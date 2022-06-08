The general manager of the Arby’s next to the Bozeman Rousauer’s was arrested June 6 for helping himself to five days’ worth of bank deposits – and using the $4,228 to “sponsor” his son’s baseball team at tournaments in Billings and Great Falls.
Bozeman resident Michael Patrick Santos, 52, admitted he had kept the questioned deposits and that he had planned to pay it back with his vacation leave. Five deposits between May 24 and June 2 were missing and used for tournaments held on May 28 and June 4, according to the arrest report. He was arrested for felony theft and a probation violation and held on no bond.
n n n
It started as an arrest warrant out of the Belgrade City Court and went downhill from there.
Bozeman resident Michael John Drube, 41, was arrested June 2 for his failure to register as a sexual offender. He had been living in Helena and was registered as a resident of East Helena, although he had apparently been living in Bozeman since April, and state law only gives offenders a three-day window to register a new address. He was jailed on a felony and held without bond.
n n n
He was only 19 ...
It was almost midnight on June 2, and a caller reported that a red Honda Civic had run off the road and was stuck in the Gallatin Canyon. A deputy sheriff would find the car and driver at the Exxon gas station in Big Sky.
The arresting Montana Highway Patrol trooper noted the driver was 67 mph in a 60 mph zone, and noted the car was missing its front bumper. Eventually, the county deputy had to speed up to 80 mph to get the attention of Bozeman resident Sprague Robert Stevens, 19, who was pulled over at the Baetis Alley fishing access in the canyon.
The MHP report said Stevens “smelled like an alcoholic beverage ... and had a dazed expression on his face.” His proof of insurance was expired; he flunked his field sobriety tests. Open containers of alcohol and marijuana were in his car, as were various empties. He blew a preliminary breath sample of 0.193. He racked up a total of six traffic infractions, including first-offense DUI, possessing intoxicating substances while under 21 and over 18, unlawful possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving without insurance, and speeding (80 in a 60 mph zone). His insurance had expired in February 2022.
n n n
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it:
Helena resident Natalie Shaye Walden, 32, was going south on Jackrabbit Lane June 5 when he passed a northbound county deputy who clocked him at 110 mph. The deputy observed him weaving in and out of traffic and never slowing. All this was at 8:56 p.m. The deputy eventually caught up to the driver at Durston Road, where he noticed Walden was straddling the center line and partially driving into oncoming traffic, according to the report. Four deputies were used for the “lethal” traffic stop. Walden was arrested for driving while suspended and for fleeing and eluding. All the while, he insisted he was speeding because he was almost out of gas and wanted to get to a gas station in Four Corners. His story never changed. He was jailed on $1,320 bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Crystal Beth Moore, 37, got in a fight June 5 with someone who reported her to the Belgrade police, who then found her by the Family Dollar Store on the Frontage Road. She was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs for possessing Suboxone that she didn’t have a prescription for. She was jailed without bond. She also was picked up on a probation hold for having used methamphetamine and held on $50,000 bond for that charge.
n n n
Honduran national and Bozeman resident Franklin Anely Espinal Castillo, 18, was initially stopped June 4 for speeding at 96 mph on Jackrabbit Lane, north of Valley Center Road. All four men in the truck appeared to have been drinking and smelled as if they had. There were open cans of alcohol in the truck. This was at about 10:31 p.m.
Castillo blew a preliminary breath test at 0.119, and he subsequently flunked his field sobriety tests. He was arrested for first-offense DUI and not having a driver’s license. The arrest report states that he had never, ever, “had a driver’s license from any state or nation.” He was jailed.
---
Belgrade resident Luis Fernando Vargas Rodriguez, 25, first came to the attention of the Montana Highway Patrol on June 5 at 1 a.m. for going 95 mph in a 75 mph zone. He accelerated to 101 mph when exiting the Jackrabbit Lane exit off I-90, and almost hit the bridge deck wall, according to the report. Rodriguez then hit the curb as he turned east onto Amsterdam Road. He appeared to be drunk, did not speak English and was driving on a Mexican driver’s license.
His sister supplied translation help over the phone. He flunked what field sobriety tests he was able to complete and blew a 0.248 preliminary breath test. He took two more tests, and the lower of the two registered 0.208. He was taken to jail.
---
Chicago, Ill., resident Parker Samuel Passman, 31, had some trouble negotiating a curve on Big Sky’s Ousel Falls Road, and his silver Cadillac Escalade crashed into a tree and a rock on June 7 at around midnight. Passman flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample to the Montana Highway Patrol trooper, according to the report. He was arrested for first-offense DUI and jailed. He had been driving on a California driver’s license.
---
Butte resident Michael Blynn Fields, 64, made a sloppy, illegal turn off the freeway onto Jackrabbit Lane on June 6 at around 10 p.m.. That was the beginning of his troubles that night. The illegal turn got him cited for no driver’s license and no insurance. Soon he would also be charged with felony theft and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
After a probation officer authorized a search of Fields’ Silverado pickup, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found 19 driver licenses, two Social Security cards, 36 credit cards, and 56 other health ID cards, all belonging to different people. The search also turned up a trove of personal and financial records from a Butte family that had recently reported a theft, including $6,000 in cash, according to court documents. A search of the two passengers in the truck turned up $4,468 in cash. Additionally, the truck had no license plates, and was not registered.
Fields said a .22 rifle in the truck was his; it matched a rifle that the Butte family had reported stolen. Everyone in the truck was arrested; all denied any knowledge of the stolen items.
Butte resident Robert Wayne Hudson, 55, was a passenger and the owner of the Silverado truck. He was arrested for felony theft and felony possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and jailed.
The other passenger, Butte resident Lucinda Lopez, 47, was arrested for felony theft, and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and jailed.
---
A Belgrade cop arrested Alex Robert Chavez June 1 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County dating back to Aug. 28, 2020. His original charges were DUI and criminal endangerment, and he was arrested for failing to abide by his conditions of pre-trial monitoring.
---
On May 31, a probation hold was placed on Belgrade resident Josh Robert Geib, 35, after he was cited for felony burglary, for the felonies of possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of drugs and having property subject to criminal forfeiture. He also was dinged for having alcohol. He was jailed on $75,000 bond.
---
AlixandrIa Ballantyne Hamlin, 31, of Belgrade, was arrested June 3 on a local bench warrant that referenced original charges that she hadn’t bothered to show up for a change of plea hearing, and that she had ignored a restraining order. That detail goes back to an Oct. 24, 2021, arrest, during which a deputy found her in front of the victim’s front door even though she was barred from being within 300 feet of her.
Hamlin’s appearances in the Belgrade News cop reports date back to an Aug. 24, 2021, incident, where she found herself with five traffic citations, including a third-offense DUI.
According to Justice Court records, on Aug. 24 around midnight, Hamlin, 30, was fleeing from a Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy, failed to make a left-hand turn onto Frank Road, and crashed into a traffic pole near Jackrabbit Lane.
She refused both field sobriety and blood alcohol tests and was taken to Bozeman Deaconess, where she earned an assault charge for spitting on the Montana Highway patrolman who arrested her. She was also cited for driving with a license that expired in February 2019, still having the license plates of the previous owner on the car, first-offense no insurance, and disorderly conduct for spitting all over the patrol vehicle and screaming at and being disorderly with the hospital staff.
---
Helena resident Lucas Blair Greenwell, 41, was arrested locally on a February bench warrant out of Ravalli County. He had been arrested for second-offense driving while suspended and had neglected to pay his fines and court costs.
---
Kalispell resident Jacob Waylon Schanda, 25, was arrested May 31 on a Jefferson County bench warrant on original charges of fourth-offense driving without insurance and first-offense driving while suspended. He also racked up two contempt of court charges for blowing off a March court hearing.
---
Basin resident Jesse Ryan Helmer, 47, was arrested June 4 on an April 2019 bench warrant for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
---
Gardiner resident William Joseph Galloway, 40, was picked up June 7 on a Park County bench warrant for ignoring a court hearing. He was originally charged with felony criminal mischief, failure to register as a sexual offender, criminal trespass, violating an order of protection, and obstruction.
---
Livingston resident Chantelle Lewis Sanchez, 36, was served June 4 with a bench warrant out of Park County Justice Court. The bench warrant dated to April 14. Sanchez is accused of the crimes of two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine and heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor theft. She was jailed on $30,000 bond.