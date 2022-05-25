BILLINGS (AP) — A Montana man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman, led officers on a lengthy car chase through the state’s most populous city and then pointed a pistol at them, authorities said Tuesday.
Police responded to a hotel in Billings late Monday night on a report that a man had struck a woman with a handgun and was holding her against her will, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said. The suspect was in a vehicle with several passengers that was driving away as police arrived, leading to a pursuit that ended when the car got stuck in a bowling alley parking.
St. John said the man left the car, held a gun to his head and refused orders to drop the weapon. An officer fired three shots from a non-lethal beanbag gun that struck the man, who allegedly spun around and pointed the gun at police, The Billings Gazette reported.
“Simultaneously, five Billings police officers and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper fired multiple rounds at the suspect. He was hit and collapsed,” St. John said.
The deceased is a 35-year-old man from Billings and Hardin, according to police. His name was not immediately released and police said the investigation was ongoing.
Five officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras and footage from those would be reviewed, St. John said.