that he couldn’t get them all in his car and had stashed the overflow in the bushes.
The purloined inventory included air-conditioning units, an ion hammer drill, chainsaw, leaf blowers, and a Nightforce scope and binoculars worth a combined $5,400. Deputies eventually traced the scope back to the Bozeman Bob Ward and the binoculars back to
BMK Enterprises in Livingston.
He was held for felony counts of both burglary and theft.
Gustafson’s name has appeared in this newspaper’s Cops & Courts column multiple times since February 2021.
He has been identified as a resident of Butte, Manhattan and Three Forks, and as a Bozeman transient. He has repeatedly starred in the cop reports since his arrest on Feb. 28 for “chainsawing” his girlfriend’s car tires in Milligan Canyon south of Three Forks. He was eventually located at the Three Forks ponds, possibly under the influence of methamphetamine, and arrested for hit-and-run. The complainant in that incident said Gustafson sideswiped her car, broke off her side mirror, and took a chain saw to her tires so she couldn’t follow him. Court records stated he said he was the true victim and that his girlfriend hit his car, although he did admit to taking a chainsaw to her tires
According to the bench warrants issued for him, he has had his driver’s license suspended in multiple states.
This past spring, The Montana Standard newspaper noted that Gustafson is a Butte High School graduate. He was arrested on May 8 at the Butte Best Western for possession of dangerous drugs. At that time, bail bonds from Gallatin and Jefferson counties were revoked.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, he is alleged to have gone on a felony shoplifting spree at the Belgrade Rocky Mountain Supply and the Bozeman Sportsman’s Warehouse, stealing numerous handguns, knives, spotting scopes and a Taser-mounted flashlight, among other items.
He was arrested on a bench warrant out of Gallatin County, with included charges of second-offense driving while suspended, criminal mischief, and two counts of contempt of court.
A Whitehall man was arrested July 26 for ignoring a restraining order and obstructing a peace officer.
David Edward Ervin, 50, had been hanging around the reporting party’s place of work, even though he was supposed to stay 500 feet away. At 12:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy showed up on the scene and viewed photos the reporting party had taken of Ervin within 150 feet of him. Ervin refused to talk to the deputy but said: “If he (the victim) keeps this up, that restraining order ain’t gonna do him no damn good.”
Ervin was advised over the phone that he was going to be arrested; he then broke several appointments to turn himself in. He told the deputy that he was “young and arrogant” and refused to talk to him further. He said he would argue his own case before the judge and was told it doesn’t work that way.
Joseph Michael Hendrix II of the Mountain Meadows trailer court near Four Corners was arrested July 28 for assault with a weapon and fabricating evidence.
The incident started July 15, when Hendrix and his girlfriend were in a continuation of “constant domestic violence,” according to court records. They fought “relentlessly into the next day.” Eventually, a woman who could hear what was transpiring called a friend for help to break up the conflict; Hendrix saw her on the phone, assumed she was calling the cops, and retrieved a handgun from his vehicle. The report states he pointed it at her and said, “If you call the police I will kill you, I will kill her (the girlfriend), and I’ll kill myself before the police get here.”
The victim told the deputy she was scared of the defendant and that she was sleeping in her car at work.
The girlfriend admitted they had been fighting for two solid days. Hendrix, 37, said he hadn’t pointed a gun at the victim. He said he had a gun but had pawned it, though he could not remember exactly when and he was unable to provide contact information for the person who took possession of it.
His girlfriend admitted he had a violent temper and is known to smash and break things when upset or in a fit of rage. She said he had broken out many windows in his vehicle and broken phones when upset.
The charge of tampering with physical evidence stems from Hendrix removing the .357 handgun from the property and attempting to hide it. He was arrested and held without bail.
He was on his way to Sturgis with his bike in the back of his truck and road rage in his heart.
Chad Andrew Eddy, 46, of Lacey, Wash., didn’t think the drivers around him on Interstate 90 were moving fast enough outside of Belgrade, so he pointed his gun at them to hurry them along, according to court records. The reporting party called the county sheriff and followed Eddy’s Ford truck until Belgrade police joined a deputy sheriff and pulled him over west of Manhattan. The “road rage victims” reported they had been driving in the left lane at a decent speed, but Eddy pulled up next to them, “rolled down a window and pointed a gun straight at my face.”
When pulled over, Eddy said the car in front of him refused to let him pass and the driver flipped him off. He claimed the driver kept up with him and refused to let him pass on the right, so he pointed his finger like a gun at them.
Eddy denied ever pointing a gun at the couple; he admitted he had a gun, but said it was in the center console.
“He was clearly trying to intimidate us” and had “definitely ill intent,” the couple told the officers. They added that Eddy tailgated them within a few feet of their vehicle, then whipped up next to them on the right. One victim asserted it was not a finger Eddy had pointed at them, but an unforgettable gun barrel.
Eddy was arrested for felony assault with a weapon.
A whole lot of profanity and faux fighting equals a disorderly conduct charge.
Michael Plenty Buffalo, 36, a transient from Lodge Grass, had reportedly been trying “to fight ‘everyone’ ” near the river who had gotten off their float tubes at Blacks Ford Fishing Access off Norris Road. The reporting party said Plenty Buffalo accosted about 10 different floaters as they exited the river. He was reported to be “heavily intoxicated’ and wearing only swim trunks. He was upset when approached by law enforcement officers and said he wanted to walk home to the Crow Reservation.
He admitted he had been floating with family members and had actively attempted to fight with people at the fishing access. He was arrested for disturbing the peace by challenging numerous parties to a fight, and yelling profanities.
Justin Michael Hill, 29, of Belgrade, was arrested for presumably making a meth deal in the parking lot of the Bozeman Walmart. According to the police report, he was seen next to a vehicle that the local police had already noticed for heroin dealing. When stopped, Hill threw a handful $50 bills and a packet presumed to contain meth into the bushes.
On July 29, James Alan Slattery, Jr., rolled his was Dodge Ram on Norris Road west of Four Corners. Although he started out driving westbound on Norris Road, his truck ended up “facing predominantly east.” He told the officer on scene that he was driving to his job site in West Yellowstone, but was first on his way to take an employer-mandated drug test in Bozeman. He was arrested for third-offense DUI.
An incident in Three Forks on Monday involved two homes on the same road and three generations of the same family.
On Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. a Gallatin County deputy sheriff answered a “disturbance call” to find a family member “acting strangely,” rocking back and forth, and being incoherent, according to court records. After a bit this, a 37-year-old man who eventually would be charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, went into the garage and came out with a shotgun, which he started waving around.
One witness said the man said “he would take care of this once and for all.” Another witness said she stepped away from a closed door in case he decided to shoot through it. A third witness said he was afraid he was going to die.
After the man was located and handcuffed, he told a different story. He said the witnesses came into his home and started yelling at him and refused to leave. He said he only fetched the shotgun from the garage to store it in his bedroom. He declined to give permission to search his property. A search warrant was issued, and the shotgun and security camera footage was confiscated.
A Belgrade woman was arrested Aug. 3 for sixth-offense DUI.
At 11:20 p.m., Kathryn Lesal Garaas, 35, initially was stopped for running a stop sign and driving approximately 45 mph in a 25 mph zone on Main Street and the intersection of Davis Street.
She flunked her field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample, although she was under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections and couldn’t refuse.
A phone warrant was granted for a blood sample and she was taken to the hospital.