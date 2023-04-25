Belgrade transient Andrew Anthony Tena, 24, was busy April 18 chucking large rocks at people and construction equipment at a building site near the airport. It was 3:32 p.m. when Belgrade cops showed up, to be told he was just throwing rocks at "Damien" because of what Damien had done.
There was no Damien.
The arrest report states he was "incoherent ...agitated ... and violent" as he resisted arrest. Workers at the job site reported that Tena had jumped a fence to get into the site where he broke multiple mirrors and windows on multiple excavators. He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and jailed without bond. Charges are pending for obstruction, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
n n n
Three Forks resident David Lee Hiller, 41, would be the focus of a criminal mischief call from the Bozeman Hot Springs. It was April 20 at 8 p.m. and according to the complainant, Hiller had followed him to the hot springs and broke his phone so he couldn't call for help. He told the deputy Hiller had started tailgating him on Huffine all the way to the Plunge, where he parked behind him, boxing him in.
The probable cause affidavit detailed numerous colorful threats laced with profanity, regarding harming the man's mother, having his brains stomped in, being kidnapped in the middle of the night and taken to his farm, and cutting off his penis. Hiller repeatedly referenced his willingness to work outside the judicial system. He also repeatedly mentioned the money the victim took from him while working for him, according to police. He was arrested for criminal mischief and intimidation, and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Jewels Lefay Lynch, 30, was arrested April 21 for assaulting a minor. An argument over another issue escalated with Lynch accused of striking the child repeatedly with her fists and an aluminum water bottle. When questioned by the Belgrade police, she said he had started it and struck her first, but she had no marks on herself. She was arrested and jailed.
n n n
The West Yellowstone police arrested Baker resident Cheyenne Brooke Snead, 22, for assault. According to the arrest report, on April 24, she was so intoxicated that she was placed in protective custody in the West Yellowstone jail. She tried repeatedly to get in her car and drive away, and refused to tell anyone where she was staying. She twice kicked the arresting officer, and tried to punch him, as he was putting her in the town's holding cell, according to police.
n n n
Bozeman resident Valarie Kay McClain, (AKA Williams), 52, was stopped April 21 at her home after a Gooch Hill Road accident where she'd left the scene. According to the police report, around 5 p.m. she'd crashed into the side of another vehicle, and then went home, a couple of blocks away. Witnesses reported her driving recklessly just before the crash. She was arrested by the MHP for resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, 1st offense reckless driving, and no driver's license. She was taken to the hospital, and had to be handcuffed to the bed rails, according to police.
She was simultaneously picked up on probation violations for all of the above, plus alcohol use. After the accident she blew a 0.236 BAC and was held on $75,000 bond.
n n n
Ennis resident Karl Marten Saier, 59, was ratted out by the drive-thru staff at the West Main McDonalds, who called the Bozeman police to report a very drunk drive-thru customer. It was April 22 at 9:45 p.m. and when the local cops arrived, Saier had gone into the McDonald's to get his food. He flunked field sobriety tests, and was arrested for 4th offense DUI. He refused breath and blood alcohol tests, and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw.
n n n
Bozeman transient Adam Bradley Canen, 45, rode off on an expensive bike parked in front of Last Best Brewing on Bozeman's N. 7th Avenue -- and immediately rode it to a pawn shop, which refused to do business with him. It was April 22 at 12:30 p.m. and when he came back a second time to Great Northern Pawn, they had already been contacted by the Bozeman police regarding the Kona brand Hei-Hei model valued at $3,000. He was arrested for felony theft and held on no bond. He was also on felony probation, and arrested for various violations.
n n n
Bozeman resident David Vincent Correa, Jr., 36, was arrested April 20 while speeding southbound on Jackrabbit Lane. He was clocked going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, and would flunk his field sobriety tests that night. He refused to give both a breath and a blood sample, and insisted his rights were violated when a warrant was served for a blood sample. He was arrested for 4th offense DUI, and speeding.
n n n
On April 20 Bozeman resident Jose Daniel Martinez-Montano, 26, was in the county jail with a restraining order against him. Jail video would show him visiting with the woman who had the no contact order against him. He was again arrested and charged, and held on no bond.
n n n
Missoula resident Caren McKenzie Gentry, 23, was a passenger in a car stopped April 21 in Bozeman on Baxter Lane. A locked box was found next to Gentry in the car, full of drug paraphernalia and one fentanyl pill. She was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman transient Winston Alexander Ritter, Sr., 41, was arrested April 18 on a probation hold for the violation of felony privacy in communications, i.e. sending threatening messages.
n n n
Kalispell resident Taylor G. Maher, 34, was arrested April 18 on a bench warrant out of Flathead County because he didn't show up in court for original charges of no insurance, no lights, no registration, and 2nd offense driving while suspended. Those charges referenced a Sept. 20, 2022 traffic stop by the Montana Highway Patrol. He was additionally arrested on a bench warrant out of Dawson County for the revocation of a suspended sentence for felony burglary, for violating the terms of his suspended sentence.
n n n
Bozeman resident Michael Costanzo, 46, was arrested April 20 on a probation hold for possessing a weapon (pepper spray), using meth a month after he completed treatment, and possessing alcohol.
n n n
Big Timber resident Gilbert Tyler LaForge, 41, was arrested April 24 on a probation hold for the violations of testing positive for opiates, "drinking non-stop for the last month," and being pictured with a four-year-old boy, although he was ordered to have no contact with minors. The photos were posted online.
n n n
Bozeman resident Andrew William Molick, 24, was arrested April 17 on a Cascade County bench warrant. He had refused to show up for a court hearing regarding a 1st offense DUI arrest, plus not having a driver's license, and ignoring traffic control devices.