A Belgrade man was arrested Monday for driving a motor vehicle while his privilege to do so was suspended.
According to court documents, on Oct. 4, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol stopped at the Town Pump in Amsterdam, where he noticed a black Toyota 4-Runner at the gas pumps. He ran the registration of the vehicle and its 23-year-old owner, Steven Flesch. He saw that Flesch’s driving privileges were suspended and that he had two outstanding warrants from the Belgrade and Polson police departments.
The trooper followed the vehicle out of gas station onto Amsterdam Road, where he initiated a traffic stop.
Flesch was placed under arrest for the first-offense driving violation and for the Belgrade warrant. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $28.
A Belgrade man was arrested last Wednesday for family member assault for allegedly becoming physically violent with his father.
On Sept. 29 at 9:36 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a family disturbance on Stagecoach Trail Road in Manhattan, but when they arrived, nobody was home.
According to dispatchers, the reporting party said a father and son were fighting and that the son was attempting to take car keys away from his father.
Later that night, the father in the incident called 911 and explained he was driving with his son and did not feel safe with him in the vehicle. He later called back to report that he and his son were back inside the home.
The deputy returned to the scene and spoke with the father, who said his son suffers from mental health issues and had become upset earlier in the evening. He said his son grabbed his arm and bent it backwards, wrestled the keys from him, and a threw the keys at him, striking him in the head.
The son was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond and issued a temporary no contact order.
A Belgrade woman was charged with assault with a weapon last week after reportedly brandishing a knife at her boyfriend and roommate.
According to court records, deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted stabbing at 10:38 p.m. on Sept. 30. The deputies arrived at the residence on Frank Road in Belgrade, where they handcuffed the 27-year-old suspect and spoke to her boyfriend.
He told police the woman was very intoxicated that night, aggravating an argument they had been having about the removal of her child. He said the incident escalated when she agreed to come inside the residence. After entering, the man said she became aggressive and began pulling items out of drawers before grabbing a knife. She swung the knife toward him and her roommate, he told deputies. The two wrestled with her to get the weapon out of her hand, and the boyfriend sustained a cut on his hand in the scuffle.
A deputy at the scene noticed that drawers had been torn out of the island cabinets and that kitchen utensils had been thrown into the living area. He also recovered a silver kitchen knife in the sink.
The woman was transferred to Bozeman Health to receive medical attention for minor injuries before being taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was held without bond.