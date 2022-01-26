...Scattered snow showers expected tonight through Thursday
morning...
A fast moving weather system will increase the chances for light
snow shower activity for north-central and portions of
southwestern Montana through Thursday morning.
Little to no snow accumulations are expected for lower
elevations, but the northwestern slopes of the central and
southwest mountain ranges may see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Some
routes that are likely to be impacted by accumulating snow include
highway 200 from Great Falls to Lewistown, highway 89 from
Monarch to King's Hill, interstate 15 from Helena to Boulder, and
highway 191 from Bozeman to Big Sky.
Anyone traveling through north-central and southwest Montana
tonight through Thursday morning may encounter reduced visibility
and slippery roads. Also note that the scattered nature of this
activity may create highly variable road conditions over short
distances.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on the South Side of Billings on Tuesday. Two bodies were found next to a red Nissan pickup truck that crashed into a tree. The pickup truck had bullet holes in the driver’s side window and door. A third man who was found with severe trauma to his neck was taken to the hospital.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An apparent fight among three men in a pickup truck ended with two of the men being shot to death and a third hospitalized with severe trauma to his neck, Billings police said.
Officers responded to a report that a pickup truck crashed into a tree after 3 a.m. and two men were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, Lt. Brandon Wooley said. The injured man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not consistent with having been caused by the crash, Wooley said.
Bullet holes could be seen in the pickup truck’s driver’s side window and door, The Billings Gazette reported.
A preliminary investigation indicated a fight broke out inside the vehicle prior to the crash. Officials are not searching for anyone else in connection to the shooting, Wooley said.
The names of the victims have not been released, but they appeared to be in their 20s, Wooley said. The injured man is 22.
Tuesday’s deaths bring to 10 the number of people who have died in shootings in Montana this month, including a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Billings on Jan. 16.
The other shooting deaths this month include a man in Great Falls on Jan. 5, a man near Rimini on Jan. 12, two brothers in Three Forks on Jan. 16, a Kalispell man on Jan. 17, and a homicide-suicide near Big Arm on Jan. 19.