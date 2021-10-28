Belgrade resident Cameron Jacob McLaughlin, 20, was arrested Oct. 25 for strangulation after he wrapped his hand around a woman’s neck and lifted her off the ground before throwing her back onto the ground and into various pieces of furniture, according to court records. The report said he then punched the fridge and broke his guitar.
An unidentified girl at the address told a Belgrade cop she also was pushed to the ground, and that McLaughlin stepped on her after doing so. He left the property, and refused to answer calls from the officer, who read him his Miranda rights over the phone. He insisted he was the real victim in the altercation and actually had been pushed and choked by the other party.
The arrest report chronicles injuries to the woman consistent with being choked, and injuries to McLaughlin consistent with punching the fridge.
Michael David Sprague, 36, of Bozeman was arrested Oct. 26 for 10th-offense driving while suspended when he kept driving on the curb on the roundabout by the airport. He already was under the custody of Probation and Parole and was jailed with a 72-hour hold.
At the request of the state Department of Corrections, Jennifer Rebekah Riles, 42, of Belgrade, was held on $100,000 bond for a probation violation in a previous hit-and-run accident and child endangerment on Oct. 22. At the time, 5:40 p.m., she was arrested for hitting a mailbox on the way to pick her kids up from day care. She failed her field sobriety tests and blew a .239 on the breathalyzer. After calling her attorney, she refused a blood alcohol test
Alexander Clayton Rose, 26, who resides north of the Riverside Country Club, was arrested for felony aggravated assault for a back-alley fight behind the Rocking R Bar in Bozeman. He is accused of punching one woman in the face and of knocking out another man. He eventually was located by Bozeman officers and fought them both, resulting in significant injuries to the officers and Rose being tased into submission. The woman he is accused of punching was taken to the hospital with a concussion and significant facial injuries. He was jailed without bail.
On Oct. 25 a Belgrade cop answered a downtown noise complaint and found Kylie Joyce Rowland, 31, walking through the parking lot of First Security Bank, yelling about being chased by a demon. When the cop asked her for ID, she gave him ID which appeared to be covered in meth, according to court records. She was arrested and held without bond for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Allegedly driving erratically on Trident Road got Angela Marie Moen, 29, pulled over on Oct. 23. Arrest documents state the deputy followed Moen for .8 of a mile before she noticed and pulled over. The report states there were numerous open alcoholic containers in her vehicle. She had two small children in her vehicle, one of whom started crying as the deputy talked to her. The childrens’ father came to take care of them. Moen failed her field sobriety tests. She was arrested on two counts of criminal child endangerment.
Alixandra Ballantyne Hamlin, 30, of Belgrade, was arrested Oct. 24 for ignoring a restraining order. She was barred from being within 300 feet of the victim and was found by a deputy standing in front of said woman’s front door.