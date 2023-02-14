East is East and West is West: Manhattan resident Lindsay Ann Menards, 44, was arrested Feb. 8 for seven charges of felony criminal endangerment for driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-90. This scenario started a little after midnight, with numerous 911 calls regarding a wrong-way driver on the interstate. She was finally stopped at mile marker 302 east of Belgrade and going 70 miles per hour, according to police.

According to the probable cause report, multiple sheriff's vehicles paralleled her, with sirens and lights, but she continued in the wrong lane and almost caused numerous head-on collisions.

