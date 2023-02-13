...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
10 inches possible up to pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible
over higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider
alternate plans. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Pacific cold front will bring periods of
accumulating snow this evening through early Tuesday. Then a
stronger cold front moves north to south on Tuesday, bringing
another round of accumulating snow, along with gusty northerly
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Former cop pleads guilty to child porn charge after 'compelling' sex videos, images from girl
A former Montana police officer who compelled an underage girl to send him sexually explicit videos and photos or herself pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and faces up to 20 years in prison.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said Feb. 9 that Hossein Cristiano Luigi Borhan, 49, of Billings, pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography.
Borhan — who was former officer with the Colstrip Police Department — faces between five and 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and lifetime federal probation. A sentencing date has not been set.
According to federal prosecutors, Borham, while serving as a Colstrip police officer, engaged in an online messaging relationship with a minor girl between August 2021 and April 2022. Prosecutors did not release specifics of the girl’s age or location.
“The conversation became sexual in nature, and ‘Jane Doe’ complied with Borhan’s instructions to send him pictures and videos of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release on the guilty plea. “In an interview with law enforcement, Borhan admitted to sending Jane Doe approximately 20 sexual pictures and videos of himself and estimated receiving hundreds of sexual images and videos from her.”