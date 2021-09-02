A Gallatin Gateway resident ran a stop sign in front of a Montana Highway patrolman on Aug. 30, and then ran out of gas when he turned into Casey’s Corner gas station.
According to charging documents, David Shane Rogg, 50, was driving on California plates, with the front one missing (illegal for a California vehicle) and a registration that expired almost two years ago. The trooper pushed the car out of traffic, then cited Rogg for no insurance, expired registration, and a seat belt violation. He had previous felony warrant out for his arrest for possession of dangerous drugs and was subsequently arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Fox Foust, 21, of Bozeman, pleaded not guilty Aug. 25 to six various sex crimes against two local girls, 12 and 14 years old.
According to charging documents, the girls had messaged Foust to come over to one of their homes to watch a movie. He instead drove them to the Bozeman Ponds and had sex with one of them and tried to have sex with the other. Videotape from the local gas station where they said they met him verified their story and timeline.
The girls allege that Foust physically restrained and hurt them while assaulting them. He was charged with two counts of felony rape, two counts of felony sexual assault, and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful restraint. His $10,000 bail was continued. Sixth Judicial Court Judge Brenda Gilbert of Park County proceeded over his hearing.
Is that a gun in your pocket?
It started Aug. 28 on Nash Road north of Mystic Lake Ditch. A deputy sheriff was investigating a report of a blue pickup weaving all over the road and trying to block a silver Jetta. The deputy started checking the Leverich trailhead when he received a second report about the pickup. The reporting party said the truck driver had exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the second driver. The Jetta driver said he had been blocked three times by the other driver driving in front of him across the center line and then putting his truck in park.
The third time, according to the Jetta driver, the truck driver exited his vehicle and came toward him, shouting and gesturing in a challenging manner and waving what looked like a gun. The Jetta driver filmed the episode on his cellphone, and the video collaborated what he had told the deputy, according to court records.
The first reporting party took down a license plate number, which came back to Richard Herschell Suttles. When contacted by law enforcement, Suttles denied all and said he was in Idaho. Eventually he admitted he was in town and was part of the road rage incident, though he said he had been holding a wrench (not a handgun) that he planned to throw through the Jetta’s windshield. He was arrested for assault with a weapon.
Like shooting fish in a barrel:
It was Aug. 28 at 10:15 p.m. and a Belgrade police officer saw Bradley Claire Myett in the local Lucky Lil’s. Since he knew Myett was on probation and gambling was a no-no, he searched him and found a supposed methamphetamine pipe.
After Myett was jailed, jailers found .05 grams of a substance on him that tested positive for meth. He was charged with felony possession of meth and held at the jail.
Other people have all the fun:
It was 8:15 p.m. on East Valley Center Road, and a Montana Highway patrolman clocked a truck passing him at 58 mph in a 45 mph zone. He attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped through the parking lot of the Town Pump, according to court records.
An “extremely nervous and fidgety” Shane William Driscoll, 35, of Whitehall, would eventually garner five separate charges, but at the time said he didn’t know he was being followed.
When dispatch advised the trooper that Driscoll had two active felony warrants, Driscoll fought being arrested. (One warrant was a nationwide no extradition warrant from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the second, a $20,000 warrant from the Gallatin County Sheriff‘s Office for revocation of sentence).
Driscoll actively fought arrest, slipped away, and ran though the parking lot; the trooper successfully tased him. Multiple times, Driscoll attempted to get up, and finally managed to run east through a nearby field, eventually running across East Valley Center Road. A Belgrade cop on the scene used his car to cut him off. Once Driscoll was again cuffed, he started to fight and tried to again flee, thereby fleeing and being tased a total of two times.
He was charged with speeding in a restricted zone, resisting arrest, obstructed license plate, second-offense no insurance, and obstructing a police officer. He also was served with the two earlier felony warrants.