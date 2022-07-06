It was July 1 at 7 a.m., and a Bozeman transient was arrested for not following all her probation rules. Maryane Ivanchenko, 47, had been reported to the county sheriff for drinking, even though she was supposed to be on court-ordered participation in the Gallatin County 24/7 Sobriety program.
A deputy found her outside the jail, talking to another woman, and looking and smelling as if she had been drinking. She wasn’t in the mood to be arrested and alcohol-tested, so she ended up with an arrest for resisting arrest, and for criminal contempt of court for not complying with the court’s orders to not drink. She blew a 0.033 on the breathalyzer. Her ID was from New York and had been suspended.
It was July 1, 3 a.m., on Jackrabbit Lane and East Valley Center Road. A deputy at the Town Pump on East Valley Center noticed a Ford F250 stop in the middle of the road, then run a red light and drive west in the eastbound lane. When stopped, Bozeman resident Ted Alvin Dahl, 65, admitted that he had consumed one drink before driving. He refused both his field sobriety and breath tests and was arrested on first-offense DUI. He was jailed until he bonded out.
It’s possible to be too slow ...
A citizen reported a BMW on Jackrabbit Lane going 25 mph in a 55 mph zone and also having trouble maintaining its lane. It was July 3 at 11:15 p.m. Belgrade resident Bertha B. Ortiz, 36, would eventually be arrested for felony criminal child endangerment. When stopped by the Belgrade police, she had difficulty parking in her parking space, flunked her field sobriety tests but blew a 0.00 on the breathalyzer. Because of that and the fact that she had children in her car, she was jailed without bond.
On July 4 at 11 p.m., Victor resident Michael Curtis Sullivan, 43, was arrested as a passenger in a car that was stopped off the freeway and North Seventh Avenue for not signaling a turn. He was under probation supervision out of Missoula.
The driver, Catherine Roberts, showed signs “of being under the influence of methamphetamine. She was on probation out of Livingston. When two meth pipes, 20 fentanyl pills and 26.5 grams of meth were found in the car, both she and Sullivan were arrested and jailed without bond.
Three Forks resident Dallas Mathurin Skinner, 30, was the focus of multiple law enforcement visits over the Fourth of July weekend. On July 3 at 3:40 a.m., he was found outside yelling, having a breakdown, and throwing a beer bottle through a window. When a deputy went into the home, he found furniture flipped over and kids’ belongings thrown all over the house, according to the report. Skinner agreed he was responsible for the mayhem, and that he had also gone to the garage “in a rage” and started breaking beer bottles. He was arrested for domestic assault and jailed without bond.
It was 3 a.m. on July 2 and the Belgrade police were busy with a trespassing complaint. A resident called in a complaint on Belgrade resident Benjamin Eugene Morris, 45, because he had attempted to enter a resident’s back door and then hid in her shed. He admitted he was trying to hide because he had an active warrant. It appeared that Morris was in the shed hiding a phone and pouch full of drugs and paraphernalia. Because he was found with $943 in cash and more drugs than one person would use, he was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Charges of trespass and possession of paraphernalia are pending. He was jailed on no bond and arrested for the outstanding warrant.
Why be a grown-up?
The scene of the crime was the Pour House on Bozeman’s Main and Rouse. It was July 2 at 12:54 a.m. and officers responded to a “fight in progress.” They found the bar’s bouncer on top of Casey Wayne Gullett, 24, who wasn’t very pleased. According to the arrest report, he had been busy in the bar trying to pick a fight, refusing to leave, and grabbing the bouncer by the throat and ripping his shirt. Multiple police units responded to the incident, and Gullett wrapped his legs around a light pole, then a bicycle to stop the progression of his arrest. He managed to injure two Bozeman officers during the melee.
As one officer tried to officially put Gullett in restraints, a crowd formed – more members were on Gullett’s side than the side of law and order. The officers decided to blow that popsicle stand and get away from the crowd. However, getting Gullett into a cop car would not be simple.
According to court documents, Gullett kicked the car door shut before he could be put inside and he braced his legs against the car’s exterior so he couldn’t be loaded feet first. He was then shoved in backwards and twice kicked one officer in the chest. The report states that “Gullett’s physical and verbal resistance did not cease the entire time, as he used racial slurs and threatened litigation against officers.” He was charged with multiple counts of assault on a peace officer.
Bozeman transient Mikael David Long, 44, was arrested for criminal mischief for destroying jail property. On July 4 at 9 p.m., he asked a deputy in the jail for three Band-Aids, saying he had slipped and fallen and injured his knuckles. He said he slipped and “fell” into the Turnkey kiosk, breaking its screen. A check of jail security video, however, saw him punch and shatter the kiosk screen. Repairs were estimated at around $1,500. Long stayed in jail and refused to comment to the officers about what was on the security video.
A Bozeman transient, Lane Arlington Tedman Kearns, 26, hit a deer, and the evening went downhill for both of them. It all happened in Gallatin Gateway after two people tried to help Kearns get his truck going after he hit the deer. He had been drinking, was highly emotional and threatened to kill one Good Samaritan for possibly calling 911. He was arrested for assault.
Bozeman resident Hayden Kimbrough Ames, 19, performed a traffic violation hat trick at midnight on July 5. The Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to a rollover crash of a Subaru Outback on Swamp Road near Weaver Road. It had heavy rollover damage and a shattered windshield, and its airbags were deployed. The wrecked Subaru was surrounded by numerous full, opened or empty beer cans and numerous containers of marijuana. Blood was found at the scene. Law enforcement officers called Ames’ brother, mother and roommates but were unable to locate him. His cellphone was eventually pinged at a Dry Creek Road residence. Although injured, he called a friend and fled the scene. He denied that he had been drinking before, during or after the crash. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a .103 BAC. He was charged with first-offense DUI, hit and run, and minor in possession.
Ames’ friend, Keinan Lee Carrier, 19, of Dry Creek, was arrested for obstruction of justice for assisting a drunk Ames in leaving the scene of an accident then repeatedly lying to deputies about what happened and where Ames was.
This happened July 5 at 4:46 a.m.
Idaho resident Damon Mark Irwin, 44, would eventually be arrested in West Yellowstone for DUI. It was July 2 at about 3:15 p.m. when a caller reported a red Honda that had been “driving all over the road since Idaho” and currently coming into West Yellowstone. The deputy found the driver, who was still swerving all over the road, and almost backed into him at a crosswalk. He flunked field sobriety tests and blew at least a 0.08 BAC. He was arrested for first-offense DUI and jailed.
Bozeman resident Kyle J. Lyson, was arrested for criminal child endangerment on July 1 after he attempted to drive off with his boat from a storage facility on Jackrabbit Lane. He acted drunk and had a 6-year-old child with him. The arrest report states that Lyson smelled as if he had been drinking, repeatedly said he’d had nothing to drink, flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test. He had a DUI conviction in 2019, and his license was suspended July 1 for refusing to take a breath test. He was jailed on no bond.
What stolen truck?
On July 3 at midnight, a deputy was dispatched to the Rainbow Ranch Lodge in the Gallatin Canyon to investigate a stolen truck report. Paul Stephen Ruiz, a resident of Porterville, Calif., was a ranch employee and was found with the ranch truck after a DUI crash. He had been seen embedding the truck into a pylon at the Conoco gas station in the canyon and was trying to drive away. He was arrested for felony vehicle theft, cited by the Montana Highway Patrol, and released.
Bozeman resident Fredy Cuceres-Cardona, 54, was arrested July 5 in Belgrade on a bench warrant from the local Justice Court. The original charges were filed by the MHP for first-offense DUI, obstruction of justice, no insurance, and contempt of court. Cuceres-Cardona also was charged with driving without a driver’s license (despite his age, he had never had one). He had ignored a March 2 court hearing.
Matthew Aaron Green was arrested June 29 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County. The Gallatin County deputy arrested him at 11 a.m. on a probation violation.
Arley Clifford Adams was arrested July 4 on a bench warrant out of Wheatland County. He was arrested for violating the terms of his suspended sentence handed down in February. Bond was set at $20,000, and his deferred sentence was revoked.
Big Sky resident Denis Gregorio Arguijo Baires, 33, was arrested July 4 on a bench warrant for ignoring charges of driving with neither insurance nor a license and passing in a no passing lane. He was originally arrested in January 2022 for going 89 mph while passing in a no passing lane with a 55 mph limit. At the time he admitted he had no insurance and a driver’s license from Honduras that had expired three years earlier. This traffic stop happened at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Frank.
Belgrade resident Kadden Lee Clark, 29, was arrested July 3 on a bench warrant for failing to comply with court orders on original charges of driving while suspended and following too closely.
Belgrade resident Richard Joseph Parsons, 23, was arrested July 3 on a Park County bench warrant for failing to pay court costs, and failure to comply with orders of the court.
Belgrade resident Michael Neil Thorn, 43, was picked up July 4 on a bench warrant out of Jefferson County on original charges of driving while suspended, and no insurance. The warrant dated back to May 5.