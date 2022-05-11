Philipsburg resident Donald Russell Ballweber, 45, was arrested when he tried to hide after a two-vehicle crash in Big Sky. It was the evening of May 5, and the Montana Highway Patrol had been called to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 191 and Highway 64 in the Canyon Village. A county deputy had found Ballweber hiding about 100 years west of the crash site. He admitted to doing mushrooms, was unsteady, smelled of alcohol, had injuries “consistent
with the crash,” and thought he was in Granite County.
Additionally, the license plate on his Jeep Wrangler belonged to a dead man with a different name. Throughout this episode, Ballweber continued to deny he had been in a crash, although witnesses, including the driver of the other vehicle, agreed Ballweber was the driver and that he was “heavily under the influence.”
Ballweber flunked part of his field sobriety tests, since the tests were stopped so he could be medically evaluated. He agreed to a preliminary breath test, but then refused to blow hard enough to register on the test. When a court-ordered blood draw was attempted, he was “belligerent, uncooperative. moving and cursing at the phlebotomist, disorderly, berated the phlebotomist to the point her hands were shaking, had to be restrained, and had mood swings from less confrontational to extremely confrontational,” according to court documents.
Records showed he had a 2005 DUI from Oregon. This time he racked up a total of eight citations: DUI, no insurance, improper registration, failure to report a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, obstructing an officer, seatbelt violation, and disorderly conduct.
n n n
An Ennis resident was arrested May 4 for a domestic assault. Both he and another family member accused each other of assault, but John Robert Claypool, 52, bore fewer signs of injury and was arrested.
n n n
Bozeman resident Dustin Ray Aschenbeck, 35, was arrested May 7 for two domestic assault charges, after throwing dishes and glasses around a house and injuring two people. According to probable cause documents, he had been out of state for a while, came home and didn’t tell the other person living in the house, and then threw dishes and glasses around – enough so that the deputy’s report stated “I observed broken glass all throughout the house,” and one person was hit in the face with flying, broken glass. Aschenbeck said he asked one victim’s family members to leave; they refused, and he “saw red.” He was held without bond. The incident occurred northwest of Four Corners, around 6:40 p.m.
n n n
Belgrade resident Ashlee Nichole Pedersen, 29, needed to borrow a car, since the one she owned and had been driving had been earlier confiscated by law enforcement. At midnight on May 7, she showed up at the home of someone she hadn’t seen in more than six months, and started screaming loudly until the person handed over her car keys. Pedersen said she would be back in 30 minutes.
Eight hours later, the Good Samaritan contacted Pedersen, who said, “Oops, I fell asleep and I’ll be right there.” Hours later she still wasn’t back; this time, she said she had run out of gas and that a farmer had to help her. By then, it was 2 p.m. of the next day.
Belgrade cop John Owens eventually located Pedersen with the car and two passengers near the intersection of Iowa and Gertrude. Pedersen insisted she had been lent the vehicle until midnight; the owner said she repeatedly told Pederson to bring in back “now.” Pedersen was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft and jailed without bond.
n n n
Three Forks resident Kenneth Douglas Claussen, 58, showed up May 8 at the Three Forks Conoco station and proceeded to do the kind of things that were going to get him arrested for second-offense domestic assault, as well charged with regular, garden-variety assault. According to court documents, he started calling one person vulgar names, slapped away the items she was holding, and then slapped and punched her. He then grabbed a second person and tried to strangle him.
n n n
Big Sky resident James Michael Crowell, 35, was busy on May 6. His night started with local deputies doing a welfare check on him because of texts alleging someone was going to get murdered, and that he had witnessed a staged, simulated murder as part of an initiation test to join the entourage of a famous R&B singer. At that time, he admitted to the deputies he had been drinking.
Later that evening, during a response to another call placed at 1:30 a.m., a neighbor of Crowell’s said someone had tried to break into his apartment in the middle of the night. He had screamed so long and hard during the attempted break-in that he was still hoarse. On his apartment door, the deputies found smeared blood, blood drops and footprints through the blood, pry marks on the door frame and a knife. Later, a similar knife was found at Crowell’s address, along with bloody clothes and shoes that matched the footprints found outside the neighbor’s apartment.
Crowell was arrested for felony attempted burglary and jailed without bond.
n n n
It was almost midnight on May 10 near Four Corners, and a man would report that another, unknown man had shot at his vehicle. The incident started earlier when the caller and two relatives went to a late show at the Gallatin Valley Mall’s theater. Later, they left the mall in their Chevy Avalanche and were attempting to turn right on Main Street, when a black Ford F150 came up behind them and cut them off from turning. Eventually, they caught up with the F150 and attempted to get a license plate number. Probable cause documents state that the driver, Bozeman resident Tyler Jonathan Wellard, 31, accelerated in front of the Chevy and quickly slowed down, almost causing an accident.
By the time they reached the intersection of Huffine and Love, the Chevy occupants noticed that the F150 driver had rolled down his window, and they saw a flash and heard a gunshot. When they pulled over, there was a bullet hole in the Chevy’s driver’s side door near the window.
The report states that the three men were “visibly shaken and in disbelief.”
Wellard told the deputy he had dinner at a downtown Bozeman bar, and around 11 p.m. decided to go to the Taco Bell near the mall. When he wanted to get back onto Main Street, he said the Chevy driver waited at the red light instead of turning right – so he decided to jump the line, come up behind the Chevy on the right, and turn anyway. He decided to do that just as the light turned green and the Chevy driver attempted to turn. Wellard said that must have upset the other driver, “who raced up behind him.” He said he kept changing lanes to get the Chevy to go around him and eventually “became fearful” that he might be followed him home.
He admitted opening the rear sliding window on the truck and said he “pointed” his gun at the other vehicle. He told the deputy he turned around to see where he was going, and “accidently pulled the trigger, firing a single round.” He told the deputy he was so shocked that he dropped the gun onto the bed of the truck, and claimed he thought he had shot his own back seat.
Wellard claimed he then pulled onto a side street to wait out the Chevy. When it didn’t pass, he drove a circuitous route from Baxter to Jackrabbit, where the cops were waiting for him. He was arrested on three charges of criminal endangerment and three charges of assault with a weapon. He was jailed without bond.
---
Lance Michael Beierle was arrested May 5 on a bench warrant out of Missoula County. Bond set at $10,000.
---
Whitehall resident Brad M. Heath, 43, was picked up May 6 on a probation hold for the offense of driving under the influence and having a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Bond set at $100,000.
---
Butte resident Seth Scott Babcock, 29, was picked up May 3 on a bench warrant dated June 14, 2021, out of Silver Bow County. He had failed to pay his fines and court fees by March 8, 2021, on original charges of fleeing from the police, expired registration, third-offense no liability insurance, driving while suspended, and no seatbelt. An additional bench warrant from Aug. 8, 2021, for second-offense driving while suspended was also served. In addition, he was served with a March 31, 2022, warrant for third-offense theft, and a Butte City Court warrant for contempt for ignoring a court date regarding charges of being a habitual offender operating a vehicle with no liability insurance; and another City Court contempt charge for ignoring an additional court hearing.
---
Bozeman resident Brian Charles Kuntz, 33, was picked up on a January 2022 bench warrant out of Jefferson County. The original charges were third-offense driving while suspended and third-offense driving without insurance. The warrant was issued because he violated court orders and failed to pay fines and court fees.