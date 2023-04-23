...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches near north-facing
terrain.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Primarily rain is expected through the day,
but a transition to snow is expected during the evening. Given
recent warm weather, snow may have a difficult time accumulating
on roadways through much of the night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Police arrested a Florida man on Thursday, April 20 after his nine-year-old son found baggies crystal meth in his backpack at school.
Joseph Dombrowsky, 49, of Pinellas Park (near Clearwater and St. Petersburg), was arrested on a child neglect charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
“The investigation began after school administrators contacted law enforcement advising the child handed their teacher two clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance inside and telling them their dad put the baggies in their backpack,” according to PCSO
“Deputies responded and tested the substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 9 grams. The child told detectives he found the baggies in his backpack at school after he went to find a piece of candy.”
Dombrowsky was arrested after being interview by detectives. Police did not identify the school where the meth baggies were found.