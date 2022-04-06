It started out as a domestic assault call and went downhill from there.
On March 31, Paul Hamilton Haeussler, 40, who lives south of Belgrade off Jackrabbit Lane, threatened to “kill” and “beat” a particular woman, according to court records. When a deputy answered the call at 2:15 a.m., it was evident that this address had been visited by numerous law enforcement officers in the past.
Haeussler came back around 3:46 a.m. He appeared to be drunk and was being “belligerent and argumentative,” the report said. He failed his field sobriety tests and refused to provide both breath and blood samples. Additionally, he had refused to give an alcohol breath sample for a previous DUI arrest the previous November. He was arrested for second-offense domestic assault and first-offense DUI.
Three Forks resident Karsten Karl Smith, 57, flunked his home visit on March 31 at 10:45 a.m. A deputy went to Smith’s Three Forks address to assist local probation and parole officers in a routine visit there. He had admitted to using methamphetamine (a no-no) and was found with more meth, a digital scale and five cell phones in his house. He was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and jailed without bond.
Manhattan resident Reece James Kramer, 29, was arrested at his girlfriend’s address for first-offense DUI after he flunked his field sobriety tests and then blew a .213 BAC. Earlier in the evening, the woman in question had asked him to leave her address because he was drunk. Instead, he picked up two dumb bells, raised them over his head and dropped them, making two holes in the floor. Kramer denied that any argument, physical altercation or damage had occurred. He was arrested for a domestic assault and jailed without bond.
Alcohol always makes you smarter:
Three Forks resident Johnathan Victor-Vanmarter Ward, 18, got drunk and caused a scene – and then was thrown in jail. He was arrested April 1 at 11:30 p.m. after he was witnessed yelling, crying and pounding on the door of a stranger. Multiple people showed up at the address and were visibly upset by Ward’s shenanigans. The probable cause order states he was visibly intoxicated, was unsure what town he was in, did not know the address where he was or where he currently resided. He was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol and with disorderly conduct. He was jailed.
The sixth time’s the charm:
On April 2, Emigrant resident Brandon Joshua Gamble, 42, was found passed out in his vehicle near the Bear Creek exit on I-90 at 7:52 p.m. When awakened, he failed his field sobriety tests. He had an open container of White Claw and fought against being handcuffed. He had DUI convictions dating back to 2003 from California, Colorado, Arizona and Montana. His license was suspended in Montana in 2020 and never restored. He was ticketed for sixth-offense DUI, driving while suspended, resisting arrest, and violating the open container law.
Spokane resident Neil Robert Vanvoost, 38, was originally nabbed for going 91 mph westbound near the Belgrade exit, where the limit is 75 mph. It was almost midnight April 4, and a computer search showed that Vanvoost had his Washington driver’s license suspended. A search of his person and the rental car he was driving turned up opiates and related paraphernalia. He was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and speeding.
Bozeman resident Danielle Blake Gray, 24, was the locus of a disturbance call at the Town Pump near the Belgrade airport’s business hub. Gray told the sheriff’s deputy and two Belgrade cops that she and a male in the car had been drinking at Teaser’s in Three Forks, had been arguing, and she had pulled over at the Town Pump to continue the argument. She failed her field sobriety tests and after several attempts, finally blew a .147 BAC. She was arrested for second-offense DUI.
Stay out of the ditch:
It was 12:20 a.m. on April 5, and a local deputy got a call of a “traffic crime/DUI” in progress near the Flying J. It seems that Butte resident Aaron Anthony McArthur, 29, had been reported driving with just his hazard lights, and then driving off the interstate Belgrade exit ramp into a ditch. Earlier in the evening, he had been observed at Teasers, seemingly drunk, before he left Three Forks, according to the report. The witness saw him drive into the tire barrier in the parking lot. She stated that he then drove the whole distance to Belgrade with his hazard lights on, swerving between lanes. He was finally located driving east on Amsterdam Road near Jackrabbit Lane. Another deputy first found him and reported that he had been crossing the centerline and driving in the middle of the road before he was stopped. Montana Highway Patrol troopers finished the “crash” part of the report but handed it off to the county deputy on scene as they had to leave to answer another crash call in Madison County.
McArthur had opened alcoholic drinks in his car, and was driving on a suspended license, but couldn’t remember why, the report stated. He eventually was taken to the jail for his field sobriety tests, which he flunked. A preliminary alcohol breath test came back at .049, under the .08 level for being legally drunk. Because of his actions and the drug paraphernalia found in his car, he was arrested for second-offense DUI drugs; first-offense driving while suspended; and felony possession of dangerous drugs (both cocaine and heroin), and Alprazolam, a controlled substance for which he had no prescription. He was jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 33, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. on April 5 at the Magic Diamond Casino on Jackrabbit Lane for numerous probation violations, starting with gambling. He also was arrested for being in possession of meth (both a legal and a probation no-no) since meth was found on the floor near the machine he was using. A search of his vehicle turned up various items of drug paraphernalia and loose pills for which he did not have a prescription. A background check showed several meth convictions out of Washington state, the most recent in 2021. He was jailed without bond.
Stay away from my daughter!
On April 5, dispatch got a call from a mother that her daughter was being followed in the area of the Sourdough Creek Trailhead. It was 8:15 p.m. A car and driver matching the description given were finally located on 19th Avenue “and traveling at a high rate of speed.” Billings resident John Michael Cynar, 33, was driving. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a .107 BAC. Officers determined he was not stalking the caller’s daughter and instead attributed his behavior to his intoxication. He was arrested for second-offense DUI, as he was convicted for the first time last summer in Missoula. He was also jailed for driving while suspended and jailed on $1,970 bond.
Same-o, same-o:
Belgrade resident Michael Shayne Oset, 47, was picked up when a Belgrade cop did a 12:05 a.m. sweep of the Magic Diamond Casino on Jackrabbit Lane. The officer knew Oset had two active arrest warrants from the MHP. A search of his person yielded both methamphetamine and Xanax. He was served with the MHP warrants and arrested for two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs. On April 5, he was jailed without bond. The warrants dated back to Aug. 4, 2021, from Park County Justice Court. He was charged with using license plates from another car, driving while suspended, and failing to appear in court on those charges.