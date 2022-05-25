The Gallatin Gateway man who engaged in a stand-off with law enforcement at the Bozeman Comfort Inn on April 19 was in court May 19 and pleaded guilty to a felony assault with a weapon charge. The actions of Jared James Fields, 33, caused the motel to be evacuated in a stand-off with law enforcement that lasted eight hours.
On that April day, Fields threatened to shoot a cop car he could see from his motel room and also threatened to shoot through his room walls to harm children next door. He had come prepared with a gas mask, and it took two bursts of tear gas to eventually dislodge him from his room.
In April, Fields showed up on law enforcement radar when he cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet that had been ordered by the court for a separate case from 2019 regarding two sexual assault charges against a child. That case is scheduled for trial in June.
And, on Feb. 13, Fields fled at 100 mph from Baxter Lane south on Jackrabbit Lane to his trailer home in Gallatin Gateway, running red lights with the Montana Highway Patrol in hot pursuit, passing in no-passing lanes. He fled to his trailer, refused to come out, and made phone threats to shoot any officers who attempted to come into his home. Eventually, he exited and was arrested for reckless driving, driving while suspended, criminal endangerment, failure to obey traffic signals and eluding a peace officer. He recently pleaded guilty to a felony criminal endangerment charge in that case and is awaiting sentencing.
Prior to the April 19 standoff, his father had called law enforcement, saying he was worried about his son. During the siege, Fields had made comments that sounded as if he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.”