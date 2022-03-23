It’s not Cancun; it’s just Belgrade:
This weekend, Belgrade’s own “Bozeman” airport was the scene of a little senatorial meltdown when U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, threw a bit of a frustrated fit after being told he had missed the check-in window for his flight.
He was video recorded at the airport check-in counter by a Reddit user, who put the video online. Cruz wasn’t taking” no” for an answer, and eventually had to deal with an airport cop, who told national news outlets he didn’t know who Cruz was.
The cop said he didn’t realize it was Cruz behind the face mask.
In the Reddit post, Cruz is seen facing off with two employees at the check-in counter after he checked in too late. Cruz allegedly lost his temper when he was informed that flights out of the small town are limited.
Grumpy Cruz was finally rebooked on a later flight.
“One of our Public Safety Officers (PSOs) was in the airport ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual). The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight, and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break,” said airport Deputy Director Scott Humphrey. “Once travel options were explained to the passenger, he was rebooked and departed Bozeman later that evening. Our PSO didn’t realize he was dealing with Senator Cruz until after the fact.”
Cruz had apparently been visiting the Yellowstone Club at Big Sky last weekend.
He was in a rush to get back to Washington, D.C., to attend the Senate’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson.
In Cruz’s opening statement there, he lamented that such hearings had become angry and confrontational.
Cruz has had multiple problems with his public comings and goings at airports. In February 2021, when Texas was hit with a crippling winter storm and massive power outages, he came under criticism for leaving the state for Cancun, Mexico, instead of staying in Texas to help his constituents. According to media coverage, he also abandoned the family dog in the powerless, freezing family home.
At the time, Cruz was unhappy with the media coverage of this flight outta Dodge.
“Just don’t be assholes,” he suggested. “Just, you know, treat each other as human beings, have some degree, some modicum of respect.”
n n n
A whole lot of drinking on St. Paddy’s Day:
Belgrade resident Ronald Austin Skinner, 23, was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day for a domestic assault. The woman in question bore the marks of an assault; Skinner said he had just returned home and had done nothing. According to the complaint, he was quite drunk, tried to talk the Belgrade cop into believing he was at the wrong address, and himself bore injuries from having hit someone or something. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
Four Corners resident David Carl Rhodes, Jr., 45, was arrested March 17 for a domestic assault. He was reportedly “very drunk,,” had guns, and was scaring everyone and telling them good-bye before he grabbed and manhandled an adult at the address to prevent her from calling 911. He was eventually tased, hospitalized and charged with domestic assault.
n n n
Livingston resident Shelby Jean Tripp was arrested March 17 on a bench warrant out of Park County for violating the terms of her deferred sentence for felony theft. She was jailed on $45,000 bond.
n n n
A Madison County bench warrant was served March 22 on Melvin Best Jr. 44 in Twin Bridges. The charge was felony theft. Bond $10,000.
n n n
Slow down, Bucko:
The first clue that something was awry was the northbound SUV going 91 mph in the Gallatin Canyon in a 60 mph zone.
The second clue was the “cloud of dust and debris” as the Montana Highway Patrol trooper attempted to catch up to the speeder in the vicinity of the Moose Creek Flat Campground. It was March 21 at 9 p.m. Bozeman resident Kevin Charles Lujan, 25, hadn’t exactly ended up in the river but he had careened between the guardrail, multiple lanes of traffic, ricocheted off the guardrail and skidded backwards across the road, colliding with numerous large boulders as he came to a rest facing south up an embankment off the road.
His Impreza Outback sustained disabling damage.
Lujan admitted he had been drinking White Claw; his preliminary alcohol breath test registered at 0.123. He was cited for first-offense DUI and first-offense no insurance.
n n n
The Belgrade Frontage Road was the site of an apparent suicide March 18 when a Townsend man shot himself less than a minute after being pulled over for speeding by a deputy sheriff. The stop had been made at the Frontage Road and Valley Center Spur Road around 9 p.m. When the deputy walked toward the stopped vehicle, he heard a gunshot. The driver died of his self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities. Traffic was shut down for several hours, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident is being investigated by the Montana State Department of Criminal Investigations. As of deadline, the deceased man’s name had not been released.
n n n
A 911 call on March 21 at 2 p.m. was for an injured snowmobiler in the McAtee Basin area south of Big Sky. The caller found the victim unresponsive and immediately started lifesaving efforts. The caller was unable to resuscitate the victim and ultimately had to leave the area to get cell service.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section and the Heli Team responded and recovered the victim with a helicopter due to the difficult terrain. A deputy coroner responded for the investigation. The victim’s name had not been released by press time.
n n n
Honduran citizen Josue Rogelio Gonzalez Reyes, 34, was driving in the wrong lane Monday night when he almost hit a Montana Highway Patrol car and the car behind it. He was pulled over on East Valley Center Road near Alaska Road at 9:30 p.m. According to the report, it turns out that Gonzalez Reyes had never, ever had a driver’s license. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a preliminary 0.234 breath test. He was arrested for DUI and for having no driver’s license and jailed without bond.
n n n
Guess what other drivers are doing while are you aren’t?
The traffic stop started out with the absence of a front license plate and a cracked windshield and ended with an arrest for two charges of possession of dangerous drugs and their paraphernalia.
A Ford Explorer traveling west on the interstate near Logan was pulled over March 19 at 10 a.m. Butte resident Scott Anthony Nuthak, 31, was in the front passenger seat and insisted that none of the handsful of methamphetamine paraphernalia belonged to him but instead had been thrown onto his lap by the driver when the vehicle was stopped by the MHP. He further said he knew nothing at all about the items, including the ones that were found in his inside coat pockets.
Another passenger said she saw the driver toss the contraband into the defendant’s lap, asking him to “take the charge.” The passenger was charged for two meth pipes and meth in the door panel next to him.
Butte resident Raven Francis Fury, 39, was driving the Ford Explorer mentioned above. She said none of the contraband belonged to her, nor had she thrown in onto the lap of her passenger. She was arrested for possessing two homemade meth pipes with residue and a $20 bill with alleged meth residue in the cupholder next to her. She was arrested for two charges of possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Those arrests segued into a probation hold for traveling out of the district without permission, and for being in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Fury was held on $25,000 bond.
n n n
It’s always the little things:
Bozeman resident Gunnar Jeffrey Lehrer, 26, was southbound on Jackrabbit Lane when a deputy noticed he didn’t have any illumination on his rear driver’s license. Lehrer then stared weaving in his lane, according to the deputy’s report. When stopped, he said he had just come from a Christmas party, had alcoholic drinks in his Ford F-150 and flunked his field sobriety tests.
He became “increasingly antagonistic during our interaction,” the deputy reported, and refused both breath and blood alcohol tests. He was jailed on $885 bond.
n n n
A county deputy was told that Belgrade resident Desirae Lynn Young, 37, was stuck in a ditch on Theisen Road and there was an active probation hold on her. By the time the deputy got there, she was out of the ditch and driving away. She eventually was stopped on Cox and Theisen roads. Young said she had consumed an alcoholic drink two hours earlier and provided a preliminary breath sample that registered .206. She flunked her field sobriety tests, which were performed back at the jail due to the bad weather. Another breath test at the jail scored .217. A third test on a breathalyzer registered .188.
She was held on $1,085 bail and a probation and treatment court hold.
n n n
If it’s not one thing, it’s another;
Gallatin Gateway resident Eduard Misael Marcia Martinez, 22, was witnessed meandering over traffic lanes and driving over the concrete lane divider on West Main in Bozeman March 19 at 2 a.m. He didn’t speak English or have a driver’s license, and the only ID he had was a Honduran Consulate ID card. He said he had consumed four beers but he flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a .262 blood alcohol. At the jail he blew a .172 on the breathalyzer.
Meth was discovered on his person in the course of a jail inventory of his possessions. The deputy ripped up the DUI citations and wrote one for criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Held without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Ramon Reyes Carmen, 33, was arrested on a local bench warrant for blowing off a court date regarding his arrest for second-offense driving with no insurance and first-offense driving while suspended. The original arrest went back to November 2021 and was served March 20.
---
Michael Ray Crawford was arrested March 17 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County. Originally arrested for felony burglary and placed on probation, he was alleged to have “violated the terms of his probation and absconded from supervision.’ The warrant was issued Jan. 25, 2022. He was arrested at the county jail and held on $15,000 bond.
---
Bozeman resident Johnny Lawrence, 43, was picked up on a local probation hold for driving on a suspended license, drinking and driving, and possessing and consuming alcohol. He was held on $20,000 bond.
--
Third county’s the charm:
Livingston resident James Lee O’Neal, 44, got popped March 22 at 11 a.m. for driving while revoked. A MHP trooper stopped him near the Belgrade freeway interchange after running his Tennessee plate tags and discovering he had outstanding warrants from both Park and Madison counties, and – the frosting on the cake – for driving while revoked.
The outstanding Park County warrant was for O’Neal’s failure to register as a sexual offender. He produced ID from Tennessee.
According to the probable cause affidavit, O’Neal “became very upset and uncooperative” and was “very vocal and belligerent during the short drive” to the jail. He was cited with fourth-offense driving while revoked. He had a total of $10,200 in bench warrants out of Park and Madison counties and was jailed.
---
Gun shots in Belgrade?
A county deputy answered a call regarding gunshots March 21 at 7:45 p.m. in the neighborhood of North Shore Drive in Belgrade. A neighbor had made the call, and deputies knew of a recent report of a suicidal male in the area. Stephen Charles Nagel, Jr., 37, eventually answered the door. By the end of the evening, he was under arrest for both a probation violation and for criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He was jailed without bond.
---
Belgrade resident Marco Joseph Vukasin, 36, was arrested March 22 by a Bozeman cop for his “suspicious” behavior at the Montana Outpost Bar on East Valley Center Road. When located, he appeared to be passed out in his Dodge truck; it took two deputies awhile to wake him. Vukasin was sleepy and unsteady on his feet. He flunked his field sobriety tests, but blew a 0.00 BAC; he was arrested for DUI drugs. According to the report, Vukasin had meth and its paraphernalia on his person. Vukasin was convicted in Alaska in 2008 for attempted manufacture/delivery of controlled substances. He was arrested on two misdemeanor drug charges, plus the DUI. A felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs is pending. He was jailed without bond.
---
The Dollar Store Caper:
It started at the Dollar Store and ended in Manhattan. On March 22, a Belgrade cop helped with a traffic stop in Manhattan, after responding to a report of a blue van that had been involved in an alleged theft from the Belgrade Dollar Store just 10 minutes earlier. Bozeman resident Matthew Jacob Singer, 44, was driving the van, and his girlfriend and passenger Emily Keyser was the suspect in the theft. He was charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine found in his jacket pocket and jailed without bond. He was additionally served with a bench warrant dating back to Oct. 7, 2021, for blowing off a court appearance in September 2021 on an original charge of hit-and-run driving, and careless driving.
---
It was March 22 at about 7 p.m. when a Belgrade cop almost collided with Bozeman resident Nathaniel James Erickson, 45, who made a sudden turn in front of him to get to the Town Pump on Jackrabbit Lane. When stopped, Erickson had multiple open beer cans in his F-150, according to the report. He subsequently flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to give breath samples. He was arrested for fourth-offense DUI and held without bond.
---
Manhattan resident Brian Robert Lutz, 53, was arrested March 22 at 12:30 p.m. for a domestic assault, unlawful restraint, and a privacy in communication charge because he refused to stop calling the victim. All three charges are misdemeanors.
The employer of the victim was worried and called law enforcement to do a welfare check. The deputy finally found the victim, who she said Lutz had been “very intoxicated” and started screaming at her at 3 a.m. because a toilet was clogged. She said he physically restrained her and refused to let her leave. Lutz was jailed without bond.
---
Luke Old Crow, 30, of Bozeman was arrested March 22 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of criminal trespass.