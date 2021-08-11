This domestic assault started with a baseball bat to a home security system and ended up with the defendant in handcuffs.
On Aug. 6, a Gallatin County deputy answered a call in Three Forks to find Steven Joseph Barnes III, 39, holding a baseball bat and standing by a broken security camera hanging by its wires off the side of a building. Barnes told the deputy he was upset about the alleged victim using the security camera to take pictures of him. The alleged victim was irritated that law enforcement had been called by a family member and she refused to cooperate.
The next day, another deputy answered another call at same address. Barnes still had his baseball bat, but this time the victim was visibly injured. Barnes said he “might have pushed and tussled with” the victim. He said that sometimes the victim “gets out of hand” and has to be “balled up.”
He was cited for a domestic assault and held without bail.
We’re from Oklahoma and we like beer:
On Aug. 7 the Montana Highway patrol got a call of a red pick-up with Oklahoma plates weaving all over the road. Said GMC truck driver ignored the Gallatin County Sheriff deputy who tried to pull him over, until said deputy was joined by a Montana Highway patrolman.
Rigonaldo Diaz Chixna, 25, was eventually pulled over on State Highway 24 in Big Sky. Both Chixna and a passenger had an open beer, and the truck floor was littered with eight empty beer cans, according to the deputy’s report.
Chixna initially agreed to field sobriety tests, then changed his mind “because he was drunk.” He agreed to take a breathalyzer test at the jail, but it was out of order. He was arrested for second-offense DUI, violating the state’s open container law, and not wearing a seatbelt.
He said he was on his way to Yellowstone Park, but ...
On July 8 at 2 a.m., reports started coming in about a silver minivan swerving through downtown Bozeman with no headlights. Then calls came in about a van driving eastbound in the freeway’s westbound lane. Soon, Park County dispatch called concerning a wrong way minivan driver. August Ray Lacombe, 33, of Covington, La., eventually was pulled over by the Jackson Creek exit. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.218 blood alcohol test on the breathalyzer. On the way to the hospital, Lacombe tried to kick out the patrol car’s window, and wouldn’t stop. He eventually was restrained. While at Bozeman Deaconess, he swore at everyone in sight, but saved his best for the hospital security staff: when he yelled “your mother; your sister; your daughter.” He was charged with four counts of criminal endangerment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. (He should have been charged with a lack of originality).
A Bozeman transient was charged with burglary for breaking into a Durston Road home northeast of Four Corners. Since Nicholas Natal Guaglio, 29, showed up both on earlier booking photos at the jail and on the homeowner’s security camera, he was easy to find. Court documents state he pawned the homeowner’s Mossberg .22 and case and a DeWalt leaf blower and battery at Great Northern Pawn for just $115. He was held on no bond.
Numerous probation violations sent Belgrade resident James Robert Anderson, 25, back behind bars.
The probation violations included weapons possession (having a golf club and hammer within reach); no alcohol (his BAC was .256); and law and conduct. On Aug. 4, according to court records, he failed to cooperative with and was verbally aggressive with his probation officers, and continued to hold his child while drunk; he also told the officers he “could take” both of them in a fight, and swore at them.
Billings resident David Gregory Smith, 55, was charged with fifth-offense DUI after he overcorrected and crashed his eastbound Cadillac into a concrete bridge abutment at the I-90 Trident exit. His driver’s license had been suspended in Montana and revoked in Colorado. He had previous DUIs in 1985, 1987, 1990, and 2016. He failed his field sobriety tests and was uncooperative and needed to be physically restrained while making numerous threats of violence and murder towards the arresting officer, other law enforcement, and hospital personnel. He also was cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
That’ll teach you to do favors for your boyfriend:
An Aug. 10 call from the local Super 8 motel sent a Belgrade police officer to the motel manager, who said one of his employees, Haleigh Elizabeth Tolson, 24, had just received a package of meth, which she would tell the officer belonged to her boyfriend and she already had given it to him. A search of her purse, however, uncovered her own stash of meth, according to court documents. She was jailed without bond for felony drug possession.