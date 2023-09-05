Zachary Norman

Zachary Norman, 25, is charged with double deliberate homicide in the killings of Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31. A first trial ended in a mistrial.

 Karen E. Davis

The double murder retrial of Three Forks resident Zachary Norman is scheduled for April 2024, the Belgrade News has learned.

Emily Flower, press secretary for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, said the double deliberate homicide retrial is slated to take place April 15-26, 2024.

