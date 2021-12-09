Belgrade resident Carlos Sanchez, 25, was arrested Dec. 6 for robbery for allegedly pulling an AK-47 on his boss and threatening to kill him over a late paycheck. All of this transpired in the victim/boss’ River Rock home around 8:30 p.m., according to court records.
The victim stated that Friday was usually payday, but the boss hadn’t made it to the bank yet. He said he heard Sanchez come into his home and rack his rifle multiple times, then state “I have balls and I’m gonna kill you if you don’t pay me right now.” The victim’s father was Sanchez’s former boss; the victim said the rifle Sanchez had was one of many guns that had been stolen from his father.
The arrest record states that the victim gave the $435.50 that was in his bank account to Sanchez. Sanchez was with four of his cousins, who, according to the deputy’s report, repeatedly tried to intervene and get between Sanchez and the victim.
The defendant stated that he believed everyone but he and his cousins had already been paid. He also denied threatening anyone, said he had never used a gun during the incident and had no idea why anyone would be scared.
The AK-47 had been left upstairs in the victim’s home. The deputy notes that the victim was so afraid he was still shaking when he was interviewed, and that he had decided to jump out a bedroom window if necessary to save his life. Sanchez was held without bail.
This time it was a Gallatin Gateway resident speeding through Manhattan’s Main Street at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. It was Nov. 30 at 9:30 p.m. The owner of the silver Mercedes, Kaighn Prescott Towle, 47, had two knives in the ballistic vest he was wearing. He was relieved of the vest and knives. He refused to both perform field sobriety tests and give a breathalyzer sample, although he later agreed and a blood sample was taken at Bozeman Health.
Towle’s car was seized pending a search warrant for the below “assault with a weapons” case. He was arrested for fourth-offense DUI and jailed without bond.
Towle had earlier been a busy little boy, though, and eventually also was arrested for those shenanigans. At 5:50 p.m. on the Belgrade Frontage Road, a “white male” driving a silver Mercedes had pulled into the complainants’ driveway and started yelling about a political sign on their fence. He then started “erratically waving” his semi-automatic pistol and calling the residents vulgar names while screaming about the yard sign.
The high point of the night was when he pulled his pants down, bent over and gave a full moon performance. The Mercedes actually belonged to his female passenger. He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon.
Heather Leigh Baughman, 48, was found drunk and in an irrigation ditch Dec. 7 along South 19th Avenue in Bozeman, not too far from her home. According to the Montana Highway patrol, she had failed to stay in her lane, run off the right side of the road, crashed through a fence and ended up stuck in an irrigation ditch. She was eventually found by a newspaper delivery man who said he would notify law enforcement, which made Baughman irate.
When MHP got on the scene, she flunked her field sobriety tests and blew a breath alcohol sample of .198.
She was arrested for first-offense DUI and jailed.
Truck? What truck?
It was 11 a.m. Dec. 4 when the Montana Highway patrol got a call of a hit-and-run accident at Jackrabbit and Huffine lanes. A white Toyota Tacoma had fled the scene after hitting two other vehicles and sending one driver to the hospital. Like Hansel and Gretel’s breadcrumbs, the driver left pieces of a white bumper and a hubcap at the scene, and witnesses got his license number, which led the MHP to a former address, where his former roommates had just given him permission to store his Toyota truck in their garage. The current renters of the house gave the MHP permission to search the truck.
The truck’s owner, meanwhile, said he hadn’t been drinking, despite smelling thus, and insisted it had been 48 hours since he’d had a drink.
Edward Escamilla, 23, a Bozeman resident, flunked his field sobriety tests, blew a .190 on the breathalyzer, and refused to give a blood sample or an additional breath sample.
He was initially charged with tampering with evidence for hiding his truck, and jailed.
Same song; different verse:
He already had a restraining order against him, but it made no difference. Belgrade resident Joseph William Scharen, 38, was arrested for a domestic assault in Belgrade and for stalking on Dec. 5.
This incident started around 12:35 p.m. with a 911 hang-up call from an address where Scharen was not legally allowed to be because he had previously strangled the occupant.
When Belgrade officers showed up, Scharen had fled the scene, but his cell phone was pinged in Park County. He repeatedly visited and left the same address, breaking a cabinet and leaving broken glass all over.
He additionally threw items all over the garage. When reminded that he had an active restraining order against him, he responded, “I’m going to kill you.”
- By 6 p.m. he had called again, threatening “to slit your throat” over the afternoon’s events. The respondent had recorded Scharen’s threats, and played them for the Belgrade officer, including “You dumb ; I’ll kill you if I see you again .’
By midnight he had been located at his mother’s house, and was arrested by Bozeman police for stalking and domestic assault. He was held without bail.
Manhattan resident Nolverto Vasquez-Romero, 33, had been reported Nov. 30 to the Montana Highway patrol as a “moving violation” driving north from Big Sky. The MHP finally caught up with him in the parking lot of the Taco Del Sol off Huffine Lane. According to the arrest report, he smelled and looked as if he had been drinking, and denied he was the car’s driver. The car’s passengers said he was indeed the driver. Since he had only one eye, he had trouble with some of the field sobriety tests and flunked the rest. He eventually agreed to give a breath sample at the jail but didn’t give a proper sample. He was arrested and jailed for first-offense DUI.
A federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent out of Colorado was arrested Nov. 22 for felony assault with a weapon at a Bozeman bar. According to the arrest report, Bozeman cops responded to a drunk-patron-with-a-weapon call and retrieved Ryan Patrick Donahue’s government-issued Glock 17 from bar employees. Donahue, 32, had been drinking earlier in the evening at a different establishment before they all moved on to the second bar. The victim left with a group of girls, and Donahue stuck his Glock in the victim’s throat. The victim was so emotional, according to the report, that the cop handling the incident found him on the floor and he began sobbing while telling of Donahue pulling the gun on him. He told the officer he thought he would die because the other party was a federal agent. Bystanders jumped in and wrestled the gun away from Donahue. The victim told the arresting officer he thought the incident was precipitated by Donahue’s jealousy when the women in the bar left with him.
Donahue refused to give the police a statement. He “was highly intoxicated, using profane language, had slurred speech and could hardly stand,” the report stated.
Donahue made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court, where his bail was set at $150,000. He did not enter a plea.
Just don’t bleed on the furniture:
On Nov. 27 Big Sky resident Joseph Artur Fairchild, 20, got into a fight with his roommate at a party then continued the fight when they got back to their apartment. By the next day, Fairchild was charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
Fairchild told the county deputy that he and his roommate got really drunk at the party and had continued to fight when they got home. The victim ended up stabbed, twice, then Fairchild left him unconscious after putting him in a chokehold and going to bed. When he woke up the next morning, blood was pooled all over the apartment, according to court documents. He called 911 at 8:30 a.m. when, he said, he couldn’t get the not-yet-dead roommate into his car to get him to the hospital.
The roommate was airlifted to Bozeman Deaconess. Because of inconsistencies in Fairchild’s story – that the attack was mutual, that the roommate went after him with a knife, although there was pooled blood all over the apartment and the victim bore multiple severe injuries while Fairchild had no significant injuries – he was arrested.
Deputies found the victim in the apartment on Firelight Drive lying on the floor near the kitchen with “significant laceration injuries” to his shoulder and neck.
Hospital personnel said the victim suffered “severe penetrating trauma injuries to his left shoulder, neck and torso ... severe laceration to the victim’s neck narrowly missed his carotid artery” and that the stab wounds indicating that the perpetrator intended to kill the victim. Fairchild was jailed without bond.
The roommate told law enforcement that he did not remember what happened the night before or how he got his injuries. He needed surgery for the stab wounds, which were on his left shoulder, neck and torso. He had smaller defensive cuts on one of his hands and bruises on his hip, back and knees.
At a hearing before Justice Court judge Bryan Adams, Fairchild’s bail was set at $250,000.
In addition to the bail, Adams ordered that Fairchild have absolutely no contact with the victim. If he makes bail, Fairchild will be required to stay 1,500 feet away from his roommate and their apartment, be on both GPS monitoring and an alcohol testing system, and not leave the state without a signed waiver of extradition.
Prosecutors told the judge that Fairchild also has a California driver’s license and mailing address.
Because he is charged with a felony, future court proceedings will be held in Gallatin County District Court. An initial appearance in district court, where Fairchild will likely enter a plea, has not yet been set.
Just another day at the office:
When a car passed a Montana Highway trooper in Belgrade with an expired temporary plate, it took him until the Manhattan area to catch up with and get him to stop. This was Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. and the stopped driver – William Joseph Sirucek of Butte – was already screaming and throwing his arms in the air.
The initial trooper called for backup. The temporary plates had expired in July. Sirucek, 61, was driving on a license suspended in September due to an Implied Consent Refusal. He also had six prior driving while suspended convictions and eight prior driving with no insurance convictions. Dispatch also informed the troopers that he was a registered violent offender and had cautions on his record for aggravated assaults out of Silver Bow County.
He was arrested for fourth-offense or more driving without insurance; driving while suspended, second offense or more; and expired registration.
He complained of chest pains; Sirucek used the ride to the hospital to call the officer all sorts of names and personal insults that the Belgrade News doesn’t put into print.
Stormee Christine Hansen, 32, of Pass Creek was a passenger Nov. 22 in a car stopped on 19th Avenue in Bozeman for inactive registration. She was eventually arrested for felony possession of heroin and held on no bond.
Darn that security tape!
An impatient driver at the Three Forks talc plant got himself arrested for taking a metal bat to the semi of a driver he wanted to get out of his way.
According to court documents, Las Vegas resident Eduardo Gomez-Ramos, 52, threatened the other driver and said he was going to get a gun from his trailer. He came back with a metal bat and whacked away at the other driver’s rig, the victim said. The victim said Gomez-Ramos was also screaming at him and swinging the bat. Gomez-Ramos’ version collaborated the victim’s, except he denied hitting the victim’s rig with his bat; however, the deputy found a corresponding dent, according to court records.
The deputy watched the plant’s security video, which showed part of the altercation, including the defendant swinging the bat and hitting the semi, even though the defendant denied doing so. He was arrested and jailed for assault with a weapon.
The sheriff’s office is still looking for the driver of a 2015 Chevy Silverado who hit a woman on Halloween outside the Broken Spoke Bar in Big Sky. The woman was treated at the Big Sky Medical Center. Security footage from the Big Sky Fire Department shows the truck hitting the woman, and both coming from and returning to Ousel Falls.
The sheriff posted on Facebook, asking the public’s help to identify the Chevy’s driver. Anyone with information can call (406) 582-2100 and refer to case No. G121-02248, or just the hit-and-run outside the Broken Spoke.
“We would like to get that information so we can track down any leads,” Haydon concluded. “Even if the person thinks they might be wrong, we’d still like to hear from them.”
Sgt. Daniel Haydon said security footage of the hit and run has been located.
“We’d like to be able to speak to the driver to find out what happened that night,” he said.
While running the license plate information of cars around him Nov. 24, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper discovered that a certain driver was actually driving on a revoked license as a “Habitual Traffic Offender.”
Michael Christopher Walsh, 31, a Bozeman resident, was pulled over at 9 p.m. near the Flying J truck stop in Belgrade. Numerous times he refused to step out of his vehicle. It eventually took numerous officers to get him out of his car. He admitted to drinking two beers earlier in the day, although he smelled like it had been considerably more. He was taken to the jail, where he refused to do the field sobriety tests or to give a breath or blood alcohol tests. He had three previous DUI convictions in 2015 and 2018. He was arrested for felony fourth-offense DUI, habitual offender operating a motor vehicle, and obstructing a peace officer.