...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM
MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Wednesday to
6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night
through early Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
‘Here’s your f----- ID’: Montana women get federal prison for stealing whiskey at gunpoint from casino, ditching guns at elementary school after chase
Two Montana women were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing liquor from a casino at gunpoint earlier this year and then trying to ditch two guns at elementary school playground.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said in a Dec. 16 statement that Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, and Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, were sentenced to to 10 to 14 years and seven years in prison, respectively, on Dec. 14.
The women will also have to pay $749 in restitution and will serve federal probation terms.
The woman walked into Magic Diamond Casino in the Billings Heights March 20 and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort whiskey from a shelf.
“When an employee asked to see Fetter’s identification, Fetter pulled out a loaded pistol, pointed it at the clerk and said, ‘here’s your (obscenity) ID,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
The whiskey bandits then fled in a car. Court records cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ramirez fired a gun into the air during the escape.
“A high-speed pursuit with law enforcement ensued before officers stopped to avoid risks to civilians.The defendants’ vehicle crashed after going through a fence at Ponderosa Elementary School, and both women discarded their loaded guns on the school grounds,” the prosecutors’ office said.
One gun was found by police but the other was not located until the next day when a student found the second gun in a playground area. Both guns were stolen, according to police.
“As we continue to combat gun violence in Billings, everyone should take notice that if you use a gun while committing a crime, you will be aggressively prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice. Not only did one of these defendants discharge a gun during this robbery, but the defendants unconscionably used a playground to ditch the guns while trying to evade law enforcement. As shown by these sentences to prison, they did not succeed,” U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said.