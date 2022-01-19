It started when the Big Sky Ambulance crew ratted out an apparently-drunk semi driver, who had no taillights, was weaving all over the road and running into the canyon's guardrail.
A deputy sheriff responded to the call at 7:11 p.m. on Jan. 18, and followed the rig for a while, looking for a safe spot in the canyon to pull him over. According to the arrest record, while following the rig, the deputy witnessed the driver repeatedly wander over the median line and almost scrape the guardrail again.
Clyde Olen Sprau, 66, of Toole, Utah, was eventually stopped at the intersection of Highway 191 and Highway 64, Lone Mountain Trail. The deputy noted that he was hyperactive, with slurred speech, but insisted he didn't drink.
Sprau had a difficult time with the field sobriety tests, and the deputy noted that he may have been using prescription drugs. He had his blood drawn at the Big Sky Medical Center and was taken to jail.
---
On Jan. 14 at 4:30 a.m., a county deputy checked on a Toyota 4Runner that had reportedly been parked at a gas pump at the Belgrade Town Pump on Amsterdam Road and running for two hours. The arrest report says that the driver, James Cleveland Goodson, 28, a Belgrade resident, "was hard to rouse and groggy." When finally awakened, Goodson denied that he had been drinking or using drugs. He subsequently flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample. He was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Health for a blood draw, jailed on third-offense DUI, and held on $3,785 bond.
---
Candy Stryker was arrested on a bench warrant out of Broadwater County for violating a Dec. 30 court order that she report and cooperate with Adult Probation and Parole.
---
Three Forks resident Taylor Ray Ann Castillo, 26, was arrested Jan. 13 on a bench warrant out of Great Falls for not abiding by the court's conditions regarding her arrest for second-offense DUI. She tampered with the SCRAM device the court ordered her to wear, an ankle "breathalyzer."
---
Whitehall resident Andrew Bennett Ostrander, 31, was arrested Jan. 12 on a bench warrant out of Gallatin County. He was arrested for contempt of court for failure to appear at a court hearing on a whole slew of traffic charges, including second-offense DUI, fourth-offense driving without insurance, second-offense driving while suspended, and being a habitual traffic offender.