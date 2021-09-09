The Belgrade police served a couple of bench warrants Sept. 1 on:
Alex Chavez, 25, of Miles City. He was arrested for using license plates assigned to another vehicle, and not having a valid driver’s license. The bench warrant was for his fines and court costs.
Shawna jo Carter, 41, of Bozeman, for not showing up for a contempt of court hearing.
n n n
Oliver Owens, Temple, 21, of Bozeman, was arrested for statutory rape and other alleged activities, all illegal, with a 14-year-old girl he met while walking his dog. He admitted to the police that he knew the girl in question was in junior high. He was arrested in Big Sky.
n n n
Sir Galahad’s been drinking.
On Sept. 6 at 8:20 p.m., Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies received a “traffic hazard” call concerning a pickup truck in the ditch at Linney and Veltkamp roads. According to the deputy’s report, Belgrade resident Duane Ryan Buls, 44, said he had been called to pick up his girlfriend after she crashed her truck in the ditch south of River Rock. He admitted he’d “had a few” that night – maybe “eight to 10 beers.” Buls subsequently flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a .209 BAC. He was arrested for fourth-offense DUI.
n n n
Life in the slow lane:
On Sept. 3, a red “street racer” Yamaha motorcycle passed five vehicles at an “extremely high rate of speed” while weaving in and out of traffic. The driver was clocked at 103 mph in a 55 mph zone. The cycle turned east on Baxter Lane, with the driver again accelerating and passing traffic, “causing vehicles to slam on their brakes and almost go into the ditch.” A sheriff’s deputy noted that where the vehicles needed to pull over, there was “little to no shoulder, and ditches on both sides.” By then, the motorcycle was on Monforton School Road, still traveling at a high rate of speed and still causing other drivers to slam on their brakes. The deputy’s initiated a pursuit, according to his report, but stopped it due to the threat of harming other drivers. The report states that the motorcycle “dangerously passed approximately 20 vehicles” prior to discontinuation of the chase.
The deputy asked the Bozeman police pick up the chase; they located the motorcycle at 5:45 p.m. at North Ferguson Avenue and Tanzanite Drive. The driver was identified as Trenton Wayne LaFave, 23, of Bozeman, who was on his way back to his own address. He was arrested for felony criminal endangerment. Further charges are pending.
n n n
I’m just napping:
A 45-year-old Belgrade woman was arrested for first-offense DUI Sept. 6 when a highway patrol officer found her passed out in her car on Dry Creek Road. She also was cited for illegal possession of open containers of alcohol, as multiple open containers were in the pickup truck with her. She flunked her field sobriety tests and refused both breath and blood tests. She was taken to the hospital for both.
n n n
Jacie Leigh Baldwin, 28, of Adair, Ill., was arrested Sept. 5 for aggravated burglary for breaking into the camper trailer owned by her estranged husband, who was watching TV with his new girlfriend. She is accused of pummeling her husband as he attempted to keep her away from the girlfriend. They moved throughout the trailer, as the husband tried to keep the estranged wife away from his girlfriend, which resulted in many items in the trailer being broken, including drawers and cabinets. The girlfriend said the wife had been threatening her since June, promising “to kick her ass” when she found her.
Baldwin told the deputy she had driven from Idaho to Bozeman so could make an unannounced stop to see if hubby “was cheating” on her. She also admitted she had every intention of staying in town to “find her and kick some ass” until the other woman left her husband.
n n n
Trini Lopez says It’s Hammer Time:
Jamie Edward Hartnek, 53, of Belgrade, was arrested for assault with a weapon (a hammer) on Sept. 6. A county deputy showed up at 8:35 p.m. The homeowner and another man – the boyfriend of the woman who called in the altercation – both were restraining Hartnek, who was drunk, when the deputy arrived.
The report says Hartnek tried to hit one man with the hammer, but the other man took it away and the woman hid it in a bathroom cabinet. (The second man had trouble responding to the deputy’s questions because Hartnek had tried to strangle him.) Hartnek swung twice with a hammer at the first man, then was tackled and restrained by both men for 20 minutes until the deputy arrived.
Hartnek also was charged with assault for punching one man in the face and for strangling the other one.
Hartnek said this was all preceded by one of the men saying something not nice to him, and the people in the house not wanting him there.
On Tuesday, Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set Hartnek’s bail at $15,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victims and witnesses or be within 300 feet of the residence where the incident took place. Adams also ordered that Hartnek undergo random alcohol testing if he makes bail.
If convicted of the felony, Hartek could face up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and pay up to $50,000 in fines or both.
n n n
Rodney Emery Linch, 30, of Belgrade, was arrested Sept. 4 for beating up a family member. The deputy responded at 10:15 p.m. to multiple calls of an altercation. When confronted by the deputy, Linch lied about who he was.
According to court records, the victim said she knew Linch was on probation and forbidden to drink. He responded to that by swearing and slamming and trying to break down doors. The floor was littered with paint chips and pieces of drywall, and an end table was broken. He insisted that the victim had done the damage herself at a time when he wasn’t there. One witness remembered hearing a man yelling profanities and “blood curdling screams” as if the other party were being hurt. He was charged with a domestic assault and obstructing a police officer by giving a false name. He also was reported to probation for drinking.