Belgrade resident Zachary Thomas Ellis, 35, was stopped March 2 for a single car crash at Huffine and Love lanes. A witness said he seen Ellis “pass out” and hit two traffic signs, according to police. Deputies found broken traffic signs, and tire marks in the ditch. He was found in his River Rock driveway after 5 p.m. with fresh damage on his Jeep, and admitted he’d been huffing Dust Off computer cleaner, police said.
Law enforcement also said he admitted he’d passed out his way home, and crashed. He had an almost empty can of Dust Off, flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.000 blood alcohol BAC. He was arrested for 3rd offense DUI-Drugs, failure to remain at the scene of a crash, failure to notify owner along the crash scene, and failure to give notice of a crash.
Gallatin Gateway resident Jamison Baumgarner, 46, was interviewed by the Bozeman police March 5 after he rear-ended a Camry stopped at a red light on Kagy Blvd. Baumgarner was driving with his girlfriend and three children, and the Bozeman cop thought he was possibly drunk. He did not do well on his field sobriety tests, and gave a breath test that registered 0.139 BAC, according to police. He was arrested for three charges of child endangerment-DUI. He was jailed on no bond.
Gallatin Gateway resident Anthony Joseph Alvarado, 49, threw a log through a neighbor’s window and hit a woman and a child. He was found in a nearby tree house, shouting, and then running to Gooch Hill road. He was arrested for criminal endangerment, and “did not make any coherent statements.” He was arrested for criminal endangerment and placed on a psychiatric watch.
Big Sky resident Brian Joseph Varner, 52, was arrested March 3, and throwing rocks in the parking lot of the Thriftway Conoco in Manhattan was just the beginning. He was throwing rocks at a particular car and chasing after it — and exposing himself to the female driver. He tried to drive away, but the Manhattan police chief, a MHP trooper and a deputy sheriff boxed him in with their vehicles. He utterly denied throwing rocks at another vehicle and said the driver of said vehicle made it up. He was “extremely argumentative and rude ... uttered obscenities and personal insults at law enforcement, was resistant and uncooperative.” After he was arrested, it would eventually take four officers to get him in the back of the patrol car. After he refused to take a voluntary alcohol breath test, it would take seven officers to hold him down for an involuntary blood draw at the hospital. He was arrested for 3rd offense DUI, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Belgrade resident Christopher Kelly Collins, 65, was found to be in possession of a stolen car from Oklahoma on March 1, and admitted everything in it was his — which turned out to include meth and meth paraphernalia, police said. He was initially arrested and jailed for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Three Forks resident Dallas Massingale, 47, would eventually be arrested March 5 for strangulation. According to the arrest report, he was visibly drunk, and admitted that he’d gotten angry and “head-butted the kitchen door,” which had a broken window. Injuries to the woman involved matched her story, although Massingale said nothing had happened. He was arrested for strangulation and jailed on no bond.
Walker Road resident Cody Andrew O’Connell, 38, was arrested Feb. 2, for criminal mischief he committed while a prisoner in the county jail. He was observed on security tape taking a jail computer tablet to his cell, and returning it the next day, broken.
Belgrade resident David Lee White, 36, was arrested by the Belgrade police March 4 for felony possession of dangerous drugs. He was approached by the police at the Town Pump on Jefferson Avenue. A search of his wallet found four Oxycodone pills, which turned out to be actually fentanyl. He will be additionally charged with resisting arrest, 2nd offense driving while suspended and third offense no insurance.
Belgrade resident William Shane Younkin, 44, was eventually arrested on old MHP warrants — after he was stopped on March 7 for walking in the middle of the road on N. 19th Avenue. He was searched, and arrested that night for felony possession of dangerous drugs. He had a record alert for resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and domestic assault. He was also on the violent offender registry. He had active MHP warrants for 2nd offense no insurance, expired registration, and second offense driving while suspended. Jailed without bond.
Belgrade resident Jacob Peter Bachman, 38, was arrested March 6 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been living in a group home, which reported that he was in possession of the gun, a Taurus .22. The serial number had been removed, and it was hidden in a shed that Bachman had access to. He insisted he’d found it on the side of the road. He was jailed on no bond.
Trail Creek resident Alexandra Parizon, 38, was a part of a drunken conversation regarding her and her partner’s dogs — living and dead — and she made the first call to 911. It was March 6 at 10 p.m. and when the night was over, she had been arrested for domestic assault and the other party had numerous visible injuries — and he’d been bitten by her dog, according to police. Not surprising, alcohol played a part in the evening, police said. She was jailed on a domestic assault and held on no bond.
Bozeman resident Tilena RemarkableMaribel Carter, 21, was arrested March 4 for aggravated burglary for forcing her way into a home and refusing to leave, and attacking the resident. She was jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Christopher Ray Fortin, 42, had apparently collided with another vehicle March 4 at 2 a.m. on West Main. The other driver said that Fortin was trying to get him to leave the scene of the accident. Fortin had drifted over into the other lane, and his higher truck’s tires had caused damage to the smaller car.
He blamed the accident on the other driver, who he said pulled out in front of him. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.132 BAC, according to police. His record showed three DUI convictions, and a DUI charge out of Lewis and Clark County, with no listed disposition. He was arrested and charged with 4th offense DUI, and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Markese Shontell Bowen, 25, was seen walking away from the building where there had just been a report of a possible domestic assault. The apartment of the woman he allegedly assaulted was littered with broken furniture, and the woman had injuries where Bowen had pushed a television at her, according to police
She told police Bowen tried to strangle her; he said he was defending himself and his arm “may” have accidentally gone around her neck in the struggle. He was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault, and for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, for a baggie with 20 ounces of psilocybin (mushrooms). Bowen without bond.
Bozeman resident Jonathan Alexander Scott, 26, was arrested March 3 after multiple incidents of allegedly strangling his girlfriend. This particular incident started after a visit to the Bozeman Deaconess ER, where the arrest report said he was “irrationally upset” and strangled her out of sight of the medical staff. He was arrested and jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Christopher Joe Gonder, 33, was arrested Feb. 4 for obstruction, for knowingly hindering the enforcement of a warrant by fleeing.
Arlee resident Shayla Solana Cote, 31, was arrested at the jail Jan. 25 for allegedly beating up someone “multiple times,” someone not named in the report.
Dennis Mackey was arrested Jan. 24 for possessing drug paraphernalia, a glass meth pipe, and had charges filed against him Feb. 14.
The Bozeman police got dispatched March 3 to a call of “several women fighting” by the county fairgrounds.Transient Lisa Marie St Claire, 41, was walking near the fairgrounds, and other women told her to leave their neighborhood. Security footage showed St. Claire wielding a 2X4, and another woman with blood running down her face, according to police. She was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed without bond.
Helena resident Joshua Daniel Chisholm, 49, was driving his Audi March 3 along Baxter Lane, and was stopped for possible drunk driving. It was 2 a.m., and he repeatedly refused his field sobriety tests, before performing them and flunking, police said. He also refused to give a breath sample, and was jailed on 1st Offense DUI.
Livingston resident John Jude Preston, 35, was arrested on a Park County bench warrant for a 1st offense DUI conviction dating back to July 2022, where he had neglected to pay his court fines and costs.
Bozeman transient Tyler James Kortan, 36, was arrested on a probation hold March 1 at the jail, for a list of violations: moved to Butte without permission, lied to his probation officer and didn’t tell him his truck had been impounded, hadn’t made victim restitution for more than two months, terminated from his sex offender group for missing meetings, not following his treatment plan, being behind on paying his fees for group, “manipulating group members, and displaying criminal thinking.”
Helena resident Shane Thomas Houle, 44, was arrested on a local bench warrant for contempt of court for failing to appear on a no sealbelt ticket. He was originally stopped for no license plates on a car he was transporting to Helena. He also had a December 2022 arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a charge for which he has also failed to appear in court.
