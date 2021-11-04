Both men who were the Oct. 29 object of a welfare check because their car was parked with its flashers on behind the Town Pump were eventually arrested for felony meth possession.
It was after midnight and Elmer Saul Gamez Bustillo, 36, of Belgrade, and Christopher M. Courtnier,, 49, of Manhattan, were found passed out in their car behind the Belgrade Town Pump adjacent to the Flying J Truck Stop.
Bustillo, who had borrowed the car from a third person, said that none of the meth or meth-adjacent items found in the car were his since he did not use or possess drugs. Both were jailed without bail until they could be seen by a judge.
n n n
It started out as a missing person report to a sheriff’s deputy and segued into a domestic assault arrest.
On Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., a 44-year-old Belgrade man called in to report a missing juvenile family member. Eventually it was ascertained that said juvenile had fled the address to get possible assistance from a Belgrade police officer he knew, who wasn’t home, and to get another neighbor to call 911 for him.
He alleged that the older family member had grabbed him by his collar and lifted him off his feet, all the while screaming and swearing at him. He also admitted that he had been arrested earlier for taking a baseball bat to the man during another episode of alleged abuse. The man was arrested and jailed for a domestic assault and a probation violation.
The man told the deputy that the other party had a history of running away and that he was tired of how the sheriff’s office was handling ongoing issues.
n n n
Mark Christopher Owensby II, 37, of Three Forks, was picked up in Manhattan on Oct. 27 on a bench warrant for second-offense driving while suspended.
n n n
Sharing is not always good:
When an employee of the 5050 S. Cottonwood Town Pump east of Four Corners offered some chocolate mushrooms to another employee, it was the end of his shift. A Bozeman police officer was dispatched to the gas station Nov. 1 at 11 p.m. Two store managers had called the police to get the then-terminated employee, Jordon Thomas Soule, 21, off the property. When the police showed up, Soule pretended that his jacket wasn’t his, as it had more psilocybin mushrooms in the pocket. He eventually admitted he had eaten five of the mushrooms, starting on Halloween. A further search found methamphetamine and a meth pipe. Soule was arrested for felony second-offense possession of dangerous drugs. That was a probation offense and he was jailed on $35,000 bond.
n n n
Steven Lee McMillan, 25, of Willow Creek, was arrested on a bench warrant Oct. 30 in Broadwater County. His original charges were driving without insurance, driving while suspended, and contempt of court.
n n n
Robert Alexander Crumpton, 38, of Big Sky, was stopped by the Montana Highway Patrol Oct. 29 for going 87 mph in a 75 mph zone. The stop was a couple miles east of the 19th Street exit on Interstate 90. It turns out he was driving while suspended and had an active arrest warrant from North Carolina.
He flunked his field sobriety tests and registered a breathalyzer test score of .093. Another sample came in at .084. He was arrested for driving while suspended and for second-offense DUI.
n n n
It started out with expired license plates:
On Oct. 29, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over near the Trail Creek exit a VW Jetta with expired Washington state plates. The driver, Martin James Steiner, 50, of Gig Harbor, Wash., couldn’t produce the car’s registration or insurance paperwork. However, he did have a bunch of weapons in plain view” and “a knife in his pants.” A further search found methamphetamine, a couple dozen unidentified pills and heroin. He was booked into the jail on two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Logan Lee Bradley, 28, of Gallatin Gateway, was arrested Nov. 2 for second-offense DUI. At 7 p.m., the Montana Highway Patrol received a call that a vehicle had rolled into the ditch on Gooch Hill Road. Bradley was allegedly walking away from the accident but was detained by a passerby. He admitted to drinking that day, flunked his field sobriety tests and declined to provide a breath sample, but he consented to a blood alcohol test. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Michelle Richards, 29, of Belgrade was arrested Nov. 2 on a bench warrant for failure to post bond/appear on charges of driving while suspended, failure to carry insurance, and a seatbelt violation.