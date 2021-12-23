A brouhaha at the airport sent one drunk passenger wannabe to jail, but not until he had done a lot of inebriated swearing and name-calling. The Belgrade News doesn’t get many opportunities to bleep out the N Word, but this passenger would see to that.
James Meyer Connor, 20, a Bozeman resident who also had Wisconsin ID, first came to the attention of airport security in Belgrade when Southwest Airlines asked for help with an “intoxicated and disorderly male ... who was using foul language and threatening airline personnel.”
According to court documents, he had been denied boarding “due to his level of perceived intoxication.”
He initially refused to tell the airport police his name, was told he had been officially kicked off his flight and would need to rebook, and then refused to leave the concourse. He eventually attempted to rebook on United Airlines, but also was refused service there. He responded with more threatening and profane language; airline personnel said they thought they were about to be attacked and asked Connor to move back. Connor then attempted to re-enter the screening area with his by then invalid boarding pass and different, expired ID. More profanity ensued, and he was told again that he needed to leave, which he did, falling down the stairwell.
As security watched him leave on video surveillance, it appeared as if he had broken into a truck in the parking lot. When confronted, he refused to prove that it was his truck while continuing to assault the officers on hand.
By then, both the Montana Highway Patrol and Belgrade police had officers on the scene, as Connor tried to break free.
He tried to head-butt the arresting officer and called everyone at the scene “N.” Eventually he was placed in cuffs; tried to again head-butt one officer, slipped, and both of them landed on the ground. That got him finally arrested. He refused medical aid at the airport, and again at the hospital. He was arrested and held for resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and disorderly conduct.’
n n n
Butte resident Jorey Raymond Vialpando, 32, was stopped by the Belgrade cops for driving down Main Street with a trailer with no lights – and he ended up with two felony drug charges. It all happened Dec. 17 at 8:45 p.m. It eventually was apparent that neither the brake lights nor the signal lights for the trailer worked, either.
Both Vialpando and his female passenger were on felony probation; both denied any knowledge of the meth, Suboxone, and assorted drug paraphernalia found in his truck. He was arrested and jailed on $75,000 bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Jonathan Colby Phillipson, 36, was arrested for felony possession of the drugs he allegedly smuggled into the county jail. At 10:30 p.m. Dec. 17, the jail staff found a bag with 13 clonazepam and five Suboxone.
He was charged with one felony count of possession, with another count pending. He was originally jailed for misdemeanor theft.
n n n
You can bike but you can’t hide.
A county deputy was patrolling the Manhattan Thriftway parking lot Dec. 19 at 7:10 p.m., when he noticed a man on a bike who looked exactly like the man on a bike who tried to break into a storage area on Dec. 13. The deputy drove after Kyle David Evenson, 34, of Billings. Evenson eventually was cornered in a dirt field against a barb wire fence. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and obstructing a peace officer. He also was served with two warrants out of Yellowstone County. Those warrants date back to May 6, 2021, for second-offense no insurance, no seatbelt, no vehicle registration and driving while suspended.
n n n
No habla ingles, pero se como beber:
This incident started on Huffine Lane, with a driver going 20 miles under the posted limit of 55 mph. Driver Fredy Caceres-Cardona, 53, pulled over in the parking lot of the Korner Klub. His insurance had expired in August, and he made it known he didn’t speak English. The deputy used Google Translate to verify that Caceres-Cardona had never had a driver’s license, and a You Tube video to run him through field sobriety tests, which he flunked.
He blew a preliminary .116 BAC. When taken to the jail, the staff recognized him from an earlier encounter, Dec. 12, when he had used a different name. He was arrested for first-offense DUI, no driver’s license, first-offense no insurance, and obstruction for trying to use a phony name.
n n n
It was 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 when the Belgrade police made a routine sweep of the Magic Diamond Casino on Jackrabbit Lane and came up with a probationer who wasn’t supposed to be gambling in a bar – or in possession of methamphetamine.
The officer noticed Kevin Transue Seal, 57, whom he “recognized from previous professional contacts” even though he was forbidden to be in a bar. A syringe full of what later tested positive for meth was found in his jacket pocket. He was arrested for felony possession of meth, a probation violation, and jailed without bond.
n n n
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it:
Three Forks resident Steven Joseph Barnes III was arrested Dec. 21 for violating a permanent order of protection. The person who had the restraining order against Barnes told law enforcement she was in the Plaza Bar on Three Forks’ Main Street when Barnes walked in at 8:15 p.m., saw her and immediately left as required by the order.
Except, he went outside and is alleged to have sent her multiple text messages, a “contact” also prohibited by the restraining order.
The victim gave a deputy screenshots of the caller ID info and texts. Barnes, 39, admitted the texts came from his phone number, but denied he had sent them. He was jailed without bond.