The Gallatin Gateway man who garnered a bit of notoriety in April for causing an armed lockdown of the Bozeman Comfort Inn has copped an Alford plea to two felony sex crimes from 2019.
Jared James Fields, 33, was back in court June 2. The Alford plea is a variety of guilty plea, in which the defendant maintains his innocence, but admits that the evidence against him would probably result in a guilty verdict, if brought to trial. His Alford plea means the case will not go to trial.
Alex Jacobi, Fields’ attorney, said last week that Fields acknowledged that a jury trial would be harmful for himself and for his family and said pleading guilty was a better choice than going through a trial.
Before District Court Judge John Brown, Fields entered an Alford plea to three counts of second-degree reckless injury.
The sex crimes and the Comfort Inn scenario were intertwined. In April Fields had cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet (court-ordered due to the sex crime allegations), then disappeared off the court’s radar and holed up in the Comfort Inn.
That ordeal lasted for about eight hours, eventually ending when police hit his motel room with two bursts of tear gas. Fields had brought a gas mask with him, and it took two episodes of tear gas to get him out of his room.
That was the second time Fields had run from and barricaded himself in against law enforcement. In February he led deputies on a high-speed chase south on Jackrabbit Lane to Gallatin Gateway and holed up in his trailer.
He has recently pleaded guilty to the Gallatin Gateway chase, the Comfort Inn incident, and the 2019 sex crimes. He is awaiting sentencing on all three. He had earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges in the three different cases.
He pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment for the February Gallatin Gateway standoff and chase.
As for the sex crimes, he was accused of having sexual intercourse without consent and inappropriately touching a then 9-year-old girl several times between October 2018 and December 2019 in Belgrade.
He now awaits sentencing and could face life imprisonment for the charges. His change of plea Thursday was not part of a plea agreement.
In the Comfort Inn case, Fields pleaded guilty in May to felony assault with a weapon. For that charge, Fields faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Fields is being held in Gallatin County Detention Center.