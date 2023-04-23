Joseph Dombrowsky

Joseph Dombrowsky

 PCSO

Police arrested a Florida man on Thursday, April 20 after his nine-year-old son found baggies crystal meth in his backpack at school.

Joseph Dombrowsky, 49, of Pinellas Park (near Clearwater and St. Petersburg), was arrested on a child neglect charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags