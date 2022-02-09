Livingston resident Iris Mahalia Eames Clayton, 19, needs to be more choosy regarding whose car she rides in. She was picked up Feb. 2, because a deputy sheriff knew the car's driver, Dalton Dean Everhart, was a probation absconder out of Missoula. Both Dalton and his wife Katrina were on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute. The deputy found passenger Clayton with amphetamines, and she was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
---
Missoula resident Dalton Dean Everhart, 57, was pulled over Feb. 2 at 10:15 a.m. as a known probation absconder out of Missoula. The final clue for the deputy sheriff was his personalized license plates, "DIDIT." A crystal-like substance found on Everhart tested positive for meth, and he was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the probation violation. He was held without bond.
According to the arrest paperwork, Everhart had not been given permission to travel to Bozeman; he had yet to complete a chemical dependency evaluation scheduled in November 2021; and he missed assigned drug tests. He was held on $40,000 bond.
---
Belgrade resident Jared Jeffrey Ownings, 34, was picked up Jan. 31 for the probation violation of drinking and being charged with his third-offense DUI. He blew a 0.187 BA. Bond was set at $100,000.
---
A bench warrant out of Park County was served Feb. 7 on Ayden Zakary Klompien, 20, for violating the terms of his two-year sentence, and for violating the terms of probation for being in felony possession of a dangerous drug, Oxycodone.
These legal troubles started April 18, 2021, with a kegger in the mountains south of Bozeman and a truck on its side off in a ditch on Cottonwood and Derek roads. Klompien turned himself in the next day, admitting he had been drunk, driving a friend's truck and had never, ever had a driver's license. He was arrested for eight traffic violations: no insurance, seatbelt violation, obstructing an officer, failure to give notice of an accident, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possessing alcohol, and no driver's license. He admitted in April he was already on parole.
He was rearrested Nov. 18, 2021, for blowing off a June 11 court date for the above infractions. He was held on $40,000 bond.
---
A bench warrant was served Feb. 7 on Lodge Grass resident Wendell Monroe Lefthand, 52, for driving with no liability insurance and driving while suspended or revoked. He was arrested in Gallatin County. The warrant, issued May 13, 2019, in Cascade County, was served in Gallatin County.
---
A bench warrant was served on Bozeman resident Hunter Nathaniel Dorr, 20, on Feb. 8, for failure to appear for a court hearing. The original charge was for driving without insurance, issued out of Park County on Jan. 19.
---
That's my story and I'm stickin' to it:
Butte resident Jacob Warren Elkins, 30, was arrested Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. after a Bozeman cop had been trolling the license plates in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot and discovered that Elkins had three active arrest warrants.
Elkins also kept alleged drugs in a container on his key chain, which he refused to let the deputy examine. Dispatch said two of the three warrants were extraditable, and he was arrested and taken to jail. He was found in possession of about two dozen tablets of Oxycodone. Elkins insisted he had found the drugs at the gas station by Walmart. He was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. He was helf without bond on the drug charge, and on a total of $1,015 for the two warrants.
One warrant out of Broadwater County dated back to Dec. 7, 2020. Elkins had failed to appear on charges of driving while suspended, first-offense no insurance, and exceeding the daytime speed limit of 80 mph.
The second warrant was out of Silver Bow County and issued Oct. 19, 2021, for failure to appear before the court by March 12, 2021, and pay all his court costs and fines. He had been arrested for driving a vehicle with no license plates, second-offense no insurance, no registration, and second-offense driving while suspended.
---
Billings resident John Ray Kirklin, 36, was picked up on a Jan. 6 local bench warrant for ignoring a court date from an arrest for third-offense driving under the influence of drugs.
---
Belgrade resident James Robert Anderson, 26, was picked up on a probation hold for being cited with a domestic assault on Feb. 4. His bond was recommended at $50,000.
---
Bozeman resident Tanner Wood, 20, was picked up on a probation hold for using pot while underage, and for a new felony rape charge. His bond was recommended at $100,000.