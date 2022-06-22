A Flathead County man with a long history of exposing himself to women has been charged with four counts of indecent exposure in Bozeman. He is accused of flashing a group of girls at a hotel pool.
Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent exposure to a minor, all felonies, in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday. Judge Peter Ohman presided.
For each felony, Davenport could see a minimum sentence of four years in prison or a maximum of 100 years.
According to court documents, Davenport is accused of flashing three girls, ages 12 and 13, in the pool area of a hotel in Bozeman last month.
The girls told police that they were in the pool and Davenport was in the hot tub. The girls said Davenport “stared at them for a long time” and stood up from the hot tub. They began to take photos of Davenport while pretending to take photos of themselves.
Police reviewed photos the girls had taken, which allegedly show Davenport standing near the hot tub exposing himself, according to the charging document.
Davenport told police that he didn’t realize his swimsuit had opened up, exposing his genitals. He said when he realized he had accidentally exposed himself, he feared the police would be called and fled the hotel.
Police arrested Davenport two days later during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Bozeman. He is being held in Gallatin County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.
Davenport is on probation for a 2009 charge of indecent exposure, according to the charging document. He has an extensive history of indecent exposure charges — all out of Flathead County — dating to 1996.
He was convicted of three misdemeanor counts in 1996, and felony counts in 2007, 2009 and 2015, according to his Department of Corrections record.
The 2013 charge was for exposing himself to a woman working in a salon, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
He is registered as a tier II sexual offender out of Kalispell — tier II denotes a moderate risk of re-offense.