The man who held law enforcement at bay April 19 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn near the Bozeman Walmart was in court April 28 for a similar crime.
This time, Jared James Fields, 34, pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment for leading police on high-speed chase in February on Jackrabbit Lane. The chase started when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed his car had only one working headlight. When the trooper stopped the car, Fields pulled over, let off a female passenger and sped off.
That began a 100 mph chase through Four Corners and south on U.S. Highway 191, according to court papers.
The report said the car was swerving on the road, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic. Fields then drove into a Gallatin Gateway trailer court, and fled on foot into his trailer, despite being tasered.
In a preview of what was to come in April, Fields stayed in his trailer for several hours threatening that he might kill himself and would have a shootout with law enforcement.
He eventually was arrested after several hours of negotiation. This was the same scenario that would unfold two months later at the Comfort Inn, where Fields is accused of again barricaded himself in his room and threatened to harm children next door and shoot the cop car out his window. That standoff lasted eight hours, until a second dose of tear gas got him out of his motel room.
Last Thursday, Fields’ initial court appearance for the February Jackrabbit Lane episode was held in front of Gallatin County District Court Judge Andrew Breuner. Fields was originally scheduled to make his initial appearance on the criminal endangerment charge on April 14 but failed to appear.
His sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.
Fields is being held in the Gallatin Detention Center on no bail. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the charge.
On April 13, Fields cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet. It was that action that precipitated the Comfort Inn standoff.
The GPS monitoring was part of a court order resulting from two 2019 charges of sexual assault against a minor.
According to court documents, Fields, 34, had his bail set at $350,000 during his April 20 appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court. He pleaded not guilty to the Comfort Inn charges.
Since he is charged with a felony, his Comfort Inn standoff case also will be kicked upstairs to district court.
He was wearing the monitor because of earlier felony charges for sexual assault; he is set to be scheduled for trial on that charge in June, according to Gallatin County Deputy Attorney Erin Murphy.
At noon on April 19, Fields called the cops on himself, saying he was tired of running. His father had also called law enforcement, trying to get help for his son.
The Comfort Inn had to evacuate during the eight-hour standoff. When Fields first called the police, he said he had a gun, a gas mask, gasoline and exploding Tannite targets. He also threatened to shoot through the walls of his room, stating the children next door "would be collateral damage."
Fields said he'd been drinking alcohol and smoking dope and would shoot at the cop car he could see through his motel window. By 1:20 p.m. a Crisis Negotiating Team was at the motel. At 2:30 p.m. he called 911 to talk to the team.
By 8:11 p.m., officers tried to smoke him out with tear gas but he hid in the room's bathroom. A second dose of tear gas drew him out and he was arrested. A subsequent search of his motel room found a semi-automatic handgun.
Fields has made regular appearances in the Belgrade News court briefs since 2016. In addition to the February 2022 Jackrabbit Lane speeding and the 2019 child sexual assault charges, he was arrested at age 24 for strangling his soon-to-be ex-wife and breaking the phone of her sister when she tried to call 911.
---
It was April 28 at about 9:35 p.m. and Belgrade resident Benjamin Laurence Edward Austin was about to get arrested. He'd been at the Town Pump near the Flying J Truck Stop off Amsterdam Road and was accused of pointing a gun at another customer, who happened to be a county deputy in a marked patrol car. Another customer told the officer that Austin had a gun and was truly pointing at him. That officer followed Austin westbound on Amsterdam Road to Thorpe, then along a circuitous route through the River Rock subdivision. Austin was eventually arrested, but said that although there was a gun in his truck, people who said he'd pointed it at them were lying. He was arrested for assault on a peace officer and jailed without bond.
---
Some crime reports write themselves.
It started April 29 at 6 a.m. when a Bozeman cop was dispatched to a residence near the Bozeman Winco. The caller reporting a "suspicious vehicle" said the GMC Yukon had been idling in the residential area for 45 minutes. When the driver saw that he was being checked out, he immediately fled, taking a circuitous route to North 19th and driving the wrong way through a roundabout "at a high rate of speed." According to court documents, that was the first of many traffic violations that would follow as he merged onto Interstate 90 and headed west.
Driver Andre Rico Hallman, 31, a Three Forks resident with Washington state identification, accelerated to speeds surpassing 100 mph. He drove more than 23 miles with the Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Gallatin County Sheriff deputies assisting in the pursuit; even the deployment of two different bunches of spike strips failed to stop him, and he drove 14 miles on his rims. He eventually lost control of the Yukon near the Logan landfill and crashed into the center median. But wait – we’re not done! According to the report, Hallman ran across oncoming lanes of freeway traffic and scaled several fences, running some 200 yards. Due to his "continued non-compliance," he was tased before he was taken into custody.
After the fact, officers discovered he had a female passenger, who said she thought she was going to die and that Hallman said during the pursuit, "I can't get arrested.” Turns out he was on probation for convictions of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and for failing to register as a violent offender. When he was searched, officers found $9,100 in cash and 18 baggies of cocaine and one containing fentanyl. He was initially jailed for the felonies of criminal endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.
He was also served with a probation hold, for the probation violations of getting a second felony criminal endangerment charge, a criminal endangerment charge, being arrested for felony intent to distribute, refusing to give a urine sample, and for never ever, not once having made a payment on his probation fees since 2017.
On Monday he appeared in Bozeman Justice Court. Judge Bryan Adams set his bail at $100,000.
---
Livingston resident Erik M. Gritzinger, 37, was stopped by a Bozeman cop who "recognized him from prior professional contacts" as he was walking near the Super 8 Motel on May 1. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Park County. Meth was found on his person; Gritzinger said he got it from someone at McDonald's. He was also arrested and jailed for possession of dangerous drugs.
---
Jamey Charon, Jr., 25, who last appeared in these pages for pistol-whipping a man in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot on April 8, appeared in Gallatin County District Court May 2 and had his bail set at $250,000. The victim said Charon and another man had taken his wallet, car, money and phone; he also admitted he used to sell drugs for Charon, and Charon said he still owed him $600 from that business venture. Because of the robbery charge, the state is seeking to revoke a February suspended sentence for felony charges of criminal endangerment and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Those charges dated back to March 2021 and were wrapped up in Charon’s attempts to kidnap a woman. District Court Judge Rienne McElyea had given him a five-year suspended sentence.
---
At 3 a.m. on April 30, a deputy was dispatched to a domestic assault call northwest of Four Corners. The soon-to-be defendant, Justin Daniel Anderson, 80, was found sleeping in his truck, and insisted he'd had words with his girlfriend but that nothing physical had transpired. The girlfriend, however, had considerable injuries, and said she'd been kicked across a room and kicked in the chest while on the ground. The property had busted door frames and multiple holes punched in the walls, as well as other holes that had been patched, according to the report. Anderson was jailed without bond for domestic abuse.
---
Bozeman resident Cody Lee Fridley, 33, was cited by the Montana Highway Patrol for careless driving, missing a curve on an icy road and hitting an oncoming car, all on Alaska Road in Belgrade. He also was cited for having an Idaho driver's license that expired 151 months ago, in June 2009. The accident was Jan. 25 at 10:22 a.m.
---
GPS will get you every time;
A Belgrade man was apparently betrayed by the GPS signal on the truck he is accused of stealing. Jeffrey Francis Connolly, 32, was arrested for motor vehicle theft April 27 and is accused of taking a truck belonging to Georges Distributing from Nelson Road in Belgrade.
The Bozeman police were led to an address on North Rouse in Bozeman, where Connolly was found, passed out, in the running truck. He also was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He denied ownership of the drugs and insisted someone had put them in his pockets. He was jailed on no bond and also served with bench warrants from January 2022 for no insurance and expired registration.
---
Belgrade resident James Riley Johnson,19, was arrested April 27 at 9:40 p.m. for reckless driving on Huffine and Gooch Hill. It all started when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed Johnson's vehicle had no rear lights. When the trooper attempted to stop his vehicle, Johnson and the driver of another vehicle both accelerated and passed a truck hauling a trailer, over a double yellow line, with an oncoming vehicle in sight. Johnson eventually stopped, and because he already had a reckless driving conviction and two careless driving citations, he was arrested for second-offense reckless driving and jailed.
---
Three Forks transient Adam Mark Maleski, 34, was arrested on a bench warrant for a March 2021 driving while revoked arrest. The original offense happened southeast of Four Corners and dated back to March 2021.
---
Bozeman resident Crystal Beth Moore, 37, was picked up on a probation hold April 26 for the violations of not updating probation with a current address, not reporting to probation, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and using meth. Bond set at $25,000.
---
Pray resident Erik M. Gritzinger, 37, was picked up May 1 on a Park County bench warrant issued April 15. The original charge was driving without a license; he had failed to pay court fines and fees.
--
Belgrade resident Nichole Rose Delay, 41, was served April 29 with a Broadwater County bench warrant dating back to Oct. 6, 2021. The original charges were speeding and exceeding the daytime limit of 70 mph, no insurance and driving while suspended.