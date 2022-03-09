Three Forks resident Ashley Myers, 30, was picked up March 2 on a probation hold for guns and booze violations. According to the hold, “multiple firearms and ammo” were seized from her home, and she admitted drinking alcohol on Feb. 28.
This plan not thoroughly thought out:
This story starts with a vehicle seized by the Bozeman police so they could conduct a search warrant. When the owner, Michael Shayne Oset, 46, of Belgrade showed up on March 5 at the jail to get his ride back, authorities ran his ID and discover he had two warrants out on him for driving while suspended. He was arrested on the old warrants, and the friend who brought him turned over his backpack to the Bozeman officer. It contained 21.6 ounces of what tested
to be methamphetamine. Oset was arrested for felony drug possession. The probable cause documents note that that amount “was an abnormally large amount for a single user and was more consistent ... with criminal distribution cases.” He was jailed on no bond.
Oset’s two bench warrants were out of Livingston City Court for driving while suspended, and for exceeding the speed limit in a restricted zone. He was to have appeared before a judge on Jan. 18 but blew off his court date.
A Whitefish driver collided with a guardrail end on Bozeman Trail Road on March 4. When a Montana Highway patrol officer found him, Renny Trey MacFarlane, 18, “fell asleep in the middle of conversations” while answering the trooper’s questions. He had a baggie of MDMA, which he denied consuming, although he admitted to using pot. He flunked his field sobriety tests but scored 0.00 on a preliminary breath test. He was cited for first-offense DUI drugs, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and no driver’s license. He refused to give a blood sample.
Bozeman resident Charles Todd Thomas, Jr., 21, was arrested March 5 at 11 p.m. across the street from a house “known for illicit drug activity. He appeared to be unconscious in his running car, and his head was slumped forward.
It is illegal to sleep in one’s car in the Belgrade city limits. As far as that regulation was concerned, the good news was that he had been using drugs, not sleeping. Thomas said he had only used pot earlier in the day.
According to court documents, he had two pipes on his possession, and one tested positive for meth. Thomas was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs; he flunked his field sobriety tests and addditional citations are pending for DUI and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
East is East and West is West:
A 2 a.m. wrong-way driving incident March 6 near the 7th Avenue exit on I-90 left a semi-trailer disabled on the side of the road – and a driver bewildered as to why the semi was in his lane.
Belgrade resident Cristian Matute Bonilla, 21, was found on the eastbound lanes of the freeway, standing by his wrecked GMC Terrain, which had extensive damage to its entire front section. It had heavy damage on the front right side, with the right wheel and drive train entirely gone and the front passenger side exterior metal peeled away. Additionally, his seat belt hadn’t been used; all the airbags had deployed; and there were various and sundry empty and not-so-empty cans and bottles of different varieties of beer visible in the SUV.
The Montana Highway Patrol Trooper on scene found debris scattered for 200 yards in both eastbound lanes of I-90, including the SUV’s drive train and passenger door, and skid marks consistent with the semi trying to avoid the SUV. The MHP report states the skids showed the semi swerving and then braking; the SUV did not brake and struck the right passenger side of the semi before rotating clockwise and then sliding backward.
The impact caused two of the semi’s tires to detach from their rims and end up south of the fog line. Damage to the semi’s axel and trailer axel made it inoperable. Bonilla was from Ecuador, and a Spanish translator was located at the hospital. Bonilla had neither ID nor driver’s license. He told the trooper he had consumed two beers that day and did not understand why the semi was driving toward him. He was arrested for criminal endangerment with an additional pending DUI charge.
Belgrade resident Clinton Ross Durham, 36, was arrested March 5 at 10 p.m. for first-offense domestic assault. According to the probable cause report, the victim was going out for the evening with a friend who Durham didn’t like, so he grabbed her and started shaking her, “with her head snapping” and grabbed her arms hard enough to leave bruises. When the deputy tried to locate him, he discovered that Durham was wanted on a bench warrant out of Jefferson County.
Durham said he’d been in bed for hours and had a seizure at 2 p.m. in front of the victim, who told him another friend was “going to set him up.” The victim agreed that Durham had a seizure sometime in the last day or two. Durham was jailed without bond for a domestic assault.
He was jailed on a Jan. 7, 2022 bench warrant for first-offense driving without insurance, and for not paying his court costs, and disobeying court orders.
Return to the scene of the crime:
Florida resident Tammy Boyer, 39, left her vehicle high-centered by the Twin Cabin Creek trailhead in the Gallatin Canyon around 9 p.m. , after she’d been at the Corral Bar and before she went back to the bar on March 6.
According to local law enforcement and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, Boyer had been at the bar prior to the crash and after. Her explanations for her predicament were both “unorganized and unbelievable.” She said she had been driving from Twin Falls and was on her way to Belgrade. She flunked part of her field sobriety tests and refused to do the rest. She was initially charged with unlawful speed.
Troy resident James Russell Clark, 40, was picked up on a probation and a local bench warrant hold March 4 for blowing a BAC of 0.218. His original charges were driving without insurance, driving while suspended, and contempt of court. He was held on $50,000 bond.
Jesse Dean Laurenz was arrested March 4 on a bench warrant out of Custer County, revoking his suspended sentence, with a bond set at $35,000. Simultaneously, Anton Brink Kristenson also was served with a Custer County bench warrant. He was held on $5,000 bond and had his deferred imposition of sentence revoked. Both were arrested at 605 S.16th Street, the county jail.
Three Forks resident Michelle Renee Ferguson, 41, was arrested March 7 on a local bench warrant on the original charge of criminal mischief and contempt of court for neglecting to show for a court hearing and ignoring a court order.
Belgrade resident Rebecca Lynn Holt, 43, was stopped March 7 while driving a “Yellow School Bus” that had been witnessed crossing the double yellow line several times. She was southbound on Gooch Hill around 7 p.m. The deputy noticed a baggie on the floorboard; Holt flunked her field sobriety tests, but then blew a 0.00 on the breathalyzer. She was arrested for first-offense DUI-drugs, and a search of the vehicle found psilocybin mushrooms and a pipe with methamphetamine residue. She was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and was served with a local bench warrant for driving while suspended. She was jailed without bond.
MSU dorm resident Renny Trey MacFarlane, 18, was picked up on a probation hold March 7 for a handful of probation violations:
MacFarlane was charged with first-offense DUI; failure to have a driver’s license; felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs; and using MDMA and THC a week earlier. He was held on $35,000 bond.