A Montana man pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to a federal coercion and enticement charge for providing a young girl a laptop and then getting her to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said the girl, who was not identified, is under the age of 16.
Marshall Vincent Lucas, 42, faces between 10 years and life in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich.
According to the government, in September 2021, “Lucas provided the victim, Jane Doe 1, who is under the age of 16 years, with a laptop for the purposes of communicating with her.
The Montana man had met the girl through her mother.
“Lucas began to correspond with Jane Doe 1 using an alias. Through electronic and in-person communications, Lucas asked Jane Doe 1 how she felt about him and requested nude pictures of her. Lucas persisted, and Jane Doe 1 ultimately provided him with nude pictures of herself that she produced as his direction,” the prosecutors said in a statement about the guility plea. “Lucas also sent Jane Doe 1 nude pictures of himself and instructed her to delete electronic communications between them.”
A sentencing data has not yet been set.
Police and prosecutors across the country are also pursuing sex-related crimes, including trafficking, prostitution and solicting explicit underage images. involving social media platforms.
In Nebraska, a man was convicted by a federal jury in late January, for the sex trafficking of two teen girls.
Dalonte Foard, 25, of Omaha, faces between 10 years and life in prison. He will be sentenced April 19. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, two teen girls went missing from a Nebraska foster home in September 2020.
“Foard had picked up the two girls, aged 16 and 17, and driven them to a hotel where co-defendant Thomas Holbert posted online advertisements promoting the minors for commercial sex acts,” the U.S. Justice and Homeland Security departments said in a statement.
“The following morning, Foard sexually assaulted one of the minors to ‘break her in’ and then posted a new online commercial sex advertisement for her. A man responding to Foard’s ad came to the hotel and Foard waited on the stairs in the hallway. The man paid $60 to engage in a sex act with the victim. After the man left, Foard took $50 of the $60,” prosecutors and investigators said.
In Florida, police in Pinellas Park (near Tampa and St. Petersburg) arrested a 19-year-old man Feb. 25 for extortion and child pornography charges for allegedly coercing nude photos from an underage social media user. according to police reports.
A police spokesperson said the alleged victim's age and gender was redacted from records to protect their identify
Vincent Anthony Vagianow Jr. was arrested after the Pinellas Park Police Department received a report “that a juvenile victim was coerced into sending nude images of themselves to an account on Snapchat “who threatened to distribute the images to family members of the victim if they did not send more nude images,” according to statement.
Florida police linked the account to Vagianow and he was arrested.