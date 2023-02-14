East is East and West is West: Manhattan resident Lindsay Ann Menards, 44, was arrested Feb. 8 for seven charges of felony criminal endangerment for driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-90. This scenario started a little after midnight, with numerous 911 calls regarding a wrong-way driver on the interstate. She was finally stopped at mile marker 302 east of Belgrade and going 70 miles per hour, according to police.
According to the probable cause report, multiple sheriff's vehicles paralleled her, with sirens and lights, but she continued in the wrong lane and almost caused numerous head-on collisions.
A deputy finally pulled in front of Menard forcing her to stop. As she was being handcuffed, however, her car rolled into the deputy's vehicle, since she had left it in gear. By 1 a.m. everyone was at the jail and Menard had flunked her field sobriety tests, police said. She was charged with seven felonies equaling the seven 911 callers who reported her. Additional charges will be requested for the more than 25 vehicles she passed while driving the wrong way. The Manhattan woman is being without bond.
n n n
An East Cameron Bridge Road residence was the scene of a middle-of-the-night Feb. 10 knife attack. Bozeman resident Daryk Charles Marble, 39, was arrested for assault with a weapon, and was found by deputies on the ground with a lacerated, bloody face. The victim told the deputies that an argument escalated and Marble initially slashed at a third man. Taken to the hospital, Marble was "agitated, repeatedly swore and and made lewd comments," according to police. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
The Belgrade police arrested Dillon resident Samuel Shayne Landon, 45, for 5th offense DUI on Feb. 12 at 1:46 a.m. He was stopped on Jackrabbit Lane for having a non-working headlight. He was stopped by the Belgrade Liquor Store. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and a breath test said he was not drunk, according to police. A search of his vehicle found meth paraphernalia. He was arrested for 5th offense DUI-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2nd offense no insurance.
n n n
Manhattan resident Tracie Ann Biggs, 54, was arrested Feb. 12 for ignoring the distance requirements on a no contact order. She was booked and held on no bond.
n n n
Big Sky resident Blake Earl Roberts, 41, was arrested Feb. 10 for criminal mischief for the destructive havoc he wrecked on a Big Sky rental. He told the deputy his girlfriend was texting other men - so he smashed a television and punched holes in the walls and doors. He also threw a bowl at the woman, flipped over a bed and smashed a vacuum cleaner. Since he told the woman "he should have killed her" he was additionally charged with domestic assault and jailed on no bond.
n n n
The Honda Accord he was driving had stolen license plates, so Bozeman resident Alexander Joseph Strachan, 34, was arrested at Belgrade's Madison Avenue Town Pump. He insisted he was buying it, but was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for 3rd offense theft (control over property stolen by another). He was also arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n n n
Alberton resident Sierra Joan Berg, 35, was stopped Feb. 12 on N. 19th because her license plate lamps were defective. She would eventually be arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended, police said.
n n n
Pryor resident Michael Louis LaForge, Jr., was arrested for a domestic assault Feb. 11 at an on campus MSU apartment. The assault was precluded by the victim accusing LaForge of sexually assaulting her daughter. She had ripped clothes, and bloodied injuries, according to police. LaForge said they had argued, but he hadn't touched her. This was his third domestic assault charge, a felony. He had pinned her both against a wall, and on the ground, police said. Charges have been requested for 3rd offense domestic assault, 2nd offense strangulation, and unlawful restraint.
n n n
Since the Honda Accord he was driving had stolen license plates, Bozeman resident Alexander Joseph Strachan, 34, was arrested at Belgrade's Madison Avenue Town Pump. He insisted he was buying it, but was arrested by a MHP trooper for 3rd offense theft (control over property stolen by another). He was also arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n n n
All the way from Pennsylvania: Jewell Ann Sargent, 67, was called in Feb. 9 at 7:55 p.m. as a "possible DUI driver" for swerving across all lanes and into oncoming traffic, and onto the shoulder. She was northbound on Gallatin Road and turned by Gooch Hill. When stopped, she failed her field sobriety tests, and then blew a 0.145 BAC. She was jailed (until bonding out) for 1st offense DUI. She is a resident of Central City, Pennsylvania, near Johnstown.
n n n
Bozeman resident Gerardo Uribe Garcia, 23, was arrested Feb. 10 off the East Main exit on I-90 after crashing his yellow Camaro -- and leaving it in the middle of the freeway off ramp. It was 1:30 a.m. He refused to do field sobriety tests, or to give either a breath or blood sample. A court order was granted to take an involuntary blood sample. Even with a court order, he still tried to refuse, and continued to cuss at the officer, even after he had left, police said. He said he had bought the car from a friend, and hadn't registered it yet. he was arrested for 2nd offense DUI, no insurance and no registration. He was jailed pending making bail.
n n n
Bozeman resident Micahel Robert McClure, 39, was arrested Feb. 8 around 6:30 a.m. for 3rd offense domestic abuse. The victim said they'd been playing a drinking game that devolved into an argument. He denied having touched her; but her injuries matched her story and McClure was arrested on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Steven Michael Frey, 51, ran a red light Feb. 11 at 2:39 a.m. on West Main. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to take a breath test. He already had four DUI convictions, going back to 2005. He was arrested for 5th offense DUI and held on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman transient Auston Eugene Cooper, 23, was originally called in Feb. 11 at 4:49 p.m. for passing out on a toilet at the Gallatin Valley Mall, while holding drug paraphernalia. According to the probable cause filing, he had been burning and smoking fentanyl with small children only feet away from him, according to police. He was permanently trespassed from the mall, and arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs. Jailed on no bond.
n n n
Deer Lodge resident Clifford Wyatt Ascheman, 33, was stopped Feb. 13 near 19th and Oak. It was just past midnight. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give both breath and blood samples, according to police. He had three DUI convictions, dating back to 2012, and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw. He slammed his head against the cage in the patrol vehicle, and "yelled profane language." He was arrested for 4th offense DUI and jailed without bond.
n n n
Medford, Oregon, resident Ryen Phillip Osborne, 37, ran a red light Feb. 12 at midnight as he turned from Gallatin Road onto Huffine. He also was observed swerving all over the road, and driving in both lanes. He was driving on a suspended license, and appeared and smelled as if he'd been drinking, although he denied it, according to police. He complained about the field sobriety tests, and refused to complete them. There were multiple bottles and cans of beer in his truck, and a half drunk glass of whiskey. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI, driving while suspended, running a red light, and open container.
n n n
Belgrade resident Trevor Jackson Hale, 23, was arrested Feb. 9 on a local bench warrant. He had ignored a court hearing regarding an original charge of no insurance.
n n n
Bozeman resident Michael Costanzo, 46, was arrested Feb. 9 on a probation hold for the offense of driving while on meth, using meth, and having drug paraphernalia.
n n n
Kyle Paul Smith was arrested Feb. 9 because he had violated the conditions of his release and it had been had been revoked.
n n n
Bozeman transient Mikael David Long. 45, was arrested Feb. 7 for the Feb. 6 probation violations of disorderly conduct and drinking, having registered a 0.123 BAC.
n n n
Bozeman resident Joseph Anthony Gomez, 37, was arrested Feb. 8 on a bench warrant for failure to pay court fines and costs, and for failure to comply with court orders.
n n n
Jamison Gray Devine, 33, was arrested on a parole hold for having open alcohol containers, illegal drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and refusing to take a court-mandated urine test. Held on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Adam Maxwell, 48, arrested on a probation hold for driving on a suspended license, and drinking alcohol.
n n n
Livingston resident Sherrie Lynn Clark, 56, was arrested Feb. 13 on a bench warrant out of Broadwater County. She was in contempt of court from original charges of a 1st offense DUI from May 2022. She was simultaneously served with a Gallatin County trespass complaint from Oct. 26, 2022.