Two Montana women were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing liquor from a casino at gunpoint earlier this year and then trying to ditch two guns at elementary school playground.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said in a Dec. 16 statement that Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, and Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, were sentenced to to 10 to 14 years and seven years in prison, respectively, on Dec. 14.

Tags