Drug cartels, dealers as terrorists? Fentanyl a WMD? Biden pushed for drug crackdowns

A group of 21 Republican state attorneys general want President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists to allow for wider and deeper crackdowns on illegal drug trafficking, in particular — fentanyl.
The GOP prosecutors — including Austin Knudsen of Montana, Ashley Moody of Florida and Breanna Bird of Iowa — wrote Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Feb. 8 seeking the designation.
The move would classify Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). That would allow for wider federal prosecutions, stiffer criminal penalties, greater ability to freeze and seize assets and tougher immigration restrictions on those involved with such groups.
Former President Donald Trump had wanted to designed drug cartels as terrorists. That sparked worries in Mexico and domestically over potential U.S. military actions against organized crime groups. The move could also impact asylum claims from immigrants coming to the U.S. from Latin American were violent gangs and drug syndicates are cited as reasons for migrations.
Groups already tagged as terrorists by the U.S. State Department include numerous militant Islamic groups — including ISIS, Islamic State and Al-Qa’ida affliiates and Boko Haram in Nigeria — as well as Greek anarchist group Revolutionary Struggle, Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army, Peruvian Marxist group Shining Path, Hamas in Gaza and Iranian-backed Hizbollah.
The goal of the GOP attorneys general is to up federal crackdowns on fentanyl smuggling into the U.S.
The synthetic opioid is often manufactured in China or Mexico and is smuggled into the U.S. via Mexican drug cartels, according to police.
Fentanyl, which is significantly stronger than heroin, is blamed for the majority of rising deadly drug overdoses in the U.S.
Last month, the Montana Department of Justice said there 28 suspected fentanyl overdoes between Jan. 11 and Jan. 23 — with eight deaths.
Knudsen also tied the request to the GOP’s push for increased security and crack downs at the border with Mexico.
“We know that Mexican cartels are producing illicit and deadly fentanyl in Mexico then trafficking it across the nation’s southern border and up to Montana where they can make top dollar for their product. One hundred percent of the illicit fentanyl in Montana is coming from the cartels – and it’s killing Montanans,” Knudsen said. “I will continue to do everything in my power as attorney general to combat the fentanyl problem, but until President Biden secures the southern border, we can’t solve the problem.”
The attorneys general point to national and regional rises in drug overdoses — often linked to fentanyl — including a recent 49% jump in overdose deaths among Native Americans ages 25 to 44.
“It’s evident that the Mexican drug cartels are terrorist organizations—they are trafficking deadly fentanyl directly across the border, and it is killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. They are also fueling extreme violence at the southwest border and beyond,” said Moody.
In September, Knudsen, Moody and other GOP state prosecutors called for Biden to designed fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction”. That move would bring the U.S. Departments of Defense and Homeland Security into the anti-drug efforts.