A Belgrade man was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with strangulation of a partner after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend at a gas station earlier that night.
According to court records, police were contacted after a man came to the emergency room at Bozeman Health covered in what he stated was his ex-girlfriend’s blood.
A Bozeman police officer located the man’s truck and noticed the passenger side window was broken. He also saw blood on the outside and inside of the vehicle.
The officer spoke with the 29-year-old, who told him he broke the window out with his head. He also admitted to consuming alcohol.
Bozeman and Belgrade police officers attempted to conduct welfare checks on all of the man’s known ex-partners, and in the process determined that one of them had been assaulted earlier that night. Her face was reportedly swollen, bruised and lacerated.
The woman told police she ran into her former boyfriend and his sister at a gas station in Belgrade. She said she was telling him about her new relationship, and the next thing she remembered was waking up to the man holding her by the throat.
The woman’s mother said her daughter had come home with the injuries and told her that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her.
The man was arrested at the hospital and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
A Belgrade man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs Friday after police found drugs in his bag during a traffic stop.
It started when a Belgrade police officer on patrol saw a white GMC Yukon traveling on Jackrabbit Lane at 43 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to court records. The officer followed the vehicle into the Friendly Tavern parking lot, where he conducted a traffic stop and learned that both men in the car were on felony probation. A search of the vehicle ensued.
The officer found several bottles of prescription pills under the passenger seat where Jonathan Barbao had been sitting. One of the bottles contained two hydrocodone pills. Barbaro admitted ownership of the bag containing the pills, but he denied the pills were his.
He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond on the felony charge.
A Three Forks man was arrested Saturday for motor vehicle theft after security camera footage showed him and another man towing a vehicle out of a Belgrade gas station’s parking lot.
According to police records, the Belgrade PD contacted a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy in Three Forks for assistance in locating a stolen 1976 tan Chevrolet Nova. The police officers said they believed the vehicle was located on Ponderosa Road in Three Forks at the residence of John Spano. Video evidence reviewed by Belgrade police officers showed Spano and a second man towing the Nova out of the Belgrade Town Pump parking area.
The deputy traveled to the residence, where he saw a car matching the Nova’s description in the man’s driveway. Spano emerged from a parked camper and accused the deputy of trespassing on his property.
The deputy explained he was there about the Chevrolet Nova parked in the driveway. Spano said he received permission from a woman at the Town Pump to remove the vehicle from the property, but he was unable to give a description of her. He then said that a friend of his was the one who had obtained consent to take the car, which he by using a socket extension to start it.
Belgrade police officers spoke to the owner of the Chevrolet Nova, a manager at the convenience store, who said he did not give anyone permission to remove his vehicle from the property. Police also contacted Spano’s friend, who denied having given him permission to take the car.
Spano was placed under arrest and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.