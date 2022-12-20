A Montana man has been sentenced more than three years in federal prison after being convicted of drug charges related to a wider investigation into a statewide narcotics ring linked to a Mexican drug cartel.
Michael Robert Lee, 25 of Helena, was sentenced to 46 months of federal incarceration on Dec. 15. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said Lee was convicted of meth possession with intent to distribute.
Federal prosecutors and police said Lee was part of Montana drug network linked to Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico which allegedly “brought massive quantities of methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin to Butte for redistribution” throughout the region and states.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said investigations into the ring has resulted 22 convictions. The Montana probe started in 2019 regarding a tip about “a suspicious package containing money being sent to California,” accoridng to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The drug dragnet has resulted in the previously mentioned 22 convictions of individuals from Montana, Mexico and California. “Three of the drug traffickers, Humberto Villareal and Ricardo Ramos Medina, both of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, and Heriberto Tavares, of Anaheim, California, had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, according to U.S. authorities.
“Far too often, we believe that cartel-related activity in America is limited to southern border states, but as these cases show, we have significant issues facing us in Montana, including in an area where I grew up,” Laslovich said. “These cases also show that our office will pursue cartel-related activity without fear or hesitation. Individuals associated with this network brought staggering amounts of methamphetamine, fake oxycontin pills laced with fentanyl, and heroin from Mexico and into Montana for distribution.”
The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the primary distributors of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Rocky Mountain Division Brian Besser.
The syndicate distributed drugs throughout the state including Missoula, Helena, Great Falls, Bozeman, Billings and Wolf Point, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Police and prosecutors estimate the Montana network “was responsible for bringing 2,043 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte for redistribution, with approximately $2.98 million laundered in drug proceeds,”according to a news release from the federal prosecutor’s office.
Police said 65 pounds of meth, three pounds of heroin and more than 2,000 counterfeit oxycontin pills containing fentanyl as well as $32,875 in cash and 19 firearms.
The drugs were trafficked from Mexico into Southern California and then drove or mailed the products to Montana.
The government said Mexico suppliers brought drugs on rail and by individuals across the border at ports of entry to stash houses in Southern California. The traffickers then transported multi-pound quantities by vehicle and through the mail to Butte.
“There’s no question that Mexico is the source of illegal drugs pouring into our state. These cases – which are the culmination of years of investigative and prosecutorial work – put that to rest,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.
The Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Department of Justice and U.S. Postal Service were among the agencies involved in the efforts described as one of the largest drug trafficking investigations in the state in recent years.
List of convictions
• Montana defendants convicted:
Charles Clement, 36, of Butte – Conspiracy– 54 months in prison
Steve Shipe, 52, of Butte – Conspiracy – 60 months in prison
Jeremy Rivers, 45, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 60 months in prison
Dale Johnson, 27, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 46 months in prison
Michael Robert Lee, 25, of Helena – 46 months in prison
James Starcevich, 25, of Butte – Conspiracy – 5 years of supervision, 1 day in prison
Charles Petty, 34, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 120 months in prison
MaryJane Galloway, 37, of Butte – Deceased prior to sentencing
Shawn Miller, 33, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 60 months in prison
Josh Schroeder, 40, of Butte – Conspiracy – 188 months in prison
David Shaver, 34, of Butte – Conspiracy – 54 months in prison
David Viers, 59, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 12 months in prison
Opal Cox, 40, of Great Falls – Conspiracy – 144 months in prison
Travis Soderberg, 47, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 96 months in prison
Deric Sherman, 55, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 78 months in prison
Anthony Lamere, 33, of Butte – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 84 months in prison
Gloria Lucero, 54, of Great Falls – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 64 months in prison
Clayton Cleland, 40, of Butte – Conspiracy – 54 months in prison
• California defendants convicted:
Oscar Luna, 32, Bakersfield – Conspiracy – 72 months in prison
Heriberto Tavares, 29, Anaheim – Possession with Intent to Distribute, sentencing set for February 21, 2023
• Mexico defendants convicted:
Humberto Villareal, 34, Culiacan, Sinaloa – Possession with the Intent to Distribute – 204 months in prison
Ricardo Ramos Medina, 34, Culiacan, Sinaloa – Conspiracy – 96 months in prison.